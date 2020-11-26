Black Friday 2020 deals have kicked off on Thanksgiving Day itself. Over the last few years, online and offline retailers have been offering their Black Friday deals for almost an entire week ahead of Thanksgiving and some of these deals and offers last well after the Cyber Monday sale. We've handpicked some of the best Black Friday 2020 offers you can grab while sitting from India. Most of these deals won't directly ship across so you'll need to rely on a friend or a relative, or use a third-party shipping service.

Black Friday 2020 sales - Best deals to grab from India

Apple AirPods Pro ($169 (roughly Rs. 12,600))

Apple's AirPods Pro are down to one of their lowest prices this year during Black Friday 2020 sales on Amazon and Walmart. Since neither of these stores is shipping AirPods Pro directly to India, you'll have to get someone to bring these along, or use a third-party shipping service. Currently down to $169 (roughly Rs. 12,600), the AirPods Pro are cheaper by around Rs. 4,000 from the usual online selling price in India. At this price, the AirPods Pro are expected to sell out quickly during Black Friday sales in the US.

Buy now at: $169 (MRP $249)

Nintendo Switch ($300 (roughly Rs. 22,300))

Nintendo Switch is selling at $300 (roughly Rs. 22,300) during the Black Friday 2020 sale on Best Buy. There's no flat discount here but you do get a free game. The console isn't officially available in India, but you can grab one via third-party sellers online and offline at around Rs. 30,000 these days. The deal also includes Mario Kart 8 Deluxe (download) and a 3-month subscription to Nintendo Switch Online membership. Best Buy doesn't directly ship to India so you'll need to consider a third-party shipping service or get someone to bring it along for you.

Buy now at: $300

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones ($199 (roughly Rs. 14,800))

The popular Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones with active noise cancellation are down to $199 (roughly Rs. 14,800) during Black Friday promotional sales on Amazon US. This price is lower than the festive season sales we had in India earlier this year. But this deal is only worth it if you get someone to bring it along, or find a cheaper deal with a third-party shipping service.

Buy now at: $199 (MRP $299)

Amazon Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet ($60 (roughly Rs. 4,400))

Kids love tablets, but they also love throwing them around. An affordable tablet with a kid-proof case can be ideal for most new parents. Amazon is selling the Fire 7 Kids Edition tablet with a rugged case at a discounted price of $60 (roughly Rs. 4,400) during its Black Friday 2020 sale this weekend. Amazon claims it will replace the tablet if it breaks, but you'll have to be in the US to claim that 2-year guarantee. The tablet also comes with 1 year of Amazon Kids+ subscription which includes apps, games, books, videos, and other educational content.

Buy now at: $60 (MRP $100)

Tile Bluetooth tracking keys ($18 (roughly Rs. 1,300))

If you're someone (like everyone else) who ends up spending hours searching for lost keys, bags, or other items, a Bluetooth-based tracking key can do wonders. The Tile Mate (2020) is down to $18 (roughly Rs. 1,300) on Amazon during the Black Friday 2020 sale this week while the new Tile Slim (2020) is selling at $24 (roughly Rs. 1,787). Both Bluetooth trackers come with a 1-year replaceable battery and are water-resistant, virtually making them perfect to track just about any personal item.

Buy now at: $18 (MRP $25)

Arlo Pro 3 wire-free security camera system ($300 (roughly Rs. 22,300)

If you're looking to set up a small security camera system without the hassles of wiring, the Arlo home security system is perfect for you. The Arlo Pro 3 is currently down to $300 (roughly Rs. 22,300) during Amazon's Black Friday 2020 sale this weekend. The system comes with two wireless cameras with 2K resolution and HDR support. They can be used both indoors as well as outdoors. The cameras offer a 160-degree angle of view and feature a two-way audio system and a siren. The camera system works with Amazon Alexa and is extremely easy to setup. The only hassle here is going to be figuring out a decent third-party service to get it shipped to India.

Buy now at: $300 (MRP $500)

Surfshark VPN service

If you're not looking to buy physical products during Black Friday, there are fresh decent deals on digital services including VPN subscriptions that may appeal to you. Surfshark is offering a deal on its two-year VPN subscription plan along with three months of free access. You'll end up paying $2.21 (roughly Rs. 165) per month (normally Rs. 956 per month).

Buy now at: $2.21

Namecheap Black Friday deals

Another digital product that's hot during Black Friday deals is domain registration and hosting. Namecheap's Black Friday 2020 offers are live. The company is offering discounts on domain registrations across several TLDs along with discounts on its popular hosting plans. This is probably the best time to switch to a self-hosting blog or start a new website in case web hosting prices were keeping you on the fence.

Buy now at: Prices starting at Rs. 368 per year for domains

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.