Cyber Monday 2017 Best Deals: Philips Hue, Blue Yeti, UE Boom 2, More

If Black Friday sales weren't enough, Cyber Monday is here with some good deals on technology products. We've picked out some of the best deals available today on hard drives, wireless speakers, cloud storage and more. As with most Black Friday deals, you'll need to figure out a way to get your products shipped to India. Most of the Amazon deals have products that can be directly shipped here to an extra cost. For others, you will need to pick an external shipping service. And if you are not sure how to get your purchases delivered to your home or workplace, you can check out this list of websites that ship to India.

Philips Hue A19 starter kit

The Philips Hue White Smart Bulb A19 starter kit is down to $59.99 (MRP $99.99) on Amazon. The kit is compatible with Amazon Alexa, Apple HomeKit and Google Assistant. The 4-bulb starter kit ships with a bridge. You can wirelessly control the light bulbs from your home or even while you're outside once you've set them up. There are a lot of things you could do with this - dim lights, set up timers for lights, sync lights with music or movies, switch colours, and so much more.

Price: $59.99 (MRP $99.99)

Blue Yeti USB microphone

The popular Blue Yeti USB microphone is available at a discounted price of $89 (MRP $129) on Amazon's Cyber Monday deals. This microphone is great if you're into podcasting or recording professional audio. It includes three condenser capsules and is compatible with both Windows and Mac. The microphone also comes with a 3.5mm headphone jack which enables you to listen to your recording in real-time.

Price: $89 (MRP $129)

Canon EOS 6D DSLR body

The Canon EOS 6D DSLR (body only) is going at $979.99 (MRP $1,799) on eBay. The listing is offered by a top rated plus seller on eBay and the camera has sold about 631 units at the time of writing this. The Canon EOS 6D is a great professional camera. It features a 20.2MP sensor and comes with an 11-point autofocus system apart from a large ISO range. The camera includes WiFi connectivity support.

Price: $979.99 (MRP $1,799)

Seagate Backup Plus Hub 8TB

You can never have enough storage. Add another 8TB to your setup with this Seagate BackPlus Hub 8TB external hard drive, currently down to $149.99 (MRP $249.99) on Amazon. For another $75.13 Amazon can ship the hard drive directly to India (this includes both shipping and a deposit on custom duties). The Seagate Backup Plus Hub features two USB 3.0 ports in the front which enable you to connect or charge USB based devices.

Price: $149.99 (MRP $249.99)

Dropbox Plus - annual subscription

Dell is offering an annual subscription to Dropbox Plus for a single user at $59.99 (MRP $99). You'll also receive a promotional gift card worth $25 after your purchase. Dropbox Plus offers 1TB worth of disk space on the cloud for all your files. Existing Dropbox users are also eligible for the offer since they'll be able to extend their membership plans by another one year.

Price: $59.99 (MRP $99)

Bose QuietControl 30

Bose is selling refurbished units of the Bose QC30 wireless headset at $149.95 (MRP $290.95). Even though these are labelled as 'factory renewed', the headphones will still ship with warranty from Bose. The Bose QC30 feature active noise reduction to ensure you only get to enjoy your music and nothing else. The headphones can be easily paired using Bluetooth and NFC. There's an inline remote to control volume and music.

Price: $149.95 (MRP $290.95)

Whistle 3 GPS pet tracker and activity monitor

Easily track your pet's activities and location using this While 3 GPS pet tracker. It is currently down to $49.95 (MRP $79.95) on Amazon. You can set up a safe parameter and choose to get notifications on your smart phone if your pet leaves this particular area. You can also monitor your pet's daily activities to find out early signs of sickness of any kind.

Price: $49.95 (MRP $79.95)

Ultimate Ears Boom 2

Amazon is selling the Ultimate Ears Boom 2 wireless speaker at a discounted price of $79.99 (MRP $199.99). The speaker is currently rated number 1 in new releases in its segment. The wireless speaker is water and stain resistant. You can connect it wirelessly to your mobile devices and play music. You can even make or receive calls using this wireless speaker. A full charge will last up to 15 hours worth of music playback.

Price: $79.99 (MRP $199.99)

Wemo Mini smart plug

The WiFi enabled Wemo Mini smart plug is down to $24.97 (MRP $34.99) on Amazon. The smart plug is compatible with both Amazon Alexa and Google Assistant. This means you can easily use it with either Echo or Google Home smart wireless speakers. You'll be able to easily turn on or turn off your appliances using simple mobile interfaces with this switch. It's very easy to setup and can be paired with a specific schedule for appliances too.

Price: $24.97 (MRP $34.99)