FIFA World Cup 2018 is the biggest football tournament in the world right now and is being held in Russia. No matter which part of the world you are in, if you follow football, you’re going to want to watch the FIFA World Cup 2018. Opening ceremony of the tournament is slated to start at 6:30pm IST and the first match - between Russia and Saudi Arabia - will be at 8:30pm IST. If you want to FIFA World Cup 2018 live stream in order to watch the matches online, we’ve compiled a handy list of all the companies that have broadcasting rights for the event. This list includes countries and territories from around the world, and we’ve tried to cover every region in the world. Follow this guide to watch the the World Cup matches from wherever you are.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Bangladesh

In Bangladesh, you can watch FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live on Bangladesh Television, Maasranga Television, and Nagorik Television. Although Sony Pictures Networks India has the rights for online broadcast of the tournament in Bangladesh, it’s unclear how one can watch the competition live online. You can try your luck at Sony Liv and see if the matches are available.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Canada

Canadians can stream FIFA World Cup live online via any of three sources — CTV, TSN, and RDS.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Germany

In Germany, ARD and ZDF will be live streaming 32 games each from FIFA World Cup 2018.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online for free in India

Fans in India can sign up for a Sony Liv Premium subscription to watch FIFA World Cup 2018, held in Russia, live online. The price is Rs. 99 per month and there’s also a six-month sports only pack for Rs. 199. If you don't want to pay, all 64 matches are being streamed for free on Jio TV and Airtel TV. Tata Sky subscribers can stream the matches live at on this page or via the Tata Sky apps.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Indonesia

In Indonesia, FIFA World Cup 2018 is being broadcast by Trans TV and UseeTV.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Israel

The people of Israel can watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 by heading over to the website of the public broadcaster IPBC.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Kenya

In Kenya, the online broadcast rights for FIFA World Cup 2018 are with Canal+, Econet, Supersport, and StarTimes. TV channels such as KFS Kenya and NTV are also broadcasting some matches.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Malaysia

Malaysians can catch all the FIFA World Cup 2018 action live via the Astro Go subscription service. For RM120, you can buy a World Cup channel pass to watch all matches live.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Mexico

Mexicans can watch FIFA World Cup 2018 via three services. These are Televisa, Blue to Go, and Azteca Deportes.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Nepal

You can watch all FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live online via Sony’s TV channels. There are alternatives such as Net TV that let you watch Sony channels online for a small fee.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Nigeria

The rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 in Nigeria are owned by Canal+, Econet, Supersport, and StarTimes. TV channels such as BON and KFS Nigeria are also broadcasting some matches.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Pakistan

Sony has broadcast rights for FIFA World Cup 2018 in Pakistan and its TV channels will air all matches. You can check out Sony Liv and see if you can catch matches live or follow the live broadcast on Sony ESPN channel.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Philippines

ABS-CBN has the rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live in Philippines.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Saudi Arabia

While beIN Sports Connect is the app you want for all FIFA World Cup 2018 action, there’s a chance that the service may be blocked in Saudi Arabia due to regional tensions.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Singapore

StarHub and Mediacorp have the rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 in Singapore and you can catch all 64 matches via either service by paying SG$112.35.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in South Africa

You can watch the FIFA World Cup 2018 in South Africa via one of SABC, Supersport, or StarTimes.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Sri Lanka

Sony has the rights to broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 in Sri Lanka too. Once again, you may try your luck with Sony Liv to see if it works in Sri Lanka.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Thailand

Amarin TV 34, Channel 5, and True4U 24 are the channels that will broadcast FIFA World Cup 2018 live in Thailand. You can check the website of True Visions Group to see if matches are available online.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in UAE

beIN Sports Connect is the service that has officially licensed rights for broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2018 in United Arab Emirates. However the website and TV channels may be unavailable there due to regional tensions.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in UK

BBC and ITV will be broadcasting all the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches live on TV and online in the United Kingdom.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in USA

In the USA, Fox Sports and Telemundo are going to be broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2018. Telemundo is targeted at Spanish speakers.

