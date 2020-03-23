Thanks to the coronavirus pandemic, more people are working from home, and services that were designed for business-level connections are now being run from homes around the world. One fear that's coming up as we increasingly go online, is whether the Internet infrastructure can handle this load. What will happen if we see demand rise to a level that causes a major failure?

In-person meetings are being replaced by video calls, and schools and colleges are trying to conduct lectures via videoconferencing. People are using the Internet to communicate with those they can't meet in person, buy essential commodities, check the news, and keep themselves informed. Artistes are streaming performances to make money in these tough times, and people stuck at home are playing games online and streaming movies or TV shows more than usual.

Will all of this put too much strain on the world's Internet infrastructure, and are we just taking it for granted?