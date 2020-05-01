Technology News
loading

Pandemic Brings Fortunes to Amazon - and Headaches Too

With much of the globe in various stages of a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, Amazon has become a lifeline to many shoppers.

By Associated Press | Updated: 1 May 2020 16:03 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Pandemic Brings Fortunes to Amazon - and Headaches Too

Many shoppers have been forgiving of Amazon, in large part because there are few better alternatives

Highlights
  • Amazon's vast empire is showing cracks
  • Deliveries that used to take hours to arrive instead take weeks
  • Probably the biggest issue is the persistent complaints by workers

Amazon has spent years honing the business of packing, shipping and delivering millions of products to doorsteps around the world.

Now it has a captive audience.

With much of the globe in various stages of a lockdown because of the coronavirus pandemic, the world's largest online retailer has become a lifeline to many shoppers. But it is also grappling with delivery delays and mounting complaints from workers who worry about contagion while on the job.

The company's website hit 2.54 billion visitors for the entire month of March, according to online research company Comscore. That marks a 65 percent jump from the same period last year. Amazon will report quarterly earnings on Thursday, providing a first glimpse into its financial performance during the pandemic.

Discounters like Walmart and Dollar General that sell essential products have seen their shares soar 8 percent and 15 percent respectively. But Amazon has been a standout, with its stock up 22 percent so far this year. That's in contrast to the S&P, which has slid 11 percent. Amazon is also hiring 175,000 more workers at a time when many businesses have cut back and are seeking federal aid.

At the same time, Amazon's vast empire is showing cracks. Deliveries that used to take just hours to arrive can instead take weeks or even months. High demand items like toilet paper and paper towels are frustratingly out of stock.

Probably the biggest issue facing the $1.1 trillion (roughly Rs. 83.30 lakh crores) company is persistent complaints by warehouse workers of grueling hours of backbreaking work with little protection against catching the coronavirus. A growing number of infections has increased pressure on the company to take steps that could further slow down operations, including shutting down some of its warehouses and easing productivity quotas.

“Amazon has gone from a nice-to-have to a necessity,” said Jon Reily of Isobar, a global digital agency. “It's becoming a public utility like the electric company or the water company. But they're putting pressure on workers. And workers are scared.”

The most dramatic fallout came in France when a court ordered Amazon to stop delivering non-essential products for a month while it works out better worker safety measures. An appeals court upheld the ruling, although it expanded the number of products the company is allowed sell. Amazon responded by closing all its French warehouses, saying it is too complicated to separate out its activities.

 

Small groups of workers have staged walkouts at Amazon warehouses in New York, Chicago and Detroit, demanding that the facilities be closed for deep cleaning after workers there tested positive for the virus. Kentucky's governor ordered a warehouse in Shepherdsville closed for several days last month after workers there got infected.

Amazon has refused to say how many workers have fallen ill. It says it has stepped up protection measures, ramping up cleaning, implementing temperature checks, racing to distribute masks, staggering shifts, and spreading out tables in break rooms. It is also allowing any worker who feels unsafe to stay home without pay through April, while offering a $2 (roughly Rs. 150) hourly pay bump for those who stay on the job.

Amazon also says it's developing an internal lab that could potentially provide coronavirus tests for all employees, even those without symptoms.

It's unclear how many of Amazon's workers are staying home without pay or how many have been put into isolation because of contact with infected workers. But employees at some warehouses say absences are common.

Guiselle Diaz, 23, said she has not reported to her job at the Staten Island warehouse for weeks because she worries her asthma makes her vulnerable and she fears passing the virus to her 81-year-old grandmother, who lives with her.

“A lot of people are afraid, and a lot of people have conditions that stop them from going,” Diaz said.

Amazon's competitors have faced similar challenges with delays, product scarcity and worker discontent. Walmart faced calls to step up safety measures after two workers from the same store contracted the virus and died. Some workers at grocery delivery services Instacart and Shipt, which is owned by Target, have walked off their jobs to demand greater safeguards against the virus.

Many shoppers have been forgiving of Amazon, in large part because there are few better alternatives for getting essentials online.

