Amazon and Flipkart act as online marketplaces for a host of things. Apart from smartphones, you can buy accessories, small gadgets like speakers, headphones, and many other things on e-commerce sites. There are so many options on these sites that sometimes it gets difficult to discover the right products. If you're looking to stock up on cool gadgets without shelling out too much money, we've listed some quirky gadgets under Rs. 500 that you can buy right now via online sites like Amazon or Flipkart.

Flipkart SmartBuy M7012 Wireless Optical Mouse

Anyone who hates using a trackpad on a laptop will understand the importance of a wireless mouse. While a good one often tends to be priced a little more than Rs. 500, Flipkart is offering a light-weight wireless mouse in its SmartBuy range for just Rs. 349.

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 349

AmazonBasics Universal Bike Phone Mount Holder

This could be a useful purchase if you use Google Maps or other navigation services a lot. The holder will let you prop your smartphone on to the handle of your bike, allowing you easy and uninterrupted access to your phone's screen. Amazon says it is made of a premium hard plastic and has an anti-slip stretchable rubber band and silicone net for better strength and stretchability. It is capable of 360-degree rotation for creating an optimal viewing angle and is compatible with smartphones up to 3.5 inches wide. It fits handlebars with a diameter of 0.7-1.3 inches.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 469

LKMO Octopus Gorilla Tripod

This extremely affordable tripod could be an option for novice photographers to purchase. It has a height of 13-inch and is touted to be travel-friendly in terms of design and weight. Users can prop their smartphones or DSLR cameras on to the tripod, and it is said to be made of medical-grade ABS plastic and stainless steel. The company notes that it has been designed to support imaging devices weighing up to 1.2kg.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 339

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 349

Frittle Pen Stand/ Bluetooth Speaker

This pen stand doubles up as a Bluetooth speaker whenever you want it to. This compact hybrid speaker supports stereo sound, has a built-in microphone for taking calls, and is said to offer some level of water and dust protection. The speaker weighs only 80 grams so you can carry it around wherever you like. The box includes a Micro-USB charging cable.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 389

All in One Combo Card Reader

This budget-friendly multiple memory card reader comes with a compact portable design for easy lugging. It supports various cards like T-Flash card, MS, MS Pro, Ms Duo, MS Pro Duo, Mini SD, SD, MMC, RS MMC and Micro MS (M2). It will attach onto any laptop and allow you extended connectivity.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs. 329

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 399

SaleOn Portable USB LED Desk Lamp

This portable LED desk lamp is great for working in the wee hours of the night on your laptop. You can just attach it via the USB port and the flexible loop lets you focus the light anywhere you desire. This can also be used as a book-reading lamp or can be fitted in any low light area for better light. Its power consumption is listed to be less than 40mA.

But it on Amazon at Rs. 329

Mobile Screen Expander

This portable phone projector will let you expand the screen on your phone on a budget. This portable gadget claims to magnify the smartphone screen by up to five times. The portable projector has a super thick screen that is easy to use, and no charging is required. A similar mobile screen expander is available on Flipkart as well, under a different brand.

Buy it on Amazon at Rs.349

Buy it on Flipkart at Rs. 335

