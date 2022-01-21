Technology News
loading

Digital Services Act: How Sweeping EU Rules Would Curb Tech Companies

Here's a look at the draft EU rules, known as the Digital Services Act, and why they would make an impact.

By Associated Press | Updated: 21 January 2022 18:16 IST
Digital Services Act: How Sweeping EU Rules Would Curb Tech Companies

Digital Services Act could become new gold standard for digital regulation for tech companies like Meta

Highlights
  • The legislation is part of a sweeping overhaul of the European Union
  • Proposals are one-half of flagship digital regulations drafted by bloc
  • Similar efforts are underway in the US

Online companies would have to ramp up efforts to keep harmful content off their platforms and take other steps to protect users under rules that European Union lawmakers approved Thursday. The 27-nation bloc has gained a reputation as a trendsetter in the growing global push to rein in big tech companies facing withering criticism over misinformation, hate speech and other harmful content on their platforms.

Here's a look at the draft EU rules, known as the Digital Services Act, and why they would make an impact:

What is the Digital Services Act?

The legislation is part of a sweeping overhaul of the European Union's digital rules aimed at ensuring online companies, including tech giants like Google and Meta, protect users on their platforms and treat rivals fairly. It's an update of the EU's two-decade-old e-commerce directive.

“The Digital Services Act could now become the new gold standard for digital regulation, not just in Europe but around the world," the lead EU lawmaker on the bill, Christel Schaldemose, said during a debate Wednesday. “Big tech nations like the US or China are watching closely to see what we're now going to agree."

The proposals are one-half of flagship digital regulations drafted by the bloc. EU lawmakers also are working on the Digital Markets Act, which is aimed at reining in the power of the biggest online “gatekeepers." Both will face further negotiations with EU member countries before taking effect.

Getting the Digital Services Act through the EU Parliament is “a huge step in tackling the social problems caused by online platforms,” said Zach Meyers, a senior research fellow at the Centre for European Reform think tank.

Similar efforts are underway in the US, but there are deep divisions between Republicans who criticize platforms for censoring their views and Democrats who slam them for failing to act.

“If EU member-states reach agreement with Parliament in the coming months, the EU will show a way that other democracies can reconcile these different political interests," Meyers said.

What will it cover?

The Digital Services Act includes a raft of measures aimed at better protecting internet users and their “fundamental rights online." Tech companies would be held more responsible for content on their platforms, with requirements to beef up flagging and removal of illegal content like hate speech or dodgy goods and services sold online like counterfeit sneakers or unsafe toys.

To address worries that takedown notices would infringe on freedom of speech, lawmakers added safeguards to ensure they're handled in a “non-arbitrary and non-discriminatory manner," the EU Parliament said.

Online platforms would have to be more transparent about their algorithms that recommend the next video to watch, product to buy or news item at the top of people's social media feeds. So-called recommender systems have been criticized for leading people to more increasingly extreme or polarizing content.

The biggest platforms would have to give users at least one option for recommendations not based on profiling.

There are also measures to ban platforms from using “dark patterns” — deceptive techniques to nudge users into doing things they didn't intend to — as well as requiring porn sites to register the identities of users uploading material.

Are there any controversial points?

One of the legislation's biggest battles was over surveillance-based advertising, also known as targeted or behavioral advertising. Such ads would be banned for children but not prohibited outright. A full ban had faced fierce resistance from the digital ad industry dominated by Google and Meta.

Lawmakers instead added measures banning the use of sensitive personal data to target vulnerable groups and making it equally easy to give or refuse consent for tracking.

Google didn't respond to a request for comment. Meta directed inquiries to tech lobbying groups.

Surveillance ads track online behavior, such as the websites visited or products bought online by a user, to serve them more digital ads based on those interests.

Groups such as Amnesty International say ad tracking undermines rights the legislation is supposed to protect, because it involves a massive invasion of privacy and indiscriminate data harvesting as part of a system that manipulates users and encourages ad fraud.

What happens to offenders?

The EU's single market commissioner, Thierry Breton, took to Twitter on Wednesday to portray the proposed rules as the start of a new era for tough online enforcement.

“It's time to put some order in the digital ‘Wild West,'" he said. “A new sheriff is in town — and it goes by the name #DSA,” he said, posting a mashup of video clips from a Clint Eastwood spaghetti Western film.

Under the Digital Services Act, violations could be punished with hefty fines of up to 6 percent of a company's annual revenue.

Looking to buy headphones? Listen to the experts on Orbital, the Gadgets 360 podcast. Orbital is available on Spotify, Gaana, JioSaavn, Google Podcasts, Apple Podcasts, Amazon Music and wherever you get your podcasts.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Google, Meta, Facebook, EU
Snap Plays Up Augmented Reality in Latin America, Asia Expansion

Related Stories

Digital Services Act: How Sweeping EU Rules Would Curb Tech Companies
Comment
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Advertisement
Best Deals of the Day »
Follow Us
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Yemen Goes Offline, Loses Internet Connection After Saudi-Led Airstrikes
  2. Oppo Reno 7 5G, Reno 7 Pro 5G India Launch Confirmed to Take Place Soon
  3. Vivo T1 India Launch, Variants Tipped
  4. Moto Edge X30 Special Edition With Under-Display Camera Teased
  5. Realme 9 Pro+ Launch Confirmed; Specifications, Renders Appear Online
  6. Wordle: How to Play, Strategies, Tips and Tricks
  7. BGMI Patched by Krafton to Optimise Spider-Man Web-Shooters
  8. OnePlus Nord 2 CE 5G, OnePlus 10 Pro Launch Timelines Tipped
  9. Realme 9 Series Price in India and Launch Details Confirmed by Executive
  10. Microsoft Surface Pro 8 Tablet Launched in India: All You Need to Know
#Latest Stories
  1. Realme 9i Early Sale Announced, to Be Available on January 22 Ahead of First Sale
  2. Xbox Chief Plans to Keep Call of Duty on PlayStation After Microsoft’s Acquisition of Activision Blizzard
  3. Snap Plays Up Augmented Reality in Latin America, Asia Expansion
  4. Sony Seeks New Partners for Transformative Electric Vehicle Project
  5. World Faces Shortage of Lithium for Electric Vehicle Batteries
  6. Vivo Y21A With Dual Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Announced in India: Specifications
  7. Twitter Flock Could Be the Final Version of ‘Trusted Friends’ Concept, to Let Users Limit Tweets’ Visibility
  8. Renault, Geely Agree to Jointly Produce Electric Vehicles in South Korea
  9. Lenovo Remains Most Popular PC Manufacturer Ahead of Apple, Dell, HP, Others in Q4 2021: Counterpoint
  10. Netflix's Modest Growth Forecast Casts Pall Over Streaming
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2022. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com