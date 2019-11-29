Black Friday 2019 sales have kicked off in the United States. If you're looking to shop online during Black Friday from India, we've hand-picked some of the best deals you can grab today. Some of these Black Friday 2019 deals get sold out pretty quickly while some last until Cyber Monday. While some US websites directly ship their products to India, others don't. You'll need to figure out a way to get someone to bring it along (provided it fits the import duties cap) or use a third-party shipping service.

Black Friday 2019 – Best deals you can grab today

Eero mesh Wi-Fi system

The 3-pack Eero mesh Wi-Fi system is down to $160 (roughly Rs. 11,500) from its usually listed price of $250 (roughly Rs. 18,000). Amazon won't ship it directly to India so you'll need to rely on a friend to carry it along or use a third-party shipping service to get it shipped to India. The 3-pack Eero mesh Wi-Fi system promises to cover an area of up to 5,000 sq. feet. If you're having wireless coverage issues, switching to a mesh-based Wi-Fi system can help you out.

Price: $160 (roughly Rs. 11,500)

Ring Video Doorbell 2 with Echo Show 5

Amazon is selling the Ring Video Doorbell 2 bundled with an Echo Show 5 at a discounted price of $139 (roughly Rs. 10,000) during its Black Friday 2019 sales. That's around $10 (roughly Rs. 710) more than the usual selling price of the Ring Video Doorbell 2 itself. The combined devices carry a price tag of $289 (roughly Rs. 21,000). You can ask a friend or a relative to bring it along or pick a third-party international shipping service to get this shipped to India.

Price: $139 (roughly Rs. 10,000)

Apple HomePod

Apple is yet to launch the HomePod in India but you can grab one for as low as $200 (roughly Rs. 14,300) during Black Friday 2019 sales on Best Buy. The smart speaker usually retails at $300 (roughly Rs. 21,500). New Apple Music subscribers also receive a free 3-month trial. Currently, Best Buy has both space grey and white colour options available at this discounted price.

Price: $200 (roughly Rs. 14,300)

Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones

Beats by Dr. Dre - Beats Studio 3 wireless headphones are down to $200 (roughly Rs. 14,300) during Best Buy's Black Friday 2019 sales. That's around $150 (roughly Rs. 10,800) less than the usual selling price online. If you're looking for a fancy pair of wireless headphones at a price that's under Rs. 15,000, these are a good option. If you're going to get them shipped via a third-party service, it'll cost you import duties and shipping costs, depending on the service you pick.

Price: $200 (roughly Rs. 14,300)

Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm

The Apple Watch Series 3 GPS 38mm is down to just $129 (roughly Rs. 9,200) during Walmart's Black Friday 2019 sales. That's much lower than the lowest price we've seen for the Apple Watch Series 3 during online festive season sales in India earlier this year. It'll be ideal to get these shipped personally via a friend or a relative (provided they're under the import duties limit) to make the most out of this deal.

Price: $129 (roughly Rs. 9,200)

All-new Kindle Oasis

The all-new Kindle Oasis is down to $175 (roughly Rs. 12,500) during Black Friday 2019 sales on Amazon US. The same variant sells at Rs. 19,999 in India. You can save money if you can get a friend or a relative to carry it along for you from the US, provided it comes under the import duty caps. The all-new Kindle Oasis features an adjustable warm light and physical buttons.

Price: $175 (roughly Rs. 12,500)

Microsoft Surface Pro 7

Microsoft's Surface Pro 7 is down to $599 (roughly Rs. 43,000) during Black Friday 2019 sales on Best Buy. That's $350 lower than the usually listed price. Surface Pro 7 features a 12.3-inch touchscreen display and is powered by the Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 128GB SSD and includes a black Type Cover.

Price: $599 (roughly Rs. 43,000)

