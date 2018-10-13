With just around 48 hours left for Flipkart Big Billion Days sale to end, it's a good time to grab one of those last-minute deals in case you're joining late. You may have missed out on some of the highlighted offers available initially, but there are still a few great deals you should check out before the Flipkart sale ‪ends on Sunday‬. Before buying, make sure you compare prices on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. Flipkart has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount for its debit and credit card users during the Big Billion Days sale. You can also use bundled exchange offers and no-cost EMI payment options on select debit and credit cards. If you are in the market for a mobile, do look these best deals on smartphones available on Flipkart and Amazon.

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: The best deals still available on day 4

Audio Technica ATH-M50X

The Audio Technica ATH-M50X headphones are down to Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 13,699) during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The old, yet popular, pair of headphones feature large 44mm drivers and offer a pretty decent sound experience. The build quality is also quite sturdy and the headphones ship with a carrying pouch. Along with the HDFC Bank instant discount offer on credit and debit cards worth 10 percent, this becomes a rather sweet deal.

Price: Rs. 5,999 (MRP Rs. 13,699)

FIFA 19 for PS4 and Xbox One

Flipkart is offering a discount on the recently launched FIFA 19. The PlayStation 4 version is down to Rs. 3,499 (MRP Rs. 4,299) while the Xbox One variant is available at Rs. 3,599 (MRP Rs. 4,299). In case you're wondering if the game is worth your money, you can read our complete review.

Price: Rs. 3,499 (PlayStation 4) and Rs. 3,599 (Xbox One)

Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch laptop

The Lenovo Ideapad 14-inch laptop (130-14IKB) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 46,690) on Flipkart right now. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The laptop also includes an optical disk drive, if that's your thing and weighs around 2 kg. The 14-inch display comes with an anti-glare coating. If you're looking for a laptop for everyday usage, this is a decent option at the Rs. 30,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 46,690)

Lenovo Legion M200 gaming mouse

The Lenovo Legion M200 gaming mouse is down to Rs. 999 (MPR Rs. 4,999) during the Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. The wired optical mouse comes with USB interface and supports a resolution of 2400 DPI (dots per inch). The Legion M200 features a braided cable which makes it more durable. There's a 7-colour circulating backlight that gives the mouse a distinct look while it's on your desk.

Price: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 4,999)

TP-Link Deco M5

Do you have trouble getting decent Wi-Fi coverage around your house or small office? A mesh-based Wi-Fi router system is just what you need. The TP-Link Deco M5 is currently down to Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999) during Flipkart Big Billion Days sale. It comes with three separate units that can be placed around your house or small office. The TP-Link Deco M5 is easy to setup and manage using a mobile app. It comes with a USB Type-C interface for power and a single ethernet port on each router.

Price: Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 29,999)

Netgear R6800 smart Wi-Fi router

Netgear's R6800 smart Wi-Fi router is available at Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during the Flipkart sale. The dual-band router supports a maximum theoretical speed of 1900 Mbps. It includes two USB ports and promises support for 20 or more devices. Pay with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card to get another 10 percent instant discount on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 4,699 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Flipkart Big Billion Days sale: Other notable deals still available

Sony WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones

Sony's WH-1000XM2 wireless headphones are available at Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990). You can pay with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card and get a 10 percent instant discount, and you'll also be eligible for another extra Rs. 2,500 off. The Sony WH-1000XM2 feature digital noise cancellation capabilities and include a battery that can last up to 30 hours on a full charge. Do note that a new version of the headphones has just launched in India.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

VU 65-inch 4K smart LED TV

VU's Android TV-based 65-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,16,000) during Flipkart's sale right now. That's around Rs. 5,000 less than its usual selling price online. The bundled exchange offer can help you get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 22,000. HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. The TV includes three HDMI slots and two USB slots. You can search for your favourite content using voice commands via the remote. The TV runs Android 8.0 which means you get access to all of Google's apps as well as the Play Store.

Price: Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 1,16,000)