Five-time FIFA World Cup champions Brazil will take on the talented Belgium side in the second quarter finals of the 2018 World Cup on Friday. In the first match of the day, France beat Uruguay 2-0 to become the first team to advance to the semi finals of the World Cup being held in Russia. The Brazil vs Belgium match starts at 11:30pm IST and like the rest of the FIFA World Cup 2018 matches, you are spoilt for choices if you want to stream the Brazil vs Belgium match online for free, or a small fee.
If you are in India, you can watch a live stream of the Brazil vs Belgium FIFA World Cup 2018 via multiple websites and apps. The easiest way is to head over to Sony Liv, the official home of the FIFA World Cup 2018 broadcast in India. You can watch a delayed stream of the Brazil vs Belgium match for free on the SonyLiv website or apps, even if you are not a premium subscriber. A delayed stream of the World Cup matches is also available on ESPN.in. Sony-ESPN are, of course, broadcasting the FIFA World Cup 2018 on TV in India.
A stream that has even a slight delay can never match the fun and excitement of watching a sporting event live. So, you can sign up for SonyLiv premium via the website or app to get a live stream of the Brazil vs Belgium World Cup match. A SonyLiv premium subscription costs Rs. 99 per month, with 3-month and 6-month subscriptions available at Rs. 149 and Rs. 199 respectively. An annual SonyLiv premium subscription is also available at Rs. 499. Needless to say, you can use any of the premium plans to watch FIFA World Cup 2018 matches and even other content like the ongoing India tour of England without any delays in the live stream.
Telcos are busy doling out freebies in a bid to retain customers and one of them is access to live streams of sporting events, be it IPL or the likes of FIFA World Cup 2018. A live stream of the Brazil vs Belgium match will also be available via the Airtel TV and Jio TV apps to subscribers of Airtel and Reliance Jio respectively. You can download these apps via Google Play and Apple's App Store and stay on top of the World Cup action.
If you are a Tata Sky subscriber, you should also be able to watch the FIA World Cup 2018 matches via the Tata Sky website or via the Tata Sky app.
If you are outside India, here's how you can watch Brazil vs Belgium and other World Cup 2018 matches online.
Afghanistan: Ariana TV (TV only)
Bahrain: beIN Sports Connect
Bangladesh: Sony Pictures Networks India
Bhutan: Sony Pictures Networks India
Brunei: Astro
Cambodia: Cambodia Television Network (CTN)
China PR: China Central Television (CCTV), Youku
Chinese Taipei: ELTA
Hong Kong: Now TV, ViuTV
Indonesia: Trans TV, Usee TV
Iran: beIN Sports Connect
Iraq: beIN Sports Connect
Japan: NHK, Nippon TV, TV Asahi, TV Tokyo, TBS
Jordan: beIN Sports Connect
DPR Korea: KBS, MBC
Korea Republic: KBS, MBC
Kuwait: beIN Sports Connect
Kyrgyzstan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.
Laos: TVLAO CO. LTD.
Lebanon: beIN Sports Connect
Macau: TDM
Malaysia: Astro
Maldives: Sony Pictures Networks India
Mongolia: NTV, MNB
Myanmar: Daruma Pte Ltd
Nepal: Sony Pictures Networks India
Oman: beIN Sports Connect
Pakistan: Sony Pictures Networks India
Palenstine: beIN Sports Connect
Philippines: ABS - CBN Broadcasting Corporation
Qatar: beIN Sports Connect
Saudi Arabia: beIN Sports Connect
Singapore: StarHub, Mediacorp
Sri Lanka: Sony Pictures Networks India
Syria: beIN Sports Connect
Tajikistan: Saran Media has the rights and Match TV appears to be the channel broadcasting.
Thailand: True Visions Group
Timor Leste: ETO-TELCO, LDA
Turkmenistan: Saran Media has the rights. Channels or websites unknown.
United Arab Emirates: beIN Sports Connect
Uzbekistan: Uzreport TV; Saran Media also has the rights so check Match TV
Yemen: beIN Sports Connect
Albania: Radiotelevisioni Shqiptar
Andorra: beIN Sports France, TF1
Armenia: Public Television & Radio Armenia
Austria: Oesterreichischer Rundfunk
Azerbaijan: Ictimai
Belarus: Belaruskaja Tele-Radio Companija
Belgium: RTBF, VRT
Bosnia and Herzegovina: BHRT
Bulgaria: BNT
Channel Islands: BBC, ITV
Croatia: HRT
Cyprus: Cyprus Broadcasting Corporation
Czech Republic: Ceska Televize
Denmark: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV
Estonia: Eesti Rahvusringhääling
Faroe Islands: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV
Finland: Yleisradio OY
France: beIN Sports France, TF1
Georgia: Georgian Public Broadcasting
Germany: ARD, ZDF
Greece: ERT S.A.
Greenland: TV2 Denmark AS, Danmarks Radio TV
Hungary: Magyar Televizio
Iceland: RUV
Ireland: RTE
Isle of Man: BBC, ITV
Israel: IPBC
Italy: Mediaset Italy
Kazakhstan: Qazaqstan
Kosovo: RTK
Latvia: Latvijas Televizija
Liechtenstein: SRG SSR
Lithuania: Lietuvos Radijas Ir Televizija
Luxembourg: Canaal Digital (according to this, FIFA website doesn’t mention any details)
Macedonia FYR: Macedonian Radio and Television
Malta: Public Broadcasting Services Ltd. (PBS)
Moldova: Teleradio Moldova
Monaco: beIN Sports France, TF1
Montenegro: RTCG - Radio Televizija Crne Gore
Netherlands: Nederlandse Omroep Stichting
Norway: TV2, NRK
Poland: Telewizja Polska
Portugal: Radio e Televisao de Portugal, SIC, Sport TV Portugal
Romania: Televiziunea Romana
Russia: JSC Channel One Russia, Match TV, Russian State Television and Radio Broadcasting Company
San Marino: Mediaset Italy
Serbia: Radiotelevizija Srbije
Slovakia: Radio and Television Slovakia
Slovenia: Radiotelevizija Slovenija
Spain: Mediaset España
Sweden: TV4
Switzerland: SRG SSR
Turkey: Turkiye Radyo-Televizyon Kurumu
Ukraine: UAPBC (although the Ukranian broadcaster owns rights, it may not broadcast the World Cup), NTN, Inter TV Channel
United Kingdom: BBC, ITV
Vatican City: Mediaset Italy
American Samoa: Fox Sports, Telemundo
Australia: SBS, Optus
Cook Islands: Fiji TV
Fiji: Fiji TV
French Polynesia: beIN Sports France, TF1
Kiribati: Fiji TV
Micronesia: Fiji TV
Nauru: Fiji TV
New Caledonia: beIN Sports France, TF1
New Zealand: Sky
Niue: Fiji TV
Palau: Fiji TV
Papua New Guinea: Fiji TV, EMTV
Samoa: Fiji TV
Solomon Islands: Fiji TV, TTV
Tonga: Fiji TV
Tuvalu: Fiji TV
Vanuatu: Fiji TV
Algeria: beIN Sports Connect
Angola: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Benin: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Botswana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Burkina Faso: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Burundi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Cameroon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes Cape Verde: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Central African Republic: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Chad: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Comoros: beIN Sports Connect
Congo Brazzaville: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Cote d’Ivoire: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Democratic Republic of Congo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Djibouti: beIN Sports Connect
Egypt: beIN Sports Connect
Equatorial Guinea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Eritrea: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Ethiopia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Gabon: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Gambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Ghana: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Guinea Bissau: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Guinea Conakry: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Kenya: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Lesotho: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Liberia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Libya: beIN Sports Connect
Madagascar: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Malawi: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Mali: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Mauritania: beIN Sports Connect
Mauritius: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Morocco: beIN Sports Connect
Mozambique: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Namibia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Niger: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Nigeria: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Reunion: beIN Sports France, TF1
Rwanda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Sao Tome and Principe: Econet, Supersport
Senegal: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Seychelles: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Sierra Leone: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Somalia: beIN Sports Connect
South Africa: SABC, Supersport, StarTimes
South Sudan: beIN Sports Connect
Sudan: beIN Sports Connect
Swaziland (now known as Eswatini): Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Tanzania: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Togo: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Tunisia: beIN Sports Connect
Uganda: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Zambia: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Zimbabwe: Canal+, Econet, Supersport, StarTimes
Antigua and Barbuda: DirecTV Latin America
Anguilla: DirecTV Latin America
Argentina: DirecTV Latin America, Radio y Televisión Argentina S.E., TRISA
Aruba: DirecTV Latin America
Bahamas: ZNS, DirecTV Latin America
Barbados: DirecTV Latin America
Belize: DirecTV Latin America
Bermuda: DirecTV Latin America, Bermuda Broadcasting Corp
Bolivia: Bolivia Red Unitel, DirecTV Latin America, Red Uno de Bolivia
Brazil: Globosat (SporTV)
British Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America
Canada: CTV, TSN, RDS
Cayman Islands: DirecTV Latin America
Chile: Canal 13, DirecTV Latin America, Televisión Nacional de Chile, Mega, Telefonica Moviles Chile
Colombia: DirecTV Latin America, RCN Televisión, Caracol Television, S.A.
Costa Rica: Teletica, Sky Costa Rica, Telefonica Centro America, S.A.
Cuba: Cuban TV - ICRT
Curaçao: DirecTV Latin America, Jachmin Pinedo Productions
Dominica: DirecTV Latin America
Dominican Republic: DirecTV Latin America
Ecuador: DirecTV Latin America, RTS
El Salvador: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky El Salvador, Telecorporacion Salvadorena Inc.
Granada: DirecTV Latin America
Guatemala: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Guatemala, TV Azteca Guatemala
Guadeloupe: beIN Sports France, TF1
Guyana: DirecTV Latin America
Haiti: DirecTV Latin America
Honduras: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Sky Honduras, Canal 5
Jamaica: DirecTV Latin America, Television Jamaica
Martinique: beIN Sports France, TF1
Montserrat: DirecTV Latin America
Mexico: Televisa, Blue to Go, Azteca Deportes
Nicaragua: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., Canal 2, Sky Nicaragua
Panama: Telefonica Centro America, S.A., TVN, Canal 4
Paraguay: DirecTV Latin America
Peru: DirecTV Latin America, Canal 2, Panamericana Television
Puerto Rico: Fox Sports, Telemundo
Saint Kitts and Nevis: DirecTV Latin America
Saint Lucia: DirecTV Latin America
Saint Vincent and the Grenadines: DirecTV Latin America
Suriname: DirecTV Latin America, Suriname Cable & Communication Network NV
Trinidad and Tobago: DirecTV Latin America, CNC3
Turks and Caicos Islands: DirecTV Latin America
United States of America: Fox Sports, Telemundo
Uruguay: DirecTV Latin America, Teledoce, Canal 10, Canal 4
US Virgin Islands: DirecTV Latin America
Venezuela: Galaxy Entertainment (DirecTV Venezuela)