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Asia

Afghanistan: Ariana TV (TV only)

Bahrain: beIN Sports Connect

Bangladesh: Sony Pictures Networks India

Bhutan: Sony Pictures Networks India

Brunei: Astro

Cambodia: Cambodia Television Network (CTN)

China PR: China Central Television (CCTV), Youku

Chinese Taipei: ELTA

Hong Kong: Now TV, ViuTV

India: Sony Liv

Indonesia: Trans TV, Usee TV

Iran: beIN Sports Connect

Iraq: beIN Sports Connect

Japan: NHK, Nippon TV, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo, TBS

Jordan: beIN Sports Connect

DPR Korea: KBS, MBC

Korea Republic: KBS, MBC

Kuwait: beIN Sports Connect

Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.

Laos: TVLAO CO. LTD.

Lebanon: beIN Sports Connect

Macau: TDM

Malaysia: Astro

Maldives: Sony Pictures Networks India

Mongolia: NTV, MNB

Myanmar: Daruma Pte Ltd

Nepal: Sony Pictures Networks India

Oman: beIN Sports Connect

Pakistan: Sony Pictures Networks India

Palenstine: beIN Sports Connect

Philippines: ABS - CBN Broadcasting Corporation

Qatar: beIN Sports Connect

Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Connect

Singapore: StarHub, Mediacorp

Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Networks India

Syria: beIN Sports Connect

Tajikistan: Saran Media has the rights and Match TV appears to be the channel broadcasting.

Thailand: True Visions Group

Timor Leste: ETO-TELCO, LDA

Turkmenistan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.

United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Connect

Uzbekistan: Uzreport TV; Saran Media also has the rights so check Match TV

Yemen: beIN Sports Connect

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Europe

Albania: Radiotelevisioni Shqiptar

Andorra: beIN Sports France, TF1

Armenia: Public Television & Radio Armenia

Austria: Oesterreichischer Rundfunk

Azerbaijan: Ictimai

Belarus: Belaruskaja Tele-Radio Companija

Belgium: RTBF, VRT

Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT

Bulgaria: BNT

Channel Islands: BBC, ITV

Croatia: HRT

Cyprus: Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation

Czech Republic: Ceska Televize

Denmark: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV

Estonia: Eesti Rahvusringhääling

Faroe Islands: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV

Finland: Yleisradio OY

France: beIN Sports France, TF1

Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcasting

Germany: ARD, ZDF

Greece: ERT S.A.

Greenland: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV

Hungary: Magyar Televizio

Iceland: RUV

Ireland: RTE

Isle of Man: BBC, ITV

Israel: IPBC

Italy: Mediaset Italy

Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan

Kosovo: RTK

Latvia: Latvijas Televizija

Liechtenstein: SRG SSR

Lithuania: Lietuvos Radijas Ir Televizija

Luxembourg: Canaal Digital (according to this, FIFA website doesn’t mention any details)

Macedonia FYR: Macedonian Radio and Television

Malta: Public Broadcasting Services Ltd. (PBS)

Moldova: Teleradio Moldova

Monaco: beIN Sports France, TF1

Montenegro: RTCG - Radio Televizija Crne Gore

Netherlands: Nederlandse Omroep Stichting

Norway: TV2, NRK

Poland: Telewizja Polska

Portugal: Radio e Televisao de Portugal, SIC, Sport TV Portugal

Romania: Televiziunea Romana

Russia: JSC Channel One Russia, Match TV, Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company

San Marino: Mediaset Italy

Serbia: Radiotelevizija Srbije

Slovakia: Radio and Television Slovakia

Slovenia: Radiotelevizija Slovenija

Spain: Mediaset España

Sweden: TV4

Switzerland: SRG SSR

Turkey: Turkiye Radyo-Televizyon Kurumu

Ukraine: UAPBC (although the Ukranian broadcaster owns rights, it may not broadcast the World Cup), NTN, Inter TV Channel

United Kingdom: BBC, ITV

Vatican City: Mediaset Italy

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Australia and Oceania

American Samoa: Fox Sports, Telemundo

Australia: SBS, Optus

Cook Islands: Fiji TV

Fiji: Fiji TV

French Polynesia: beIN Sports France, TF1

Kiribati: Fiji TV

Micronesia: Fiji TV

Nauru: Fiji TV

New Caledonia: beIN Sports France, TF1

New Zealand: Sky

Niue: Fiji TV

Palau: Fiji TV

Papua New Guinea: Fiji TV, EMTV

Samoa: Fiji TV

Solomon Islands: Fiji TV, TTV

Tonga: Fiji TV

Tuvalu: Fiji TV

Vanuatu: Fiji TV

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in Africa

Algeria: beIN Sports Connect

Angola: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Benin: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Botswana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Burkina Faso: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Burundi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Cameroon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes Cape Verde: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Central African Republic: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Chad: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Comoros: beIN Sports Connect

