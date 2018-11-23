Black Friday 2018 Sales in India: The Best Deals Right Now

Black Friday marks the beginning of the holiday shopping season in the US. While Black Friday sales have kicked off in the US, there are some Indian online stores that are also running Black Friday 2018 sales. While you wouldn't find deep discounts like festive season sales, there are still a few good deals that are worth your time and money. We've handpicked the best Black Friday deals right here for you.

Here are our top picks from Black Friday 2018 sales running in India right now:

Black Friday sale deals

iPhone X 64GB

Paytm Mall is running a Black Friday promotional sale right now and you can grab the iPhone X 64GB at an effective price of Rs. 69,974 (MRP Rs. 91,900). Use the coupon code IPH13000 to get a cashback worth Rs. 13,000 in your Paytm wallet. You can use this cashback any place where Paytm is accepted. If you're not interested in spending a lot of money on this year's iPhone models, the iPhone X is still a decent package at this price.

Price: Rs. 69,974 (MRP Rs. 91,900)

Google Pixel 3 64GB

The new Google Pixel 3 64GB is down to Rs. 61,047 (effective after cashback) on Paytm Mall right now. Use the coupon code A9K to get Rs. 9,000 as cashback in your Paytm wallet while making the purchase. The Google Pixel 3 64GB promises to offer a great Android experience and comes packed with powerful hardware. It's worth mentioning here that Pixel 3 has had its share of issues over the last several weeks, but it's not like something that cannot be fixed.

Price: Rs. 61,047 (MRP Rs. 71,000)

AMD Ryzen 7 2700

AMD's Ryzen 7 2700 CPU is down to Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 25,200) on MDComputers in a deal that's only valid for today. If you're looking to build a new PC or upgrade your old machine, the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 can be a decent option to pick. In our review, we found the AMD Ryzen 7 2700 performing excellently and offers an overall good value for your money.

Price: Rs. 23,999 (MRP Rs. 25,200)

Oculus Go standalone VR headset

The Oculus Go standalone VR headset is available on Amazon India's global store at Rs. 19,611.75 in a promotional sale right now. The VR headset will be shipped from the US and you'll need to provide a government-issued ID proof, as per regulations. The Oculus Go is a standalone lightweight VR headset with next-generation Oculus lenses that promise a better visual experience. You don't need any additional devices but you'll need to install and use the Oculus companion app on your smartphone.

Price: Rs. 19,611.75

Philips Sonicare 3 series electric toothbrush

The Philips Sonicare 3 series electric toothbrush is available at Rs. 5,181 along with an additional Rs. 812 for shipping and import duties. You're probably thinking, why would anyone spend that kind of money on a toothbrush, but you've got to try an electric toothbrush to believe it. The Philips Sonicare 3 is currently available at a similar price on Amazon US. The company promises its toothbrush can remove 6 times more plaque compared to a manual toothbrush.

Price: Rs. 5,181

Seagate Expansion 8TB desktop external hard drive

The Seagate Expansion 8TB desktop external hard drive is now available at Rs. 14,311 (additional Rs. 965 for shipping and import duties). The external hard drive promises faster data transfer speeds with USB 3.0. If you pay using an HDFC Bank credit or debit card you'll be eligible for an additional 5 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 14,311

JBL Cinema SB150

JBL is also running a limited-period promotional sale today. You can grab the JBL Cinema SB150 sounder at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990). If you bought a big-screen TV during the festive season sales, this soundbar would make a great companion. It comes with a wireless subwoofer and you can pair mobile devices using a Bluetooth connection as well.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 24,990)