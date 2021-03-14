Technology News
loading

Cool Gadgets to Buy Under Rs. 500: Wireless Mouse, Gorilla Tripod, More

Flipkart is offering a wireless mouse in its SmartBuy range for just Rs. 349.

By Gadgets 360 Staff | Updated: 14 March 2021 09:15 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Cool Gadgets to Buy Under Rs. 500: Wireless Mouse, Gorilla Tripod, More

Amazon and Flipkart offer unique gadgets priced under Rs. 500

Highlights
  • All-in-one combo card readers are available online starting at Rs. 329
  • LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod is on sale on Amazon and Flipkart
  • Frittle pen stand-cum-Bluetooth speaker is priced at Rs. 389

Amazon and Flipkart act as online marketplaces for a host of things. Apart from smartphones, you can buy accessories, small gadgets like speakers, headphones, and many other things on e-commerce sites. There are so many options on these sites that sometimes it gets difficult to discover the right products. If you're looking to stock up on cool gadgets without shelling out too much money, we've listed some quirky gadgets under Rs. 500 that you can buy right now via online sites like Amazon or Flipkart.

Flipkart SmartBuy M7012 Wireless Optical Mouse

Anyone who hates using a trackpad on a laptop will understand the importance of a wireless mouse. While a good one often tends to be priced a little more than Rs. 500, Flipkart is offering a light-weight wireless mouse in its SmartBuy range for just Rs. 349.

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 349

AmazonBasics Universal Bike Phone Mount Holder

This could be a useful purchase if you use Google Maps or other navigation services a lot. The holder will let you prop your smartphone on to the handle of your bike, allowing you easy and uninterrupted access to your phone's screen. Amazon says it is made of a premium hard plastic and has an anti-slip stretchable rubber band and silicone net for better strength and stretchability. It is capable of 360-degree rotation for creating an optimal viewing angle and is compatible with smartphones up to 3.5 inches wide. It fits handlebars with a diameter of 0.7-1.3 inches.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 469

LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod

This extremely affordable tripod could be an option for novice photographers to purchase. It has a height of 13-inch and is touted to be travel-friendly in terms of design and weight. Users can prop their smartphones or DSLR cameras on to the tripod, and it is said to be made of medical-grade ABS plastic and stainless steel. The company notes that it has been designed to support imaging devices weighing up to 1.2kg.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 339

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 349

Frittle Pen Stand/ Bluetooth Speaker

This pen stand doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker whenever you want it to. This compact hybrid speaker supports stereo sound, has a built-in microphone for taking calls, and is said to offer some level of water and dust protection. The speaker weighs only 80 grams so you can carry it around wherever you like. The box includes a Micro-USB charging cable.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 389

All in One Combo Card Reader

This budget-friendly multiple memory card reader comes with a compact portable design for easy lugging. It supports various cards like T-Flash card, MS, MS Pro, Ms Duo, MS Pro Duo, Mini SD, SD, MMC, RS MMC and Micro MS (M2). It will attach onto any laptop and allow you extended connectivity.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 329

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 399

SaleOn Portable USB LED Desk Lamp

This portable LED desk lamp is great for working in the wee hours of the night on your laptop. You can just attach it via the USB port and the flexible loop lets you focus the light anywhere you desire. This can also be used as a book-reading lamp or can be fitted in any low light area for better light. Its power consumption is listed to be less than 40mA.

But it on Amazon at Rs. 329

Mobile Screen Expander

This portable phone projector will let you expand the screen on your phone on a budget. This portable gadget claims to magnify the smartphone screen by up to five times. The portable projector has a super thick screen that is easy to use, and no charging is required. A similar mobile screen expander is available on Flipkart as well, under a different brand.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs.349

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 335

Are AmazonBasics TVs Good Enough to Beat Mi TVs in India? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Flipkart SmartBuy Wireless Mouse, Mobile Screen Expander, Combo Card Reader, Portable USB LED Desk Lamp, LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod, Bluetooth Speaker, Flipkart, Amazon
Gadgets 360 Staff
The resident bot. If you email me, a human will respond. More
Instagram: How to Recover Recently Deleted Posts
Chrome for Android v89 Gets Faster Startup, Page Load Speeds
Cool Gadgets to Buy Under Rs. 500: Wireless Mouse, Gorilla Tripod, More
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Gadgets
Latest Gadgets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  2. OnePlus Watch to Launch on March 23 Alongside OnePlus 9 Series
  3. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 SoC Tipped
  4. Samsung Galaxy A52, Samsung Galaxy A72 Price in India Tipped Ahead of Launch
  5. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Charging Tipped
  6. Oppo Find X3 Pro, Find X3 Find X3 Neo, Find X3 Lite With Quad Cameras Launched
  7. Want to Send Videos Without Sound on WhatsApp? Here’s How You Can Do That
  8. Google Maps New Feature Will Allow Users to Draw, Rename Missing Roads
  9. Mars Rover Perseverance Begins Hunt for Ancient Life With ‘SuperCam’
  10. India England T20 Series: How to Watch Live, Teams, and Full Schedule
#Latest Stories
  1. Bitcoin Crosses $60,000 for First Time
  2. Asus ZenFone 8 Series Specifications Surface Online, Snapdragon 888 Tipped
  3. OnePlus Watch to Launch on March 23 Alongside OnePlus 9 Series
  4. Oppo A94 5G and Oppo A54 5G Price, Specifications, Renders Surface Online
  5. BolSubol Mobile App Launched Ahead of Assembly Elections, to Show Poll Statistics and Economic Data
  6. OnePlus 9 Pro, OnePlus 9 Spotted on 3C and MIIT Sites; 65W Fast Charging Support Tipped
  7. Chrome for Android v89 Gets Faster Startup, Page Load Speeds
  8. Apple’s Original HomePod Smart Speaker Discontinued, to Be Available Till Stocks Last
  9. ISRO Sounding Rocket RH-560 Launched to Study Neutral Winds and Plasma Dynamics
  10. Beeple $69-Million NFT’s Mystery Buyer Revealed by Christie’s
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com