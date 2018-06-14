Computex 2018: Few PC Components, but Spectacular Gadgets Save the Day
FIFA World Cup 2018 is the biggest football tournament in the world right now and is being held in Russia. No matter which part of the world you are in, if you follow football, you’re going to want to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018. Opening ceremony of the tournament is slated to start at 6:30pm IST and the first match - between Russia and Saudi Arabia - will be at 8:30pm IST. If you want to FIFA World Cup 2018 live stream in order to watch the matches online, we’ve compiled a handy list of all the companies that have broadcasting rights for the event. This list includes countries and territories from around the world, and we’ve tried to cover every region in the world. Follow this guide to watch the the World Cup matches from wherever you are.
In Bangladesh, you can watch FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live on Bangladesh Television, Maasranga Television, and Nagorik Television. Although Sony Pictures Networks India has the rights for online broadcast of the tournament in Bangladesh, it’s unclear how one can watch the competition live online. You can try your luck at Sony Liv and see if the matches are available.
Canadians can stream FIFA World Cup live online via any of three sources — CTV, TSN, and RDS.
In Germany, ARD and ZDF will be live streaming 32 games each from FIFA World Cup 2018.
Fans in India can sign up for a Sony Liv Premium subscription to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, held in Russia, live online. The price is Rs. 99 per month and there’s also a six-month sports only pack for Rs. 199. If you don't want to pay, all 64 matches are being streamed for free on Jio TV and Airtel TV. Tata Sky subscribers can stream the matches live at on this page or via the Tata Sky apps.
In Indonesia, FIFA World Cup 2018 is being broadcast by Trans TV and UseeTV.
The people of Israel can watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 by heading over to the website of the public broadcaster IPBC.
In Kenya, the online broadcast rights for FIFA World Cup 2018 are with Canal+, Econet, Supersport, and StarTimes. TV channels such as KFS Kenya and NTV are also broadcasting some matches.
Malaysians can catch all the FIFA World Cup 2018 action live via the Astro Go subscription service. For RM120, you can buy a World Cup channel pass to watch all matches live.
Mexicans can watch FIFA World Cup 2018 via three services. These are Televisa, Blue to Go, and Azteca Deportes.
You can watch all FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live online via Sony’s TV channels. There are alternatives such as Net TV that let you watch Sony channels online for a small fee.
The rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 in Nigeria are owned by Canal+, Econet, Supersport, and StarTimes. TV channels such as BON and KFS Nigeria are also broadcasting some matches.
Sony has broadcast rights for FIFA World Cup 2018 in Pakistan and its TV channels will air all matches. You can check out Sony Liv and see if you can catch matches live or follow the live broadcast on Sony ESPN channel.
ABS-CBN has the rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live in Philippines.
While beIN Sports Connect is the app you want for all FIFA World Cup 2018 action, there’s a chance that the service may be blocked in Saudi Arabia due to regional tensions.
StarHub and Mediacorp have the rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 in Singapore and you can catch all 64 matches via either service by paying SG$112.35.
You can watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 in South Africa via one of SABC, Supersport, or StarTimes.
Sony has the rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 in Sri Lanka too. Once again, you may try your luck with Sony Liv to see if it works in Sri Lanka.
Amarin TV 34, Channel 5, and True4U 24 are the channels that will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 live in Thailand. You can check the website of True Visions Group to see if matches are available online.
beIN Sports Connect is the service that has officially licensed rights for broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates. However the website and TV channels may be unavailable there due to regional tensions.
BBC and ITV will be broadcasting all the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live on TV and online in the United Kingdom.
In the USA, Fox Sports and Telemundo are going to be broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2018. Telemundo is targeted at Spanish speakers.
