Flipkart and Amazon will kick off their Republic Day special sales beginning Sunday, January 20. These will be the first major sales for both the online stores in the country. Both Flipkart and Amazon are promising great deals on mobile phones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics. Additionally, the e-retailers will also be providing offers on purchases with credit or debit cards from select banks. This weekend is probably a good time to buy a new smartphone or upgrade from an old one, grab a new big-screen TV, or just about anything on your wishlist.

Flipkart's Republic Day sale will begin early at 8pm IST on January 19 for Flipkart Plus members while Amazon's Great Indian Sale will kick off at 12pm IST on January 19 for Amazon Prime subscribers. The early access to the sale will ensure select customers are able to grab their favourite deals before anyone else. Flipkart's sale will run until January 22 and Amazon's sale will last one more day until January 23.

In case you're looking to make the most out of Flipkart and Amazon sales this weekend, here's everything you need to know:

Flipkart Republic Day Sale - Top offers revealed so far

Flipkart has started teasing upcoming offers on its Republic Day sale. The Walmart-owned online marketplace will offer buyback value guarantee and complete mobile protection plans starting from Rs. 70 to mark the 70th Republic Day during the sale.

As a part of the Flipkart Republic Day Sale, the Redmi Note 6 Pro will be available at prices starting from Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 15,999). The Realme 2 Pro will be available from Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990). The affordable Realme C1 will be available at Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,990) and the Realme 2 will be available at prices starting from Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 9,990).

Flipkart will be offering the Galaxy S8 at Rs. 30,990 (MRP Rs. 49,990) during its sale. The Galaxy On6 (4GB, 64GB) will be available again at a discounted price of Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 15,490).

The company also claims it will be offering the Oppo F9 at Rs. 12,990 (MRP Rs. 21,990) during the sale. The Poco F1 will receive an extra discount on prepaid orders.

The Nokia 5.1 Plus will be down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,199) while the Nokia 6.1 Plus will be available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,600) along with the prepaid discount.

Flipkart will offer an extra Rs. 5,000 as an instant discount over the normal exchange value if you buy a Google Pixel 3 or the Pixel 3 XL during the sale. The Google Pixel 2 XL (64GB) will be available at RS. 38,499 (MRP Rs. 45,499).

Apart from these, Flipkart is also promising 'revolutionary iPhone offers' during its Republic Day Sale this weekend. We haven't really seen any exciting deals on iPhones lately so this might be the one thing to look forward to.

Amazon Great Indian Sale - All the top offers revealed so far

Amazon has also revealed some of its upcoming deals on smartphones and other electronics ahead of its Great Indian Sale this weekend. The OnePlus 6T, Redmi 6 Pro and Honor 8X will be eligible for an extra Rs. 2,000 as exchange value if you swap an old phone with your purchase. The Realme U1 will be available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) during the sale.

The LG V40 ThinQ will also start selling from January 20, and will be available with an extra discount worth Rs. 5,000 over the normal exchange value. Prime members will also be eligible for Rs. 1,000 cashback. Amazon will also sell certified refurbished phones with up to 50 percent in savings. These phones come with a 6-month warranty.

Apart from these, Amazon has started teasing deals on the Sennheiser HD 4.50 BT NC headphones, Sony SRS-XB30/LC-IN5 Bluetooth speakers, HP Core i3 thin and light laptop, and others. Although the online marketplace hasn't revealed any specific amount of discount these products will receive.

Canon's G3000 wireless all-in-one ink tank printer will be available at a discounted price. Amazon will also offer a deal on the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch during the Republic Day Sale this weekend.



Additionally, key mobile phone manufacturers have also revealed some of their upcoming deals on Flipkart and Amazon sales. Smartphones from Honor, Asus, Huawei, and Realme will be a part of the upcoming sales.

How to spot the best deals during upcoming Flipkart and Amazon sales

The first, and probably only, golden rule of any online sale is to arrive early. You have more chances of grabbing some of the hottest deals during these online sales if you start browsing right when the sales go live. Since both Flipkart and Amazon will be offering early access to select users, make sure you sign up for Flipkart Plus and Amazon Prime, even if you can manage to get your hands on a free trial.

The second important thing is to compare prices unless you're buying a product that's exclusive to one online marketplace. The third thing you should consider is the number of bundled offers and which ones you can use more. At times you may land upon a higher side of pricing, but bundled offers can help reduce the price to a lot of extent.

We'll be covering the best deals from both Flipkart and Amazon sales this weekend so make sure you tune in to Gadgets 360 once these sales go live.

Others things you need to be aware of

Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount on debit, credit, and EMI transactions while Flipkart has joined hands with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit card users.

Both the online marketplaces will offer exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, mobile protection plans, and other bundled offers. Make sure you club your purchases with all these offers to make your deals even sweeter.