“That's the only place you can shop for most everything you need,” said Marlina Fol, a caregiver in Manhattan, who said she was able to buy masks and hand sanitiser from Amazon in early March but now struggles to get a window for grocery delivery from Whole Foods, which Amazon acquired two years ago.

Amazon accounts for about 40 percent of online sales in the US, according to eMarketer, an online research firm. It has developed fierce loyalty among its more than 110 million US Prime members, who pay $129 (Rs. 999 in India) a year to get practically anything shipped to them in up to two days. That accounts for half of American households. Many experts believes Amazon is only picking up more subscribers during the pandemic and expect its dominance to grow further.

The company is also providing essential cash flow to third-party sellers who've seen their physical stores closed because of lockdowns. Aaron Krahling, whose vitamin store in Waldorf, Maryland, has been shuttered since mid-March, has been able to pay the rent for his business and other bills because of income he's received from selling home accessories on Amazon.

“Everything would have come down to a screeching halt,” Krahling said. “It's helped me cover all overhead without freaking out.”

Craig Johnson, president of retail consultancy Customer Growth Partners, says Amazon has a “high class problem" considering how many other stores have gone dark.

“Given all that is going on, they have done remarkably well," Johnson said. “Yes, there are glitches. But there are glitches all over. We have never been through this."

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Coronavirus
Amazon Says Biggest Impact of Coronavirus on Its Business Globally Has Been in India
Redmi Phone With 48-Megapixel Main Camera Spotted on TENAA, Likely to be New Redmi K30 Model
Web Stories
Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
gaming Best PlayStation Exclusive Games
Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
gaming Video Game Franchises That Need To Innovate
Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
gaming Video Game Remakes That Got Us All Excited!
Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
gaming Video Games No One Thought Would Do Well
Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
gaming Amazing Video Game Trilogies To Play
Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
tech Coolest New Tech We Can't Wait to Get
AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
tech AR Rahman on Making Music and the Mac Pro
Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
tech Your Quick Guide to Smartphone Cameras
The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
tech The Best Tips for Buying a New Laptop
How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups
tech How to Stop People From Adding You to WhatsApp Groups

Related Stories

Pandemic Brings Fortunes to Amazon - and Headaches Too
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Jio Offers Free 2GB Daily High-Speed Data for 4 Days to Select Users
  2. Mrs. Serial Killer, The Imitation Game, Room, and More on Netflix in May
  3. Mi Note 10 Lite Debuts With 3D Curved AMOLED Display, 5,260mAh Battery
  4. Redmi Note 9 With Quad Cameras, 5,020mAh Battery Launched
  5. Poco F2 Pro Price Tipped to Be Much More Expensive Than Redmi K30 Pro
  6. Thappad, Jumanji: The Next Level, and More on Prime Video in May
  7. JioMeet Is Jio’s Video Conferencing App to Take on Zoom, Google Meet
  8. Dish TV, Airtel, Tata Sky Offer Free Service Channels During Lockdown
  9. Indian Arrowverse Fans Left in the Dark as Hooq Shuts Down
  10. Xiaomi Is Allegedly Silently Sending Data of Its Users to Remote Servers
#Latest Stories
  1. ICANN Blocks .org Domain Sale: Why This Matters, in Ten Points
  2. Google Duo for Android May Ditch the Need for Phone Numbers for Calls
  3. Amazon Extends Work From Home Regime Till October 2
  4. Apple, Huawei Boost Market Share, as First-Quarter China Smartphone Shipments Fall: Canalys
  5. Global Smartphone Shipments Drop 13 Percent in Q1 2020 Due to Pandemic, Q2 Could Be Worse: Research
  6. Robots on Hand to Greet Japanese Coronavirus Patients in Hotels
  7. D2h to Offer Cashback to Recharge Other Users’ Accounts, Introduces Ramzaan Combo Channel Pack
  8. Sony Increases Prices for PS4 Slim and PS4 Pro Consoles, PS4 Slim Reportedly Gets New Bundle
  9. Xiaomi Could Be Sending Your Browser Data to China, Even in 'Incognito' Mode
  10. Reddit Rolls Back Chatting Option From Subreddits, Says It's 'Sorry' It Didn't Collaborate
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com