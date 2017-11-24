Black Friday Deals: The Best Deals From Amazon, Best Buy, and Other Sales

Black Friday is finally here and online retailers are offering some great deals in technology products and electronics. We've picked out some of the top deals you can grab this Black Friday. While Amazon is shipping most of the items on Black Friday sale directly to India this year, you'll need an external shipping service if you're using other websites.

Sonos Play 1

The Songs Play 1 is down to $149 (MRP $199.99) on Amazon during its Black Friday sale. The compact wireless speaker works well with Amazon Alexa. The speaker is really simple to setup over Wi-Fi and offers a pretty decent sound experience. Amazon can directly ship this product to India. You'll have to pay shipping and a deposit on customs duties while placing the order, which comes out to be around $96.

Price: $149 (MRP $199.99)

Ring WiFi video doorbell

Add a smart video doorbell to your house this year with the Ring WiFi enabled doorbell. Down to $99 (MRP $179) for the first-generation variant on Black Friday, the Ring WiFi doorbell can help you monitor your main door. You can even have a two-way conversation with someone who's at your door. It comes with instant alerts over a mobile app and can help trigger motion based sensors. It is simple to install and setup and comes with a tool kit to make things easier.

Price: $99 (MRP $179)

Jabra Move wireless headphones

Jabra Move is a pretty decent pair of wireless headphones. They're currently down to $49.99 (MRP $99.99) on Amazon. The wireless headphones come with a lightweight and adjustable headband that's quite comfortable for long term usage. It can easily pair with just about any mobile device out there. On a full charge, the battery can last up to 8 hours worth of mixed talk and music time and 12 days worth of standby.

Price: $49.99 (MRP $99.99)

WD Easystore 4TB external hard drive

The WD Easystore 4TB external hard drive is going for $79.99 (MRP $199.99) on BestBuy's Black Friday sale. That's a pretty good deal considering the Indian variant costs around Rs. 9,500 and upwards.

Price: $79.99 (MRP $199.99)

Sony MDR1000X wireless headphones

The Sony MDR1000X wireless headphones are down to $228.99 (MRP $399.99) on BestBuy. The headphones include adaptive noise cancellation features and a battery that promises up to 20 hours worth of usage. In terms of sound, the Sony MDR1000X compete with the likes of Bose QC35. The headphones can easily pair with your mobile devices.

Price: $228.99 (MRP $399.99)

HP Envy 15t Touch

HP is offering discounts on its Envy range of laptops this Black Friday. The Envy 15t Touch is currently down to $999.99 (MRP $1699.99). The laptop is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. IT comes with a 1TB SSD and features a 15.6-inch display running at full HD resolution with touchscreen capabilities. The laptop is light and comes in an all-metal body.

Price: $999.99 (MRP $1699.99)

Philips Hue A19 starter kit

The Philips Hue A19 LED starter kit is available at a discounted price of $59.99 (MRP $99.99) on Best Buy. Philips Hue works well with Amazon Alexa, Apple's HomeKit and Google Assistant. The kit ships with a Hue bridge, four white LED bulbs, a power adapter and an ethernet cable. If you're looking to start exploring home automation, this kit is well worth it at this price.

Price: $59.99 (MRP $99.99)

August second-generation smart lock

The August second-generation Smart Lock is down to $149.95 (MRP $229.99) on Amazon. The smart lock works with Amazon Alexa. If you've got Echo devices, you can simply control the lock using voice commands. The August smart lock can be controlled using mobile phones. You can grant access to visitors and the door automatically locks when you approach it or leave home.

Price: $149.95 (MRP $229.99)