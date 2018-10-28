Today is the last day of Amazon's second round of festive season sales. The Great Indian Festival sale is still offering hundreds of deals on smartphones, LED TVs, laptops, headphones, and a lot more. But not all of them are truly worth your attention. In case you were busy throughout the week, we've handpicked some of the best deals from the sale that are still available on the last day. Amazon is also offering a number of bundled offers that include exchange discounts, payment offers, extended warranty, and more. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users and Citibank credit card users can avail additional payment offers on the sale.

We have selected some of the best offers that you can pick up at the last minute.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale - best offers available on the last day

Amazon Fire TV Stick

Amazon is offering a flat discount of Rs. 1,000 on the Fire TV Stick. The streaming media player comes with a remote and can turn your usual dumb TV into a smart TV, enabling you to play content using apps like Netflix, Hotstar, Eros Now, and others apart from Prime Video content. All you need is an HDMI slot on your TV and a power connection.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Netgear Orbi home Wi-Fi system

Netgear's Orbi home mesh-based Wi-Fi systems are available at a discounted price during the Amazon sale right now. If you have trouble painting your entire house with Wi-Fi, these mesh routers can really help and they're extremely simple to setup and use. The Netgear Orbi RBK20-100INS is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999) while the Orbi RBK50-100INS is available at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999). Both the Wi-Fi systems ship with two satellites that you can place around the house. They can be easily setup using a mobile app.

Price: Starting from Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 24,999)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones are now available at Rs. 26,424 (MRP Rs. 29,363) during Amazon sale. This is the same price we saw during Amazon's previous festive season sale earlier this month. These popular noise-cancelling headphones feature support for Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. The headphones are Alexa-enabled which means you can ask the virtual assistant for news, weather, control your smart home appliances, and more.

Price: Rs. 26,424 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

LG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 101,990) as part of the Amazon sale right now. This is a 2018 model and features LG's new AI ThinQ features that could make the TV slightly more useful. The TV comes with LG's new Magic Remote with voice recognition capabilities. There are three HDMI ports and a single USB port on the TV. The LG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is also a Netflix recommended TV.

Price: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 101,990)

Amazon Echo smart speakers

As always, Amazon's promotional sales are a great time to buy Amazon's own hardware products. Amazon is currently offering its Echo smart speakers at a discounted price during the Great Indian Festival sale. You can pick up the new third-generation Echo Dot at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) or if you don't mind getting the older second-generation Echo Dot at Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The Echo Spot comes with a display and is currently down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Prices: Starting from Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Panasonic 49-inch 4K smart LED TV

Amazon is selling the Panasonic 49-inch 4K smart LED TV at Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000) to its Prime members only. This is a 2018 model and comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. Amazon is also offering an extended one-year warranty from a third party and free 2-month subscription to ACT Fibernet broadband connection during the sale.

Price: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000)

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6GB, 256GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6GB, 256GB) is down to Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. The online marketplace is also offering an extra Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus over the normal exchange value on old smartphones. ICICI Bank and Citibank customers will be eligible for an extra 10 percent cashback, above the usual payment options, up to Rs. 8,000 on this purchase. Amazon is also offering a pair of noise-cancelling earphones from Samsung at an additional Rs. 999 with the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Price: Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000)

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro is currently down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) as part of Amazon sale right now. You can use the bundled exchange offer to get another maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,191. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and is powered by the Snapdragon 660AIE SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. ICICI Bank and Citibank card users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 17, 990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Realme 1 (4GB, 64GB)

The Realme 1 (4GB, 64GB) is available with a number of bundled offers as part of the Amazon sale right now. Although the phone is available at Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 12,990), you can use the bundled exchange and payment offers to further lower the effective price. Amazon is also offering a free one-time screen replacement on all phones sold during the sale. The Realme 1 features a 6-inch full-HD display and is powered by the MediaTek P60 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 13-megapixel primary camera at the rear and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. In our Realme 1 review, we concluded that the phone offers a great performance and a good battery life but its average cameras and the lack of a fingerprint sensor are a drawback.

Price: Rs. 9,990 (MRP Rs. 12,990)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB) is down to Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900) on Amazon right now. The phone usually sells at a price point of Rs. 30,000. There's a bundled exchange offer that can help with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,854. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users along with Citibank credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount and cashback offers respectively. The Galaxy A8+ features a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone features a dual camera setup at the front and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Price: Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Honor Play (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor Play is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This is the same price we saw in the previous sale on Amazon earlier this month. The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.