Congo Brazzaville: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Cote d’Ivoire: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Djibouti: beIN Sports Connect

Egypt: beIN Sports Connect

Equatorial Guinea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Eritrea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Ethiopia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Gabon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Gambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Ghana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Guinea Bissau: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Guinea Conakry: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Kenya: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Lesotho: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Liberia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Libya: beIN Sports Connect

Madagascar: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Malawi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Mali: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Mauritania: beIN Sports Connect

Mauritius: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Morocco: beIN Sports Connect

Mozambique: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Namibia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Niger: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Nigeria: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Reunion: beIN Sports France, TF1

Rwanda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Sao Tome and Principe: Econet, Supersport

Senegal: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Seychelles: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Sierra Leone: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Somalia: beIN Sports Connect

South Africa: SABC, Supersport, StarTimes

South Sudan: beIN Sports Connect

Sudan: beIN Sports Connect

Swaziland (now known as Eswatini): Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Tanzania: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Togo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Tunisia: beIN Sports Connect

Uganda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Zambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

Zimbabwe: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes

How to Watch FIFA World Cup 2018 online in North and South America

Antigua and Barbuda: DirecTV Latin America

Anguilla: DirecTV Latin America

Argentina: DirecTV Latin America, Radio y Televisión Argentina S.E., TRISA

Aruba: DirecTV Latin America

Bahamas: ZNS, DirecTV Latin America

Barbados: DirecTV Latin America

Belize: DirecTV Latin America

Bermuda: DirecTV Latin America, Bermuda Broadcasting Corp

Bolivia: Bolivia Red Unitel, DirecTV Latin America, Red Uno de Bolivia

Brazil: Globosat (SporTV)

British Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America

Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS

Cayman Islands: DirecTV Latin America

Chile: Canal 13, DirecTV Latin America, Televisión Nacional de Chile, Mega, Telefonica Moviles Chile

Colombia: DirecTV Latin America, RCN Televisión, Caracol Television, S.A.

Costa Rica: Teletica, Sky Costa Rica, Telefonica Centro America, S.A.

Cuba: Cuban TV - ICRT

Curaçao: DirecTV Latin America, Jachmin Pinedo Productions

Dominica: DirecTV Latin America

Dominican Republic: DirecTV Latin America

Ecuador: DirecTV Latin America, RTS

El Salvador: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky El Salvador, Telecorporacion Salvadorena Inc.

Granada: DirecTV Latin America

Guatemala: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Guatemala, TV Azteca Guatemala

Guadeloupe: beIN Sports France, TF1

Guyana: DirecTV Latin America

Haiti: DirecTV Latin America

Honduras: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Honduras, Canal 5

Jamaica: DirecTV Latin America, Television Jamaica

Martinique: beIN Sports France, TF1

Montserrat: DirecTV Latin America

Mexico: Televisa, Blue to Go, Azteca Deportes

Nicaragua: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Canal 2, Sky Nicaragua

Panama: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., TVN, Canal 4

Paraguay: DirecTV Latin America

Peru: DirecTV Latin America, Canal 2, Panamericana Television

Puerto Rico: Fox Sports, Telemundo

Saint Kitts and Nevis: DirecTV Latin America

Saint Lucia: DirecTV Latin America

Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: DirecTV Latin America

Suriname: DirecTV Latin America, Suriname Cable & Communication Network NV

Trinidad and Tobago: DirecTV Latin America, CNC3

Turks and Caicos Islands: DirecTV Latin America

United States of America: Fox Sports, Telemundo

Uruguay: DirecTV Latin America, Teledoce, Canal 10, Canal 4

US Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America

Venezuela: Galaxy Entertainment (DirecTV Venezuela)

If we’ve missed any region in this list or if you think the information in this is not correct for your region, let us know via the comments.