Afghanistan: Ariana TV (TV only)
Bahrain: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony Pictures Networks India
Bhutan: Sony Pictures Networks India
Brunei: Astro
Cambodia: Cambodia Television Network (CTN)
China PR: China Central Television (CCTV), Youku
Chinese Taipei: ELTA
Hong Kong: Now TV, ViuTV
India: Sony Liv
Indonesia: Trans TV, Usee TV
Iran: beIN Sports Connect
Iraq: beIN Sports Connect
Japan: NHK, Nippon TV, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo, TBS
Jordan: beIN Sports Connect
DPR Korea: KBS, MBC
Korea Republic: KBS, MBC
Kuwait: beIN Sports Connect
Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.
Laos: TVLAO CO. LTD.
Lebanon: beIN Sports Connect
Macau: TDM
Malaysia: Astro
Maldives: Sony Pictures Networks India
Mongolia: NTV, MNB
Myanmar: Daruma Pte Ltd
Nepal: Sony Pictures Networks India
Oman: beIN Sports Connect
Pakistan: Sony Pictures Networks India
Palenstine: beIN Sports Connect
Philippines: ABS - CBN Broadcasting Corporation
Qatar: beIN Sports Connect
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Connect
Singapore: StarHub, Mediacorp
Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Networks India
Syria: beIN Sports Connect
Tajikistan: Saran Media has the rights and Match TV appears to be the channel broadcasting.
Thailand: True Visions Group
Timor Leste: ETO-TELCO, LDA
Turkmenistan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Connect
Uzbekistan: Uzreport TV; Saran Media also has the rights so check Match TV
Yemen: beIN Sports Connect
Albania: Radiotelevisioni Shqiptar
Andorra: beIN Sports France, TF1
Armenia: Public Television & Radio Armenia
Austria: Oesterreichischer Rundfunk
Azerbaijan: Ictimai
Belarus: Belaruskaja Tele-Radio Companija
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
Channel Islands: BBC, ITV
Croatia: HRT
Cyprus: Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation
Czech Republic: Ceska Televize
Denmark: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV
Estonia: Eesti Rahvusringhääling
Faroe Islands: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV
Finland: Yleisradio OY
France: beIN Sports France, TF1
Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcasting
Germany: ARD, ZDF
Greece: ERT S.A.
Greenland: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV
Hungary: Magyar Televizio
Iceland: RUV
Ireland: RTE
Isle of Man: BBC, ITV
Israel: IPBC
Italy: Mediaset Italy
Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: Latvijas Televizija
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: Lietuvos Radijas Ir Televizija
Luxembourg: Canaal Digital (according to this, FIFA website doesn’t mention any details)
Macedonia FYR: Macedonian Radio and Television
Malta: Public Broadcasting Services Ltd. (PBS)
Moldova: Teleradio Moldova
Monaco: beIN Sports France, TF1
Montenegro: RTCG - Radio Televizija Crne Gore
Netherlands: Nederlandse Omroep Stichting
Norway: TV2, NRK
Poland: Telewizja Polska
Portugal: Radio e Televisao de Portugal, SIC, Sport TV Portugal
Romania: Televiziunea Romana
Russia: JSC Channel One Russia, Match TV, Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company
San Marino: Mediaset Italy
Serbia: Radiotelevizija Srbije
Slovakia: Radio and Television Slovakia
Slovenia: Radiotelevizija Slovenija
Spain: Mediaset España
Sweden: TV4
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Turkey: Turkiye Radyo-Televizyon Kurumu
Ukraine: UAPBC (although the Ukranian broadcaster owns rights, it may not broadcast the World Cup), NTN, Inter TV Channel
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
Vatican City: Mediaset Italy
American Samoa: Fox Sports, Telemundo
Australia: SBS, Optus
Cook Islands: Fiji TV
Fiji: Fiji TV
French Polynesia: beIN Sports France, TF1
Kiribati: Fiji TV
Micronesia: Fiji TV
Nauru: Fiji TV
New Caledonia: beIN Sports France, TF1
New Zealand: Sky
Niue: Fiji TV
Palau: Fiji TV
Papua New Guinea: Fiji TV, EMTV
Samoa: Fiji TV
Solomon Islands: Fiji TV, TTV
Tonga: Fiji TV
Tuvalu: Fiji TV
Vanuatu: Fiji TV
Algeria: beIN Sports Connect
Angola: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Benin: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Botswana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Burkina Faso: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Burundi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Cameroon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes Cape Verde: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Central African Republic: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Chad: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Comoros: beIN Sports Connect
Congo Brazzaville: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Cote d’Ivoire: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Djibouti: beIN Sports Connect
