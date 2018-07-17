Flipkart Big Shopping Days Sale continues on Day 2 with a number of deals on popular gadgets. Starting just hours after rival Amazon India's Prime Day sale, the Flipkart sale provides shoppers with a chance to get their favourite products at steep discounts. However, the large number of products will confuse anyone, and finding the right product becomes difficult. So, to make this experience a little easier, we have compiled a list of our favourite deals in tech from the Flipkart sale, whether it is a TV you are looking for or a mobile phone. Just scroll through the list below to find the right gadgets for you at a discount in the ongoing sale.

Google Home and Home Mini smart speakers

Flipkart is selling the Google Home at a discounted price of Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999) and the Google Home Mini at Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499). Both the smart speakers are decent alternatives to Amazon's Echo and Echo Dot smart speakers if you are heavily invested in Google's ecosystem.

Price: Starts from Rs. 2,449

Flipkart sale tech deals of the day so far

Google Pixel 2 128GB

The Google Pixel 2 128GB comes with a number of bundled offers during the Flipkart sale. The listed price is Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000) and you can get an additional Rs. 8,000 cashback if you pay with HDFC Bank's debit and credit cards. On exchanging your old device, you're eligible to get up to Rs. 18,000 off along with extra Rs. 3,000 off over normal exchange value. Flipkart is also promising a guaranteed buyback value of up to Rs. 37,000 if you purchase the policy for Rs. 199 and upgrade to another phone within 6-8 months.

Price: Rs. 53,999 (MRP Rs. 70,000)

Honor 9i 64GB

The Honor 9i 64GB is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999) right now. The bundled exchange offer can get you another Rs. 12,850 (maximum) off the listed price. The Honor 9i features a 5.9-inch Full HD display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone comes with a 3340mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Mi Mix 2

Xiaomi's Mi Mix 2 is down to Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999) on Flipkart. On exchanging your old smartphone you can get up to Rs. 18,000 instant discount on your purchase. The Mi Mix 2 features a 5.99-inch full HD display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone features a bezel-less design and is powered by the Snapdragon 835 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 27,999 (MRP Rs. 37,999)

Moto X4 64GB

The Moto X4 64GB is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999). The phone was previously available with a similar discount during a promotional sale on Flipkart. The bundled exchange offer comes with a maximum discount of Rs. 12,850 on your old smartphone. The Moto X4 features a dual rear camera setup and is powered by the Snapdragon 630 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Panasonic 55-inch full HD smart LED TV

The Panasonic 55-inch full HD smart LED TV is down to Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 104,900) on Flipkart's Big Shopping Days sale. You can swap your old television set and get up to Rs. 15,000 as an additional instant discount. The 55-inch smart LED TV from Panasonic comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 49,999 (MRP Rs. 104,900)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Assassin's Creed Origins is available at Rs. 22,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990) on Flipkart. We've spotted this Xbox One S bundle at this price several times in the past. It's still a decent deal in case you missed out during the previous sale.

Price: Rs. 22,490 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Google Chromecast 2

Google Chromecast 2 is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,399) during the Flipkart sale. The media streaming device can be added on any compatible big-screen TV with using an HDMI port and a USB connection (for power). It helps you stream content from your smartphone to the big screen.

Price: Rs. 2,499 (MRP Rs. 3,399)

