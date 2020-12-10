Surveys are essential as they let us analyse the ongoing competition in the market and what is really going on in the world. While creating a survey is quite easy with excellent free tools such as Google Forms, if you really want an engaging survey that people love responding to, we have got your back.

In this article, we have compiled a list of five amazing online tools that let you create cool and customisable surveys.

1. Typeform

If you want to create interactive, nice-looking yet user-friendly surveys, look no further than Typeform. This is hands down one of the online tools for creating surveys and you should definitely give it a try. Even if you're totally new to Typeform, the user-friendly interface will have you up and running in no time. You get a bunch of templates to start off with or you can simply create your own from scratch. Along with the ability to play around with a tonne of design options, you also get to choose between a bunch of question types, that best suit your survey. The free plan lets you share 3 surveys with up to 100 responses per month. However, if you do want more features such as unlimited Typeforms, team collaboration etc., you can check out the paid plans starting from $35 a month.

2. SurveyKiwi

Another great tool for creating interactive and customisable surveys is SurveyKiwi. This tool easily lets you upload images, design your templates, add questions and much more. Because of the easy user interface, you can create an entire survey in just a few minutes. SurveyKiwi is also great for personal use since it allows up to 100 respondents per survey. Apart from all this, when it comes to sharing your survey, you can do it via QR code; you can embed the HTML; you can share it to social media platforms such as Facebook or Twitter or you can even integrate your survey with Google Forms or Hubspot. SurveyKiwi is a great survey tool if you're using it for personal use, but if you are looking for more features such as more monthly responses, unlimited questions, unlimited workspaces, you can opt for the paid plans starting $9 a month.

3. SurveySparrow

As soon as you launch SurveySparrow, you get to choose the survey type. There's classic survey, chat survey, NPS survey, offline survey and 360-degree survey, all of which let you create surveys according to your need. The best part about SurveySparrow is that the forms offer a conversational interface, which in turn keeps the audience engaged until the end. With the free version, you can add up to 10 questions and get up to 100 responses a month. However, if you wish to go for more advanced features, you can opt for the paid plans starting at $19 a month.

4. GetFeedback

Along with the ability to let you create surveys, GetFeedback also lets you preview your survey in real-time. This online survey tool is very easy to use and the UI reminds us a lot about making a PowerPoint presentation. Once you have completed building your survey, you can easily share it via various distribution channels like a web link, through an email, through app embed, or even via SMS, though this last feature is paid. Interestingly, you can test all the features GetFeedback has to offer for a trial period of 14 days. If you like the service, you can contact GetFeedback to find out how much it costs.

5. Paperform

The last recommendation on this list is Paperform, which lets you create customisable and image-rich survey forms. You can also collect payments from customers, making it an ideal choice for those running a business. There are a bunch of preloaded templates to choose from or if you want, you can create one according to your preference and liking. Apart from this, Paperform offers direct integration to connect your forms with many popular apps such as Google Sheets, Trello, Slack etc. There's a lot to like about Paperform, however, if we have to point at a downside, it has to be that Paperform doesn't have a free plan on offer. However, you do get a 14-day trial period that lets you try all the pro features, and if you like them, you can settle for a paid plan starting at $15 a month.

These are some of the best online tools that can help you create cool and customisable surveys. Go ahead and check these out. Share your experiences with us in the comments.

