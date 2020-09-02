Technology News
loading

Amazon's New Offerings Make India Centre of Fintech Push

Amazon aspires to make Amazon Pay the country's payment method of choice, said Mahendra Nerurkar, head of Amazon Pay in India.

By Reuters | Updated: 2 September 2020 12:01 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Snapchat Share Reddit Comment
Amazon's New Offerings Make India Centre of Fintech Push

It began offering auto insurance in July and gold investment products in August, both a first for Amazon

Highlights
  • The company aspires to make Amazon Pay India's payment method of choice
  • India's digital payment market to more than double in value to by 2023
  • Profit margins in the digital payments business are generally thin

Amazon has added insurance and even gold to its menu of financial services in India, to expand its customer base and attract more subscribers to its Prime loyalty programme in a battleground growth market.

The push ramps up competition as financial technology (fin-tech) rivals and their deep-pocketed foreign backers struggle for profitability in a predominantly cash-based economy where about 190 million adults do not have bank accounts.

To boost online payments, Amazon launched its Amazon Pay digital wallet in 2016. It has since introduced a credit card, signed up to a state-backed payments network, and processes payments for movie and flight tickets as well as telephone and utility bills.

It began offering auto insurance in July and gold investment products in August, both a first for Amazon.

Its US fin-tech efforts have been modest by comparison, stymied in part by merchant reluctance to use services offered by their biggest retail rival.

In India, however, where it has over 100 million registered users, Amazon is better placed to use financial services to win subscribers to its annual $13 (Rs. 999 in India) Prime plan which offers faster shipping and music and video streaming, tech executives said.

To that end, the company aspires to make Amazon Pay the country's payment method of choice, said Mahendra Nerurkar, head of Amazon Pay in India, which has signed up 4 million merchants.

"Apparently Chinese fashion designers are leaving the back pockets off jeans because no one uses them any more (for wallets)," Nerurkar told Reuters. "We would love to make that happen in India."

India's digital payment market is set to more than double in value to $135 billion (roughly Rs. 985,304 crores) by 2023 from 2019, showed a study by professional services firm PwC and Indian lobby group ASSOCHAM.

Thin-Margin Business

A ban on high-value currency notes in late 2016 amplified a digital payment drive in India, with Amazon joined in the sphere by Alphabet's Google, Walmart's PhonePe, and Paytm, backed by SoftBank.

Later prospective entrants have faced tougher regulatory scrutiny. Facebook's WhatsApp, which boasts over 400 million users in India, has been awaiting approval to offer payment services for over two years as regulators wrestle with new data-localisation rules.

Yet for incumbents, profit has been elusive. Paytm, also backed by Alibaba, has booked losses running into the hundreds of millions of dollars. PhonePe has said it hopes to turn profitable by 2022.

Indeed, profit margins in the digital payments business are generally thin, so to make money, Amazon may have to rely on services such as lending and insurance, industry watchers said.

"It is likely that the next step for Amazon would be to distribute exchange-traded funds and mutual funds," said Niren Shah, India head of Silicon Valley firm Norwest Venture Partners.

Others said Amazon's sheer muscle does not necessarily mean it can succeed in a market as huge and complex as India.

"It's not going to be easy to win over the Indian fin-tech market," said a person who declined to be identified due to a business relationship with Amazon. "It's competitive and varied, so it's going to be a slow process."

© Thomson Reuters 2020

Is this the end of the Samsung Galaxy Note series as we know it? We discussed this on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts, Google Podcasts, or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and Google News. For the latest videos on gadgets and tech, subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon Pay, Fintech, Amazon Prime, Amazon
Netflix Announces Three-Body Problem Series With Game of Thrones Creators

Related Stories

Amazon's New Offerings Make India Centre of Fintech Push
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos

Advertisement

Popular Mobiles
In Mobiles and Tablets
Popular Brands
#Trending Stories
  1. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, 3080, 3090 'Ampere' GPUs launched
  2. Samsung Galaxy M51 With 7,000mAh Battery, Quad Rear Cameras Launched
  3. Jio Fiber Plans Revised to Start From Rs. 399, 30-Day Free Trial Introduced
  4. Realme V3 Launch Tipped for Tomorrow, Could Be Company’s Cheapest 5G Phone
  5. Realme X7, Realme X7 Pro With MediaTek Dimensity SoCs Launched
  6. Oppo A53 2020 With Triple Rear Cameras, 5,000mAh Battery Launched in India
  7. Motorola One 5G With Snapdragon 765G and 90Hz Refresh Rate Launched
  8. Poco X3 NFC Set to Launch on September 7: All Details
  9. Samsung Galaxy M51 Set to Launch in India on September 10
  10. PUBG Mobile to Get Revamped Erangel Map on September 8, Developers Confirm
#Latest Stories
  1. Amazfit Band 5 With SpO2 Monitor, Alexa Support Listed on Amazon, Expected to Launch on September 30
  2. Netflix Announces Three-Body Problem Series With Game of Thrones Creators
  3. Uber to Require That Passengers Provide Face-Mask Selfies
  4. Nvidia Taps Samsung, Micron for GeForce RTX 3XXX Series of GPUs
  5. Oppo F17 Pro, Oppo F17 Launching in India Today: How to Watch Live Stream, Expected Price, Specifications
  6. Google, Apple Begin Rolling Out Built-In COVID-19 Exposure Notifications to Phones
  7. Redmi 9A Launch in India Today: How to Watch Livestream, Expected Price, Specifications
  8. Nvidia GeForce RTX 3070, GeForce RTX 3080, GeForce RTX 3090 'Ampere' GPUs Launched, India Prices Revealed
  9. Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 2 With Flexible Display, Redesigned Hinge Launched: Price, Specifications
  10. ZTE Axon 20 5G With Under-Display Selfie Camera, Snapdragon 765G SoC Launched: Price, Specifications
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2020. All rights reserved.
Listen to the latest songs, only on JioSaavn.com