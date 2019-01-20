Amazon Great Indian Sale January 2019 edition has kicked off, with the company's first big sale of the year running till Wednesday, January 23. The Amazon sale was offering early access for Amazon Prime members on Saturday, but it's now open to everyone. Amazon is offering discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, laptops, tablets, and other electronics.

The online marketplace has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users during the Amazon Great Indian sale. The offer is also valid on EMI transactions. Amazon claims it will also offer no-cost EMI payment options over 10 crore products with select payment options.

The Amazon sale includes hundreds of deals but not all of them are worth your time or money. We're scanning through the sale to cut the noise and bring you the best deals that are worth checking out. Do remember, the deals below are only available to Prime members currently. Everyone else can access them starting midnight tonight.

Amazon Great Indian Sale — the best offers so far

OnePlus 6T

While Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on the OnePlus 6T, it is offering extra Rs. 2,000 discount over the normal exchange value, in case you're upgrading your smartphone. In addition, the OnePlus 6T is also available with a new buyback offer where you're assured 70 percent value of the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a dual rear camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Price: Rs. 37,999

Redmi Y2

The Redmi Y2 (4GB, 64GB) is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499) on Amazon Great Indian Sale right now. If you're willing to exchange your old smartphone, you can get an additional discount up to Rs. 7,012 on your purchase. The Redmi Y2 features a dual camera setup at the rear and a 16-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: RS. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,499)

Realme U1

The Realme U1 (3GB, 32GB) is now available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon right now. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,240 (maximum) from the listed price if you upgrade your smartphone. The Realme U1 features a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Fire TV Stick

The regular Fire TV Stick is now available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999). In case you were on the fence all this while, now is a good time to grab the Fire TV Stick. It's a streaming media player that can smarten your dumb TV. Fire TV Stick allows you to stream content from a number of popular streaming services. This particular Fire TV Stick comes with the first-generation Alexa voice remote. If you're willing to spend an additional Rs. 1,000, the Fire TV Stick is also available with the all-new Alexa voice remote.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Amazon Echo

Amazon's sales are a great time to grab the company's hardware products. As a part of the Great Indian Sale, Amazon is offering discounts on the all-new Echo Dot, Echo, and the all-new Echo Plus. If you're looking to get started with Amazon's smart speakers, the all-new Echo Dot is a decent buy at Rs. 4,499 (MRP Rs. 4,999). The bigger Echo speaker is available at RS. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999) and the all-new Echo Plus is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

Price: Starting from Rs. 4,499

Huawei Nova 3i

The Huawei Nova 3i (4GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990) as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The smartphone also comes with an exchange offer with an instant discount capped at Rs. 8,276. The Nova 3i comes with a dual camera setup at the rear as well as on the front. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990)

Boat BassHeads 900 headphones

If you're in the market for a pair of inexpensive wired headphones under the Rs. 1,000 price point, the Boat BassHeads 900 is down to Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 2,490) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon right now. The headphones come with an in-line microphone so you can easily take calls while listening to music. Other than that, don't expect high-quality audio from these headphones.

Price: Rs. 599 (MRP Rs. 2,490)

Acer Nitro Ryzen 5

The Acer Nitro Ryzen 5 15.6-inch laptop (AN515-42) is available at a discounted price of Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999). The laptop features a full-HD display and is powered by the AMD Ryzen 5 processor, supported by 8GB RAM. The graphics are handled by the AMD Radeon RX 560X graphics card with 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 49,990 (MRP Rs. 79,999)

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch

The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop (AN515-52) is down to Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999) on Amazon. You can swap your old laptop in a working condition and get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 14,047. The Nitro 15.6-inch laptop is powered by the eighth generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive and a 128GB SSD and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box.

Price: Rs. 60,990 (MRP Rs. 89,999)

Honor 8C

The Honor 8C (4GB, 32GB) is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999). The smartphone features a 6.26-inch display and runs Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box. As for the cameras, the Honor 8C features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Bose QuietComfort 25

In case you missed out during previous sales, the Bose QuietComfort 25 are again available at Rs. 12,599 (MRP Rs. 25,200). The wired headphones feature acoustic noise cancellation. If you travel a lot or if you need to cut out the workplace noise, these are a good solution under the Rs. 15,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 12,599 (MRP Rs. 25,200)

Vivo V9 Pro

Amazon is currently selling the Vivo V9 Pro at Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990). You can exchange an old phone and get another discount worth up to Rs. 8,276 with your purchase. The Vivo V9 Pro is powered by the Snapdragon 660 SoC, supported by 6GB RAM. The phone comes with a display notch which houses a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. At the rear, the phone comes with a dual camera setup.

Price: Rs. 15,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Kindle Paperwhite

What's an Amazon sale without a deal on the Kindle? Of course. The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has been discounted by Rs. 2,500 on Amazon's Great Indian Sale. This brings down the effective price to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999). In case you're wondering why the Paperwhite is priced higher than the usual Kindle e-reader, it's primarily because it contains a backlight. The new Kindle is also thinner and waterproof. If you love to read, you'll love the Kindle Paperwhite.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.