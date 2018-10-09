Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Kicks Off: The Best Deals So Far

Flipkart's Big Billion Day has just begun for its Plus members. The sale will go live for everyone else starting midnight tonight. The first day of Big Billion Day includes deals and offers on categories such as TVs and appliances, fitness bands, smartwatches, accessories, furniture, and others. Deals on smartphones and other electronics will go live at 9pm tomorrow for Flipkart Plus members.

Flipkart has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer no-cost EMI options to the bank's credit card users. No-cost EMI options are also available on Bajaj Finserv EMI cards on orders above Rs. 4,499. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can get 10 percent instant discount (up to Rs. 2,500). On EMI transactions, HDFC Bank debit and credit card users can avail extra Rs. 2,500 off, but keep in mind EMI transactions will involve interest based on the duration.

Here are our top picks from the Flipkart sale so far:

Blaupunkt SBW-01 Bluetooth soundbar

The Blaupunkt SBW-01 Bluetooth soundbar is down to Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The soundbar was sold at around Rs. 5,999 during previous promotional sales on Flipkart. Blaupunkt's SBW-01 Bluetooth soundbar can be a great companion to your big-screen TV. It's simple to setup and offers good value for money.

Price: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Apple Watch Series 3 42mm

The Apple Watch Series 3 is down to Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410) on Flipkart right now. If you're not willing to wait and spend more on the new Apple Watch Series 4, the Series 3 is still a decent option considering the current offer. The Apple Watch Series 3 includes GPS support and is rated 'swimproof'. It can help track your daily activities, deliver notifications from your smartphone, and a lot more.

Price: Rs. 23,900 (MRP Rs. 34,410)

Sony 40-inch full HD LED TV

Sony's 40-inch full HD LED TV is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 43,900) on Flipkart right now. The bundled exchange offer promises a maximum discount worth up to Rs. 8,000. The TV comes with 1-year manufacturer warranty along with another additional year warranty on the display panel. Sony's 40-inch full HD LED TV comes with two HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 43,900)

Vu 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

VU's 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is down to Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000) during the Flipkart sale. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 15,000 (maximum) in the form of an instant discount. VU's 'Official Android' 55-inch TV includes built-in Chromecast support which means you can stream movies from your Android, iOS, Mac, or Windows machine directly to your TV. It also means you get Android 8.0 and all of Google's apps. In terms of connectivity, the TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 43,999 (MRP Rs. 66,000)

VU 32-inch LED TV

VU's 32-inch HD-ready LED TV is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,000). If you're looking for a simple LED TV at the Rs. 10,000 price point, this is a decent option. The exchange offer comes with an additional discount worth up to Rs. 4,000 on the TV. HDFC Bank debit and credit card payments can get you another 10 percent instant discount. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and a single USB port.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,000)

Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro

The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is down to Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990) on Flipkart right now. The fitness band can detect your daily activities and also automatically understands what type of sport you're playing, be it running, tennis, basketball or just dance. The built-in GPS keeps a track of where you're going. The Samsung Gear Fit 2 Pro is water resistant up to 50m. It comes with an AMOLED display that helps you keep a track of time and your activity numbers.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 13,990)

Fitbit Charge 2

The Fitbit Charge 2 is available at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. The Charge 2 features a larger display compared to its predecessor and includes heart rate monitoring. If you're looking for a serious fitness tracker, the Fitbit Charge 2 wouldn't disappoint you, especially considering this attractive price. The Charge 2 is also water resistant and offers guided breathing sessions to help you relax. One of its biggest advantages is a decent app-based ecosystem that helps you track your daily activities and compete with your friends and family.

Price: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Blaupunkt SP 212 40W speakers

If you're eyeing an inexpensive speaker system for casual listening or desktop usage, the Blaupunkt SP 212 40W speakers are available at Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 5,990) on Flipkart right now. This is around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price online. The speakers can also pair with your favourite devices using a Bluetooth connection. It comes with a woofer and two satellites along with an AUX cable and an AV cable.

Price: Rs. 1,799 (MRP Rs. 5,990)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.