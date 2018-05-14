Amazon Summer Sale Day 2: The Best Offers From Today

Amazon Summer Sale has now entered its second day. The promotional sale will run until May 16 and will offer discounts and cashback offers on mobiles, LED TVs, laptops, mobile accessories and more. Some of the deals will carry forward from the first day of the sale in the form of Lightning Deals. Amazon has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer cashback and instant discounts to its credit and debit card customers. We've scanned through hundreds of deals that have gone live on the second day of Amazon's Summer Sale to bring you the best offers you can use. In the end, we've also mentioned the biggest deals from the first day of the sale that are still available, so you don't miss anything.

We suggest going through our piece from the first day of the Amazon sale for tips to get the most out of the sale. Here are the best deals from day two of the Amazon Summer Sale:

Amazon sale today’s offers on speakers

AmazonBasics ultra-portable Nano speaker

The AmazonBasics Nano speaker is down to Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 1,295). The tiny portable speaker is great for casual listening while you're on the move. You can hook it up to your bicycle or a workout machine or just about anywhere. The speaker can hook up with your smartphone using a regular Bluetooth connection. The built-in battery can last about six hours on a full charge and there's a microphone that can let you make and receive phone calls from the speaker itself.

Price: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 1,295)

Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 wireless speaker

The Harman Kardon Onyx Studio 2 wireless speaker system is down to Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990) as part of the Amazon sale. You can connect up to two devices using the 'Social Mode' and play music in turns. The built-in battery lasts about five hours of music playtime on a full charge. These speakers do sound really good and can fill a medium-sized room with impressive sound.

Price: Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 34,990)

Amazon sale today’s offers on gaming laptops

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch AN515-51 laptop

The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch AN515-51 gaming laptop is currently down to Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 84,999) on Amazon. The laptop is powered by the Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD, and runs Windows 10 out of the box. On the graphics front, it includes an NVIDIA GeForce GTZ 1050 Ti graphics card with 4GB of video RAM. You can also avail a bundled exchange offer and get an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 20,153 on your purchase.

Price: Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 84,999)

HP Omen 15.6-inch gaming laptop

The HP Omen 15.6-inch 15-CE073TX gaming laptop is currently down to Rs. 94,990 (MRP Rs. 137,098) during the Amazon Summer Sale. The laptop is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB mechanical hard drive and a 128GB SSD (solid state drive), and runs Windows 10 out of the box. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display running at full HD resolution and features the NDIVIA GTX 1060 graphics card with 6GB of video RAM. The laptop is labelled 'VR Ready' by HP.

Price: Rs. 94,990 (MRP Rs. 137,098)

Asus ROG 15.6-inch gaming laptop

The Asus ROG GL553VD-FY061T 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 87,999 (MRP Rs. 124,990) in the Amazon sale. The laptop is powered by the seventh-generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 16GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB mechanical hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out of the box. On the graphics side, it comes with an NVIDIA GeForce GTX 1050 graphics card with 4GB of video RAM. The laptop features a 15.6-inch display running at full-HD resolution.

Price: Rs. 87,999 (MRP Rs. 124,990)

Amazon sale today’s offers on cameras

Canon EOS 750D DSLR

The Canon EOS 750D DSLR camera is down to Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 55,995) as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The camera comes with 18-55 IS STM lens kit and is powered by the DIGIC 6 image processor. The camera can seamlessly connect with Wi-Fi and NFC to enable you to share images easily across compatible devices.

Price: Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 55,995)

Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant camera

The Fujifilm Instax Mini 8 instant camera is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,530) during the Amazon sale. The instant camera makes a great gift for anyone who would appreciate a little casual photography. The camera is eligible for 10% instant discount offer with ICICI Bank credit and debit cards.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 5,530)

Good deals still available from the Amazon Summer Sale day one

Apple iPhone SE 32GB

Apple's iPhone SE 32GB is still available for Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000) on the second day of Amazon Summer Sale. Make the most out of this deal by using the bundled exchange offer to get an additional instant discount of up to Rs. 11,743.

Price: Rs. 17,999(MRP Rs. 26,000)

Amazon Devices

After Flipkart lowered the discount on the Google Home Mini, bringing the price higher from Rs. 2,999 to Rs. 3,499, Amazon was quick to do the same with its Echo Dot speaker. If you followed our recommendation yesterday, you'd have scored a brand new Echo Dot speaker for Rs. 2,999. But the Echo is still available at Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The Kindle Paperwhite is still available for Rs. 8,999 while the regular Kindle is available for Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999).

Price: Starting from Rs. 3,499

JBL Cinema SB250 soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB250 soundbar is down to Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) in a Lightning Deal as part of the Amazon Summer Sale. The soundbar typically retails at around Rs. 21,000 point. If you recently bought a new TV or already use one, this soundbar could help improve the sound experience, which is normally below expectations on most TVs these days. The JBL Cinema SB250 ships with a wireless subwoofer and you can also use the soundbar to listen to music from a mobile device using a Bluetooth connection.

Price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

