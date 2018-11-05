Today, November 5, is the last day of Flipkart and Amazon's third round of online festive season sales. This is your last chance to grab some smartphones, LED TVs, gaming laptops, audio gear, and more at a decent discount. It's probably the best time of the year to buy a new smartphone. We have rounded up some of the best deals that you can still grab on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale and Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. Both the online marketplaces are offering a number of bundled offers that can add more value to your purchases.

Here's our handpicked list of the best deals from Flipkart and Amazon festive season sales that are still available on the last day.

Xiaomi Poco F1

The Xiaomi Poco F1 (6GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) during Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. There's an exchange offer that promises to take off another Rs. 14,900 (maximum) from the listed price and if you're swapping a used OnePlus device you get Rs. 3,000 extra discount. The Poco F1 features a 6.18-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC. It is also confirmed to receive Android 9.0 Pie later this year and Android Q updates sometime later on.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Realme C1 16GB

Now might be a good time to grab a Realme C1 with prices expected to rise shortly. The Realme C1 16GB is currently available at Rs. 6,999 on the Flipkart sale. The Realme C1 is a budget smartphone that comes with a 6.2-inch HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone features a display notch and can you can unlock it using its facial recognition capabilities.

Price: Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 8,990)

Realme 1 (6GB, 128GB)

The Realme 1 is currently available at Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The smartphone comes with a 6-inch full-HD display and is powered by the MediaTek Hello P60 SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. It runs Android 8.1 Oreo-based custom skin out-of-the-box and includes a 3,410mAh battery that promises a talk-time worth up to 30 hours on a full charge. In terms of cameras, the phone includes a 13-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 11,990 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Samsung Galaxy S9+ (6GB, 256GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S9+ (6GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000) on the Amazon sale right now. The online marketplace is also offering an extra Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus over the normal exchange value on old smartphones. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for an extra 10 percent discount, above the usual payment options. Amazon is also offering a pair of noise-cancelling earphones from Samsung at an additional Rs. 999 with the Galaxy S9+.

Price: Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB) is also down to Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale now. The phone usually sells at a price point of Rs. 30,000. There's a bundled exchange offer that can help with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,854. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount. The Galaxy A8+ features a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone features a dual camera setup at the front and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Price: Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop

The Acer Nitro 5 15.6-inch laptop is going at Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999) on Flipkart Big Diwali sale. The bundled exchange offer comes with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 8,500 with another Rs. 1,000 off on select models. SBI credit card users can avail an additional 10 percent instant discount. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display and is powered by the AMD Risen 5 quad-core CPU, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II

Another interesting deal that's not worth missing out on is the Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones up for Rs. 26,424 (MRP Rs. 29,363) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. These wireless headphones are known for their superior noise cancellation capabilities and a great audio experience. If you travel a lot or work in a noisy environment, these might be the perfect pair of wireless headphones for you.

Price: Rs. 26,424 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Huawei P20 Lite (4GB, 64GB)

The Huawei P20 Lite is still available at Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999). The phone features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and a dual camera setup at the back while it comes with a 24-megapixel front-facing camera. The P20 Lite is powered by Huawei's Kirin 659 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. It runs Android 8.0 Oreo with a custom skin on top. Paying with an HDFC Bank card can help you get an additional 10 percent cashback while a bundled exchange offer promises to take off another Rs 13,250 (maximum) off the listed price during the Amazon sale.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro

Today's the last day you can grab the popular Redmi Note 5 Pro at Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) on Flipkart Big Diwali Sale. The phone comes with a 5.99-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The Redmi Note 5 Pro features a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. Flipkart is also offering a no-cost EMI option and an exchange offer with up to Rs. 12,250 as an instant discount.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

Panasonic 49-inch 4K smart LED TV

If 55-inch is too big for you, the 49-inch Panasonic 4K smart LED TV is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000) on Amazon. This is the same deal we saw during Amazon's previous festive season sales in October this year. This is a 2018 model and it comes with three HDMI ports, along with two USB ports. The TV includes HDR support and promises a wide viewing angle as well.

Price: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000)

Google Chromecast 2

The previous generation Google Chromecast is down to Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399) during the Flipkart sale right now. The Chromecast 2 sticks to an HDMI port on your TV and lets you stream content from a mobile device or a desktop to your TV. The device is quite simple to setup and use. It's worth mentioning here that Google has just recently launched the Chromecast 3 in India, but if you're not too keen on spending Rs. 3,499 on it, the Chromecast 2 is still a decent buy at this price.

Price: Rs. 1,999 (MRP Rs. 3,399))

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.