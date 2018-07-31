NDTV Gadgets360.com

ENG vs IND: How to Watch England vs India Test Series Live in India

31 July 2018
ENG vs IND: How to Watch England vs India Test Series Live in India

Highlights

  • England and India have a five-match Test series scheduled
  • The series begins on August 1 at 3.30 pm IST
  • You can watch England vs India Test series live on Sony Liv

India, the top-ranked team in Test cricket, begins its challenging Test series against fifth-placed England on August 1. The series comprises five Test matches, with the first Test match scheduled to begin at 3.30 pm IST on August 1. The venue for the first England vs India Test match is Birmingham in England. If you want to watch England vs India in India, there are quite a few choices for you. India, led by Virat Kohli, has recently finished a long home season where strong performances against all teams vaulted the team to the top spot. England, captained by Joe Root, has a miserable record away from home and the team has been on overseas tours for quite some time. If you’re wondering how to watch England vs India Test matches in India, here’s everything you need to know.

England vs India live stream on SonyLiv and Sony ESPN

Sony has the rights to stream England vs India Test matches in India. This means that you can watch the series on TV and online. On TV, Sony Six, Sony Six HD, Sony Ten 3, and Sony Ten 3 HD are the channels that will be telecasting the games live. For watching the matches online, you need to head to the Sony LIV website or apps, even if you aren’t a premium subscriber. The service costs Rs. 99 for a month and also has a sports-only pack at Rs. 199 for six months.

If you want to watch England vs India for free in India, Sony Liv allows you to watch a stream that is delayed by five minutes without paying anything. However, sports fans are better off paying for the service to catch the game live.

How to watch England vs India on Airtel TV and Jio TV

If you are an Airtel subscriber, you can watch Sony Liv for free via Airtel TV. For Reliance Jio subscribers, the Jio TV service lets people watch England vs India for free in India.

Vivo Nex
ENG vs IND: How to Watch England vs India Test Series Live in India
