Technology News
loading

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live Tonight: Everything You Need to Know

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will bring hundreds of deals on electronics.

By Harpreet Singh | Updated: 1 October 2021 12:38 IST
Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live Tonight: Everything You Need to Know

Photo Credit: Flipkart (Screenshot)

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale promises great deals on top electronics

Highlights
  • Flipkart Big Billion Days sale kicks off on October 2 for Plus members
  • Big Billion Days 2021 sale promises hundreds of discounts on electronics
  • The sale will take on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will kick off at midnight tonight for Plus members. Flipkart's big festive season sale will open up for everyone from October 3 and will continue until October 10. Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale promises big discounts on a large selection of smartphones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. During the sale, Flipkart will also offer a series of mini flash sales, bundled exchange and payment offers, and other deals. Flipkart has tied up with Axis Bank and ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the banks' cardholders. We've compiled this simple guide to help you prepare for the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale.

When is the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale?

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will kick off on October 2 for Plus members. The sale will go live for everyone else from October 3 and will continue running until October 10. Even though Flipkart's sale is scheduled to begin tomorrow, you can still access select offers as a part of Flipkart's Curtain Raiser Deals ahead of the sale. Flipkart's biggest sale of the year will take on Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale this weekend.

What to expect from the Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale?

In the days leading up to the sale, Flipkart has already started revealing some of the major deals and offers that will be available on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, wearables, audio and other electronics. Flipkart is promising the 'biggest deals' of the year during its Big Billion Days 2021 sale in October.

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will offer discounts on smartphones from Xiaomi, Poco, Samsung, Realme, Motorola, Google, Oppo, and Apple. Flipkart has already revealed sale prices on smartphones from some of these companies ahead of the sale. If you're looking to upgrade your smartphone, Flipkart's Big Billion Days 2021 sale promises some pretty big discounts and bundled offers.

In addition, Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale will also bring discounts worth up to 80 percent on electronics and accessories. These include laptops, earphones, smartwatches, tablets, and soundbars. Flipkart's first round of festive season sales seems like a good time to shop for electronics. Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale in October also promises first-time discounts on several exclusive products. The sale will also bring discounts on TVs and home appliances.

Apart from flat discounts, you can also expect bundled offers in the form of product exchange, cashback, and payment offers.

How to ensure maximum savings during Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 sale?

  • Make sure you arrive early on the sale pages when the Big Billion Days 2021 sale goes live on Flipkart. It helps if you're a Plus member as you'll get early access to the sale. That's super important since it's common knowledge by now that the best deals and offers are available on the first day of the sale.
  • Compare prices while making a purchase. Flipkart's sale clashes with Amazon's Great Indian Festival 2021 sale. Other online marketplaces and stores are also likely to run their first round of festive season sales around next week. Make sure you compare overall effective prices before making a payment.
  • Consider bundled offers for a sweeter overall effective price. Some online marketplaces may offer a better value for your old product you're trying to exchange while others may offer a better instant discount or a cashback. Consider all these factors before making a purchase.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart, Big Billion Days, Big Billion Days 2021, Flipkart Sale
Harpreet Singh
Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he is not shopping online. He has written about deals and e-commerce in India for many years, as well as covering social media and breaking technology news. More
Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Laptop With Up to 16GB of RAM Launched in India

Related Stories

Flipkart Big Billion Days 2021 Sale Goes Live Tonight: Everything You Need to Know
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With 144Hz Display, Triple Rear Cameras Launched in India
  2. Vivo X70 Pro, Vivo X70 Pro+ With Quad Rear Cameras Launched in India
  3. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: How to Find the Best Deals
  4. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase: All Details
  5. Flipkart Big Billion Days Sale Goes Live Tonight: All You Need to Know
  6. Redmi Note 10 Lite With Quad Rear Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Netflix Reveals Total Viewership Hours for Top 10 Original Series and Movies
  8. Vivo X70 Pro+ Review: Picture Perfect?
  9. Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2021: Deals on Smartphones Revealed
  10. OnePlus Buds Z2 TWS Earphones Tipped to Feature ANC, Dolby Atmos
#Latest Stories
  1. Dyson Purifier Hot Plus Cool, Purifier Cool with HEPA H13 Filtration Launched in India
  2. Oppo A55 With Triple Rear Cameras, 20:9 Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  3. Boult Audio AirBass GearPods TWS Earphones With 32-Hour Battery Life Launched in India
  4. No Time to Die Leaked on Torrent Sites, Piracy Networks as Bond Movie Releases in Cinemas
  5. Asus Vivobook 15 OLED Laptop With Up to 16GB of RAM Launched in India
  6. Motorola Edge 20 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, 144Hz AMOLED Display Launched in India: Price, Specifications
  7. Facebook Messenger, Instagram Get Cross-App Group Chat Feature, Group Typing Indicators, More
  8. Auto-Debit Rules From RBI Now Live: Prepare for Some Disruptions to Recurring Online Transactions
  9. Apple to Bundle Free AirPods With iPhone 12 or iPhone 12 mini Purchase in India: All Details
  10. Clubhouse Rolls Out Features to Record and Replay Conversations, Share Short Clips on Social Media
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com