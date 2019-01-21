Flipkart and Amazon are in the middle of their Republic Day special sales right now. Both the popular online marketplaces are offering quite a number of deals on laptops, tablets, LED TVs, and a lot more. It seems like a great time to buy electronics in case you were looking for a discount. Flipkart's Republic Day Sale will run until January 22 while Amazon's Great Indian Sale will be open until January 23. Here are the best non-mobile deals for the Flipkart sale and Amazon sale.

While there are hundreds of offers available on both these marketplaces right now, it can be a difficult task to browse through all of them. So we've decided to make things easier for you by curating a list of all the top offers on electronics available on Flipkart and Amazon's big sales right now. In case you're looking for deals on mobile phones, we've got you covered as well.

Flipkart and Amazon Republic Day sales - The best offers on electronics

VU Iconium 43-inch 4K smart LED TV

VU's Iconium 43-inch 4K smart LED TV is now down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 41,000) on Flipkart as a part of the Republic Day Sale. The about Rs. 6,000 less than its usual selling price. You can use the bundled exchange offer and get an additional Rs. 8,000 (maximum) off. The smart LED TV includes three HMDI ports and two USB ports. Flipkart is also offering a guaranteed buyback price of Rs. 10,750 if you exchange it within 24 months.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 41,000)

Lenovo Ideapad 330 15.6-inch laptop

If you're looking for a new laptop with a full-HD display under the Rs. 30,000 price point, the Lenovo Ideapad 330 is currently available at Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 45,490) on Flipkart's Republic Day Sale. The laptop is powered by AMD's Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The laptop includes a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 45,490)

Kodak 50-inch full-HD LED TV

If you're eyeing a budget TV with a big screen this year, the Kodak 50-inch full-HD LED TV can be yours for as low as Rs. 20,990 (MRP Rs. 39,999) via Amazon. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 7,502. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. Kodak offers a standard 1-year warranty in case anything goes wrong.

Price: Rs. 20,990 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Amazon Echo

As a part of the Great Indian Sale, Amazon is offering discounts on the all-new Echo Dot, Echo, and the all-new Echo Plus. If you're looking to get started with Amazon's smart speakers, the all-new Echo Dot is a decent buy at Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). The bigger Echo speaker is available at RS. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999) and the all-new Echo Plus is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

Price: Starting from Rs. 4,499

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 laptop

Acer's Nitro 5 gaming laptop with AMD Ryzen 5 CPU is currently selling at Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999) on Flipkart's Republic Day sale. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The Nitro 5 comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and weighs a little less than 3kg. You can swap your old laptop in a working condition and get up to Rs. 7,500 as an additional discount.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB

The Microsoft Xbox One S 1TB with Xbox starter bundle is now down to Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990) on Flipkart. The Xbox starter bundle comes with three months of Xbox Game Pass and Xbox Live Gold access. If you have an ancient gaming console lying around, you can get up to Rs. 1,500 off on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 18,990 (MRP Rs. 30,990)

Acer Predator Helios 300

Acer's Predator Helios 300 is currently available at a low price of Rs. 94,990 (MRP Rs. 1,39,999) on Flipkart's Republic Day sale. The gaming laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. The graphics are handled the Nvidia GeForce GTX 1060 GPU, supported by 6GB of video RAM. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display.

Price: Rs. 94,990 (MRP Rs. 1,39,999)

Kindle Paperwhite

What's an Amazon sale without a deal on the Kindle? Of course. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has been discounted by Rs. 2,500 on Amazon's Great Indian Sale. This brings down the effective price to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999). In case you're wondering why the Paperwhite is priced higher than the usual Kindle e-reader, it's primarily because it contains a backlight. The new Kindle is also thinner and waterproof. If you love to read, you'll love the Kindle Paperwhite.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Fire TV Stick

The regular Fire TV Stick is now available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999). In case you were on the fence all this while, now is a good time to grab the Fire TV Stick. It's a streaming media player that can smarten your dumb TV. Fire TV Stick allows you to stream content from a number of popular streaming services. This particular Fire TV Stick comes with the first-generation Alexa voice remote. If you're willing to spend an additional Rs. 1,000, the Fire TV Stick is also available with the all-new Alexa voice remote.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5

The Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 15.6-inch laptop (AN515-42) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999). The laptop features a full-HD display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB RAM. The graphics are handled by the AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch

The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop (AN515-52) is down to Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999) on Amazon. You can swap your old laptop in a working condition and get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,047. The Nitro 15.6-inch laptop is powered by the eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999)

Bose QuietComfort 25

In case you missed out during previous sales, the Bose QuietComfort 25 are again available at Rs. 12,599 (MRP Rs. 25,200). The wired headphones feature acoustic noise cancellation. If you travel a lot or if you need to cut out the workplace noise, these are a good solution under the Rs. 15,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 12,599 (MRP Rs. 25,200)

