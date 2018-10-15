Amazon Great Indian Festival sale is ending at midnight tonight. The six-day festive season sale is still offering discounts and offers on hundreds of products. While most of the top deals and offers are already over, there are still quite a few decent deals that are worth checking out on the last day. Amazon is also offering a free 1-year screen replacement on all smartphones sold during the Great Indian Festival sale. State Bank of India debit and credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount over existing listed prices. The online marketplace is also offering no-cost EMI options on select debit and credit cards this year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale last day: Best deals still on offer

We have picked out some last-minute deals that you can grab today on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale:

Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds

The Jabra Elite Active 65t wireless earbuds are currently available at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999) during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. That's around Rs. 1,000 less than its usual selling price. You can get an additional discount worth 10 percent if you pay with an SBI debit or credit card.

The wireless earbuds ship with a charging case and are integrated with Amazon's Alexa. In our review, we rated the Jabra Elite Active 65t 3.5 out of 5, praising the sound quality and battery life.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999)

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is available at a discount as part of Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, but the base model is currently sold out. However, the 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is still available at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). The OnePlus 6 features a dual rear camera setup and a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Although the OnePlus 6T is set to launch later this month, the OnePlus 6 is still a good option at the Rs. 30,000 price point considering the speculations around OnePlus 6T sporting a higher price tag at launch. You also get free one-time screen replacement if you buy the OnePlus 6 on Amazon today.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

After briefly going out of stock, the Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are now available again with a discounted price tag of Rs. 23,489 (MRP Rs. 29,363). The headphones are known for their noise cancellation features. You can use Bluetooth and NFC to easily pair any device with them. The headphones feature voice assistant integration, enabling users to play music, listen to the news, and do more by simply asking the default voice assistant on their phone.

Price: Rs. 23,489 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (6GB, 64GB)

Samsung's Galaxy Note 8 is still available at a discounted price of Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 74,690) on the last day of the Amazon sale. With the bundled exchange offer you can get another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,900. You also get a 1-year free screen replacement if you buy the phone on Amazon today. The Galaxy Note 8 features a dual camera setup at the rear and a 6.3-inch QHD+ display.

Price: Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 74,690)

Xiaomi Mi A2

Xiaomi's Mi A2 is still available at a discounted price for the first time since launch as part of the Amazon sale. The smartphone is down to Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499) during the Amazon sale. The bundled exchange offer promises another instant discount worth up to Rs. 13,150. The Mi A2 features a dual rear camera setup and a 20-megapixel front-facing camera. It comes with 5.99-inch full HD+ display and supports dual SIM options.

Price: Rs. 14,999 (MRP Rs. 17,499)

Huawei P20 Pro (6GB, 128GB)

The Huawei P20 Pro is down to Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999) during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This particular variant comes with 6GB RAM and 128GB storage. You can get another instant discount worth Rs. 15,900 (maximum) by exchanging your old used smartphone (in working condition) with your purchase. The Huawei P20 Pro comes with a triple-camera setup at the rear and a 6.1-inch full HD+ OLED display.

Price: Rs. 54,999 (MRP Rs. 69,999)

Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi (sixth generation)

The sixth generation iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale right now. The iPad 9.7-inch is powered by Apple's A10 chip and supports Apple Pencil. This particular variant comes with 32GB of onboard storage.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199) for a limited period during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM. You can swap your used laptop and get another discount worth up to Rs. 14,002.

Price: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199)

