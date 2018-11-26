Cyber Monday Deals: Our Top Picks From the Best Cyber Monday 2018 Sales

The Monday after the Thanksgiving weekend in the US is referred to as 'Cyber Monday'. The term was primarily coined by companies to get everyone to shop online. Since then the term has been used by several international online retailers around the world to promote online sales. Last year, Cyber Monday sales were reported to cross $3.364 billion in the US. While some of these sales include deals that spill over from Black Friday sales, Cyber Monday also includes several discounts on online services and other digital products. If you're shopping from India, this is a good time to grab a VPN service or sign up for a web hosting account. Here are our top picks from all the Cyber Monday deals available so far:

NordVPN

There are a bunch of good VPN deals floating around this Cyber Monday, but you've got to be careful not to fall for fake VPNs. NordVPN is highly rated and offers a bunch of useful features compared to most VPN service providers. VPN services are perfect if you're looking to browse through geo-restricted content or simply browse anonymously. There are a number of other use-cases as well. NordVPN is currently offering its 3-year plan at $107.55 (around Rs. 7,630) against a normally marked price of $430 (around Rs. 30,379). You'll get access to over 5,000 servers, and you can hook up to 6 devices at the same time. NordVPN offers native apps on both mobiles and desktop. You can also opt for 2-year or 1-year plans, and all plans come with a 30-day money-back guarantee.

Price: $107.55 (around Rs. 7,630)

HostGator web hosting

HostGator is offering a number of discounts on its web hosting plans in India as a part of its Cyber Monday sale. The company's shared hosting plans are available with up to 60 percent discount. Cloud-based hosting plans and dedicated WordPress hosting plans are also available at a discounted price today. If you're just starting out, the most affordable shared hosting plan is available at Rs. 79 per month (normally Rs. 199 per month) if you purchase a full year's plan. If you're looking for a bigger plan, the 'Business' shared hosting plan can be bought at Rs. 279 per month (normally Rs. 699 per month) when you pay for a full year. Use the coupon code 'HGMONDAY' while making the payment to get these discounts.

Price: Starting from Rs. 79 per month

Adobe Creative Cloud

Adobe is offering a limited-period discount on its entire collection of Creative Cloud apps as part of its Cyber Monday deals. Individual users can save 20 percent while students and teachers are eligible for a discount worth 68 percent on Adobe's Creative Cloud All Apps plan. The discounts are available until November 30. The offer brings down the All Apps pricing to Rs. 2,705.60 per month (regularly Rs. 3,382 per month). This includes the entire collection of Adobe's creative desktop and mobile apps, 100GB of cloud storage, and a lot more. Educational users can get the same plan at Rs. 1,082.40 per month (regularly Rs. 1,353 per month).

Prices: Starting from Rs. 1,082.40 per month

Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection

Harry Potter fan? During Cyber Monday 2018, Amazon is currently selling the Harry Potter: The Illustrated Collection boxed set at $56.50 (around Rs. 3,992) against a usual marked price of $120 (around Rs. 8,478). That's a pretty sweet deal considering books don't invite any import duties so you end up paying just the shipping charges. If you're not a fan, this could still make a great gift for someone this Christmas.

Price: $56.50 (around Rs. 3,992)

Sony MDR7506 professional headphones

The Sony MDR7506 professional headphones are down to $80 (around Rs. 5,652) on Amazon right now. The headphones typically retail online for about $120 (around Rs. 8,478). The Sony MDR7506 headphones are powered 40mm drivers and feature a closed-ear design that promises to reduce external noise. The headphones are rugged and come with a travel soft case along with a 9.8-foot non-detachable cord.

Price: $80 (around Rs. 5,652)

Logitech Harmony Hub

Got too many home-entertainment devices at home and have a hard time controlling all of them? This might be interesting for you. The Logitech Harmony Hub is currently available at $50 (around Rs. 3,532) as part of Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. That's around half of its usual listed price. With the Harmony Hub, you can combine up to 8 remotes and a number of apps into one smartphone app that's easy to use. You can even pair multiple actions using the app. The Harmony app is available on both Android and iOS and works well with Amazon Alexa.

Price: $50 (around Rs. 3,532)

Sony PlayStation Plus subscription

This is probably the last chance you'll get to grab Sony's PlayStation Plus subscription discounts. Carried forward from Black Friday, the deal offers the 12-month subscription to PlayStation Plus at Rs. 3,549 while the 3-month subscription is available at Rs. 1,585. These are about 20 percent less than their usual selling price. In case you're up for renewal, it doesn't get better than this.

Price: Starting from Rs. 1,585

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.