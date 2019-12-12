Technology News
loading

The Best Internet Memes of 2019

2019 was a big year for some of the most creative Internet memes.

By | Updated: 12 December 2019 14:06 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
The Best Internet Memes of 2019

The force is strong with this year's popular memes

Highlights
  • In 2019 we saw some excellently curated, hilarious memes
  • Baby Yoda from Disney+'s The Mandalorian is quite popular
  • While some memes were funny, others were somewhat inspiring

While the Internet continues to receive flak for becoming more toxic by the day, there's one constant thing. Every year's new crop of Internet memes continues to go a great job of entertaining us and form a central part of the Internet we've grown up using. These memes make the Internet more social and give us new ways to develop and share more jokes. 2019 was no different. This year, we saw some interesting and hilarious memes.

We've rounded up some of the best Internet memes we saw in 2019, from cute Baby Yoda to the bizarre $120,000 piece of banana art.

Popular memes of 2019:

Baby Yoda

Disney launched its streaming service this year and one of the key series include The Mandalorian. At the end of the series premiere, Star Wars fans discovered a miniature Jedi Master who would go on to become another popular mom on the Internet.

Dubbed as 'Baby Yoda' by the fans, the little green guy has managed to flood the Internet with some hilarious memes [warning: There may be potential spoilers below in case you haven't started watching The Mandalorian yet]

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Movie Thrill ???? (@moviethrill) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Cameron Mattson (@teamstarwars) on

 

Game of Thrones Season 8

The final season of Game of Thrones may not have impressed everyone. But that's not going to stop anyone from making a bunch of hilarious memes on the Internet. 2019 was filled with some great memes, tweets, and parodies based on the 8th season of Game of Thrones. Goes without saying, a bunch of spoilers below in case you haven't seen the final season yet.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by GOT BUZZ (@got_buzz) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Game of Thrones (@got.kingdom) on

 

Marie Kondo 'I Love Mess'

Let's be honest, we're all a little messy when left to ourselves. But when Marie Kondo walks in with her 'life-changing' magic, do things really start looking good? Her Netflix show Tidying Up with Marie Kundo premiered early this year.

What followed was a full year's worth of hilarious Internet memes. While most people shared their views on the show, others felt scared about their life choices. However, it all ended up with a lot of hilarious content flowing in from all across the globe.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Good Housekeeping (@goodhousekeeping) on

 

Woman yelling at cat

Unless you've been living inside a cave all this year, you've probably already seen this one. A split-screen meme involving a lady yelling at a cat has been one of the most popular Internet memes this year.

The meme features Taylor Armstrong from The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills and a white cat known as Smudge. A Twitter user put the two images together earlier this year, and what happened next is history.

 

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga get intimate

Bradley Cooper and Lady Gaga shared a special moment while performing during this year's Oscars. While everyone's hearts were melting, everyone on the Internet was busy doing what they do best, making hilarious memes. These memes were largely based on a moment captured during the last few seconds of the performance.

 

Avenge the fallen

No doubt the hype for Avengers: Endgame has been unreal this year. After Avengers: Infinity War, everyone has been wondering what would happen to their favourite heroes in the next movie. Marvel Studios released a set of new posters earlier this year with every single Avenger along with a phrase, "avenge the fallen".

While the posters were interesting, the Internet got to work, creating thousands of hilarious and interesting memes by mashing up pictures and the official posters with their own version.

 

Bottle cap challenge

Not all Internet memes are hilarious, some of them are just too interesting. The bottle cap challenge is one of those memes. The Internet meme dominated all popular social media platforms this year with everyone from popular celebrities to regular Internet users joining in.

The challenge is simple, just a little difficult to execute. All you have to do is unscrew the top of a water bottle with a single kick. Someone who completes the challenge goes on to invite others to try it out, and that's how it went viral.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Jason Statham (@jasonstatham) on

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Seth Adams (@sensei_seth) on

 

Art banana

What happens when a $120,000 piece of art involves a banana duct-taped to a blank wall? The Internet goes bananas. At the Art Basel in Miami Beach 2019, the art piece titled 'Comedian' by Maurizio Cattelan sold for a whopping $120,000.

The Internet is now responding to the news with a flurry of memes, mostly hilarious, which try to poke fun at the art piece.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

An expensive selfie. Great time in #miamiartweek with @nyacademyofart

A post shared by Brooke Shields (@brookeshields) on

Did we miss your favourite Internet memes of 2019? Do share them using the comments section below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Best of 2019, Humour, Memes, The Mandalorian, Avengers Endgame, Oscars, Game of Thrones
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Airtel Xstream Fibre Broadband Service Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Customers
WhatsApp to Sue Businesses Engaged in Abusing Bulk Messaging
Honor Smartphones

Related Stories

The Best Internet Memes of 2019
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Airtel Offering Rs. 1,000 Discount to New Broadband Customers
  2. Mars 2020 Headed to the Red Planet Next Year: NASA
  3. Netflix Tests Long-Term Subscription Plans in India With Discounts
  4. Oppo A9 2020 Gets a Vanilla Mint Colour Variant in India
  5. Vivo U20 8GB RAM Variant Launched in India: All You Need to Know
  6. WhatsApp Won't Work on Millions of Devices From Next Year
  7. Dell G5 5090 Gaming Desktop With 9th Gen Intel CPUs Launched in India
  8. Realme XT 730G to Launch in India as Realme X2, Booster Sale Announced
  9. Mirzapur Season 2 First Look Reveals Amazon Series to Return in 2020
  10. Apple’s New Mac Pro Can Cost Over $50,000
#Latest Stories
  1. Huawei P40 Tipped to Feature Hole-Punch Design With HDR-Capable AMOLED Display
  2. Android Phones Might Soon Stop Asking for Unlock Password After Reboot for Update Installation
  3. Moto G8 Power With 5,000mAh Battery Reportedly Gets US FCC, Wi-Fi Certifications
  4. Oppo Find X2 with Qualcomm Snapdragon 865 SoC to Launch in Q1 2020
  5. Twitter Adds Support for iPhone’s Live Photos, Will Now Preserve Image Quality for Uploads on Web
  6. Boat Stone 200A Portable Bluetooth Speaker With Amazon Alexa Launched in India at Rs. 1,499
  7. Samsung Galaxy A50, Galaxy A70, Galaxy S9, and More Get Discounts During Samsung Carnival Sale on Flipkart
  8. Intel Has Publicly Revealed Pay Data Showing Most Top Executives Are White Men
  9. Oppo Reno 3 Series Phones to Feature 360-Degree Antenna Design, Reno 3 Spotted With MediaTek MT6885 SoC
  10. Motorola One Power Starts Receiving Android 10 Update, Rollout to Complete by January 10
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.