Black Friday 2021 sales have kicked off online. Most major online retailers had started offering early access to some of these deals around a week ago. If you're looking to grab some tech products from India during Black Friday 2021 sales, we've handpicked some of the best offers available across Amazon, Best Buy, and other online retailers. Buying products from India during Black Friday can be tricky, so make sure you calculate the total cost which will include shipping, customs duties, and other local taxes before making a purchase.

Black Friday 2021 sales - Best deals to grab from India

Nintendo Switch (Mario Kart 8 Deluxe bundle)

If you're going to shop online during Black Friday 2021 sales from India, make sure you buy something that's not usually available in India. You can buy Nintendo Switch unofficially though, but if you're looking to import a unit directly, you can grab the Black Friday special Nintendo Switch console bundled with Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (digital download) for $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500) on Best Buy. You'll need someone to bring it along (provided it comes under the allowed customs limit) or use a third-party shipping service.

Buy now at: $300 (roughly Rs. 22,500)

Apple Watch SE

Apple Watch SE is down to one of its lowest prices during Black Friday 2021 sales. Best Buy is selling the 40mm model at a discount price of $219 (roughly Rs. 16,400). The deal is ideal if you have a friend or a relative coming over, and can bring it along (provided it comes under the allowed customs limit for them). You can also use a third-party shipping service to get it imported indirectly to India, in which case you should consider the shipping and import duties too.

Buy now at: $219 (roughly Rs. 16,400)

Kindle Paperwhite 2021 model

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite 2021 model (ad-supported) is down to $105 (roughly Rs. 8,000) during Amazon's Black Friday 2021 sale. This is the new Paperwhite model with a 6.8-inch display and an adjustable warm light. The only catch is that this is an ad-supported model, and if you don't mind a few ads for a lower price, this sounds like a pretty good deal considering Indian pricing. Amazon won't ship this directly to India so you'll need to consider third-party shipping services.

Buy now at: $105 (roughly Rs. 8,000)

Oculus Quest 2

Best Buy is offering a $50 e-gift card with the purchase of a new Oculus Quest 2 VR headset. That could be useful for you or someone you know in the US, and effectively brings down the price to $250 (roughly Rs. 19,000). You'll still have to figure out the logistics part though, but considering it's still not available in India officially, it would still come out to be a lot less than what you'll find here both online and offline.

Buy now at: $299 (roughly Rs. 22,400)

Apple AirPods (3rd generation)

The latest Apple AirPods (third generation) are currently down to $170 (roughly Rs. 13,000) on Amazon US during the ongoing Black Friday 2021 sales. Amazon is also offering an additional $20 off at checkout, bringing down the effective price to as low as $150 (roughly Rs. 11,200). These compact TWS earbuds are much easier and lighter to get shipped, but you'll still have to calculate import duties. The new AirPods (third-generation) include some of the key features of the AirPods Pro TWS earphones, but without ANC.

Buy now at: $170 (roughly Rs. 13,000)

Fitbit Charge 5

Fitbit Charge 5 is down to $130 (roughly Rs. 10,000) during Best Buy's Black Friday 2021 sale. The deal is available on all three colour variants. Fitbit Charge 5 comes loaded with health tracking features and a 6-month Premium subscription. If you're looking at good health as one of your resolutions for 2022, this might be one way to start.

Buy now at: $130 (roughly Rs. 10,000)

Surfshark VPN subscription

One of the best things you can buy internationally during Black Friday sales is a digital subscription. Surfshark's two-year VPN subscription is currently down to Rs. 4,450, and you also receive three months additional access. Since the service works across multiple devices at once, you can split the purchase with your friends or family members, so you end up with a great low overall cost.

Buy now at: Rs. 4,450

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.