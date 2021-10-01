Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will kick off at midnight tonight for Plus members. Flipkart's big festive season sale will open up for everyone from October 3 and will continue until October 10. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale promises big discounts on a large selection of smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. During the sale, Flipkart will also offer a series of mini flash sales, bundled exchange and payment offers, and other deals. Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the banks' cardholders. We've compiled this simple guide to help you prepare for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

When is the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will kick off on October 2 for Plus members. The sale will go live for everyone else from October 3 and will continue running until October 10. Even though Flipkart's sale is scheduled to begin tomorrow, you can still access select offers as a part of Flipkart's Curtain Raiser Deals ahead of the sale. Flipkart's biggest sale of the year will take on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this weekend.

What to expect from the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale?

In the days leading up to the sale, Flipkart has already started revealing some of the major deals and offers that will be available on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio and other electronics. Flipkart is promising the 'biggest deals' of the year during its Big Billion Days 2021 sale in October.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will offer discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo, and Apple. Flipkart has already revealed sale prices on smartphones from some of these companies ahead of the sale. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale promises some pretty big discounts and bundled offers.

In addition, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will also bring discounts worth up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. These include laptops, earphones, smartwatches, tablets, and soundbars. Flipkart's first round of festive season sales seems like a good time to shop for electronics. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale in October also promises first-time discounts on several exclusive products. The sale will also bring discounts on TVs and home appliances.

Apart from flat discounts, you can also expect bundled offers in the form of product exchange, cashback, and payment offers.

How to ensure maximum savings during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale?