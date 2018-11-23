Black Friday Sales: Our Top Picks From the Deals Available Right Now

Black Friday sales have landed and they're a bit earlier than usual. These sales mark the beginning of the holiday shopping season in the US. Almost all major retailers join in to offer discounts on their products with the hope of increasing sales. While all Black Friday sales are limited to the US, you can still enjoy a handful of deals while sitting right here in India. There are possibly thousands of Black Friday deals going around right now but only a small number of them are worth your time and money, and even smaller make sense to buy from India.

Not all US-based online stores will ship their products to India. You'll need to use a third-party shipping service or have someone bring it along personally bring it along for you. We've also prepared a few Black Friday 2018 guides for you in case you're looking for ideas on how to ship products to India and what all you can buy during Black Friday sales.

Here are some of the best Black Friday deals you can grab while sitting in India.

Black Friday Sales: Our top picks

Mophie Powerstation AC

Are you always on the move? Do you look for power sockets whenever you enter a coffee shop? The Mophie Powerstation AC might be the perfect product for you. The 22,000mAh power bank is built for laptops, tablets, and smartphones. It comes with an AC outlet and the usual USB ports. You can charge your laptop while on the move apart from your smartphones and tablets. The Powerstation AC is down to $139.95 (around Rs. 9,896) on the company's official online store. They don't directly ship worldwide so you'll need to pick a third-party shipping service or have a friend carry it for you personally. Either way, it is a great deal you shouldn't miss.

Price: $139.95 (around Rs. 9,896)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Dot (3rd gen)

Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 and Echo Dot (3rd gen) combo at just $139 (around Rs. 9,895) against a usual selling price of $248 (around Rs. 17,529). The smart doorbell is super easy to install and comes packed with a number of useful features. It works with Alexa and the bundled Echo Dot (3rd gen) will be quite useful along with it. The Ring Video Doorbell 2 offers motion-activity tracking, two-way radio, and a full-HD live view of your front door. Amazon isn't shipping it directly to India so you'll need to use a third-party service.

Price: $139 (around Rs. 9,895)

Roku Ultra 4K streaming media player

Looking for an affordable way to play 4K content on your big-screen 4K TV? The Roku Ultra 4K streaming media player is currently down to $49.99 (Rs. 3,535) on Amazon. The Roku Ultra 4K can play content from your favourite apps such as Netflix, YouTube, Amazon Prime Video, and others. It comes with a user-friendly remote which includes a headphone jack and can control your TV's volume and power options. Amazon can ship this product to India at an additional $35.34 (Rs. 2,498) but you should only take that route if you're in a hurry. Let someone bring this along for you from the US and you'll save on shipping and duties.

Price: $49.99 (Rs. 3,535)

Apple HomePod

Apple is yet to launch the HomePod in India and if you're looking to get one, Best Buy is selling it at a discounted price of $249.99 (around Rs. 17,671) against a usual selling price of $349.99 (around Rs. 24,670). That's a huge discount but you'll have to settle for the white colour variant as the black one is completely sold out as of now. Best Buy won't directly ship to India so you'll need to use a third-party shipping service, but it will be worth it considering the discount that's being offered here. Note that the HomePod is rather heavy, so be mindful of the shipping costs before you purchase.

Price: $249.99 (around Rs. 17,671)

Nintendo Switch 32GB

eBay is selling the Nintendo Switch at $260 (around Rs. 18,377) right now. The console still isn't officially available in India but you can grab it on Amazon India for around Rs. 26,940 normally. This deal only makes sense if you get someone to bring it along for you instead of getting it shipped via a third party.

Price: $260 (around Rs. 18,377)

Apple Watch Series 3 38mm

Best Buy is currently selling the Apple Watch Series 3 38mm at $229 (around Rs. 16,187) during its Black Friday promotional sale. The same variant is sold at Rs. 28,900 in India. If you're not keen on spending an awful lot of money on the Series 4, Series 3 is still a good buy at this price. Make sure you prefer to have someone bring it along rather than using a third-party shipping service.

Price: $229 (around Rs. 16,187)

Apple 13.3-inch MacBook Air with Retina Display (2018)

B&H is currently selling the brand new MacBook Air with Retina Display at $1,069 (Rs. 75,561). That's about $150 less than its usual selling price. That's a pretty sweet deal considering the same variant is being sold at Rs. 1,14,900 in India right now. The new MacBook Air with Retina Display is powered by Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. The 13.3-inch display runs at a native resolution of 2560x1600 pixels.

Price: $1,069 (Rs. 75,561)

Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD

Amazon is currently selling the Samsung 860 EVO 1TB SSD at $127.98 (around Rs. 9,047). You can also get it shipped directly to India for an additional $60.49 (around Rs. 4,275). The total price still comes out to be less than the SSD's usual selling price in India. If you're looking to build a new PC or upgrade your machine, adding an SSD could really help boost performance.

Price: $127.98 (around Rs. 9,047)