Egypt: beIN Sports Connect
Equatorial Guinea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Eritrea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Ethiopia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Gabon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Gambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Ghana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Guinea Bissau: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Guinea Conakry: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Kenya: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Lesotho: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Liberia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Libya: beIN Sports Connect
Madagascar: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Malawi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Mali: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Mauritania: beIN Sports Connect
Mauritius: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Morocco: beIN Sports Connect
Mozambique: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Namibia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Niger: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Nigeria: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Reunion: beIN Sports France, TF1
Rwanda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Sao Tome and Principe: Econet, Supersport
Senegal: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Seychelles: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Sierra Leone: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Somalia: beIN Sports Connect
South Africa: SABC, Supersport, StarTimes
South Sudan: beIN Sports Connect
Sudan: beIN Sports Connect
Swaziland (now known as Eswatini): Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Tanzania: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Togo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Tunisia: beIN Sports Connect
Uganda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Zambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Zimbabwe: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Antigua and Barbuda: DirecTV Latin America
Anguilla: DirecTV Latin America
Argentina: DirecTV Latin America, Radio y Televisión Argentina S.E., TRISA
Aruba: DirecTV Latin America
Bahamas: ZNS, DirecTV Latin America
Barbados: DirecTV Latin America
Belize: DirecTV Latin America
Bermuda: DirecTV Latin America, Bermuda Broadcasting Corp
Bolivia: Bolivia Red Unitel, DirecTV Latin America, Red Uno de Bolivia
Brazil: Globosat (SporTV)
British Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS
Cayman Islands: DirecTV Latin America
Chile: Canal 13, DirecTV Latin America, Televisión Nacional de Chile, Mega, Telefonica Moviles Chile
Colombia: DirecTV Latin America, RCN Televisión, Caracol Television, S.A.
Costa Rica: Teletica, Sky Costa Rica, Telefonica Centro America, S.A.
Cuba: Cuban TV - ICRT
Curaçao: DirecTV Latin America, Jachmin Pinedo Productions
Dominica: DirecTV Latin America
Dominican Republic: DirecTV Latin America
Ecuador: DirecTV Latin America, RTS
El Salvador: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky El Salvador, Telecorporacion Salvadorena Inc.
Granada: DirecTV Latin America
Guatemala: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Guatemala, TV Azteca Guatemala
Guadeloupe: beIN Sports France, TF1
Guyana: DirecTV Latin America
Haiti: DirecTV Latin America
Honduras: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Honduras, Canal 5
Jamaica: DirecTV Latin America, Television Jamaica
Martinique: beIN Sports France, TF1
Montserrat: DirecTV Latin America
Mexico: Televisa, Blue to Go, Azteca Deportes
Nicaragua: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Canal 2, Sky Nicaragua
Panama: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., TVN, Canal 4
Paraguay: DirecTV Latin America
Peru: DirecTV Latin America, Canal 2, Panamericana Television
Puerto Rico: Fox Sports, Telemundo
Saint Kitts and Nevis: DirecTV Latin America
Saint Lucia: DirecTV Latin America
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: DirecTV Latin America
Suriname: DirecTV Latin America, Suriname Cable & Communication Network NV
Trinidad and Tobago: DirecTV Latin America, CNC3
Turks and Caicos Islands: DirecTV Latin America
United States of America: Fox Sports, Telemundo
Uruguay: DirecTV Latin America, Teledoce, Canal 10, Canal 4
US Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America
Venezuela: Galaxy Entertainment (DirecTV Venezuela)
If we’ve missed any region in this list or if you think the information in this is not correct for your region, let us know via the comments.
For more tutorials, visit our How To section.
For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.
Advertisement
Advertisement