Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale 2018: Everything You Can Expect

The festive season is knocking at our doors and e-commerce companies are out to make the most of it. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale kicks off from October 10 this year, the same day as Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale. Like the previous Great Indian Festival, the Amazon sale 2018 will offer discounts and deals on all major product categories including smartphones, LED TVs, large appliances, entertainment, and more. The Great Indian Festival Sale will run from October 10 to October 15. Unlike Flipkart, the Amazon sale will open up for all product categories from the first day of the sale itself. Prime members will be able to access deals and offers earlier than normal customers.

Amazon has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount for its debit card users. Amazon Pay users will also receive cashback offers during the sale. The online marketplace is also offering an instant flat cashback of Rs. 300 when Amazon Pay users add Rs. 3,000 to their account. This offer is valid only till October 8. Amazon will also offer a wide number of payment options this year, including an instant credit worth up to ₹60,000 to select users.

What to expect from Amazon Great Indian Festival sale

The Great Indian Festival sale will offer regular discounts and limited-period discounts in the form of Lightning Deals. In case you're new to Amazon, Lightning Deals are limited period deals that offer products in a small quantity. These work like typical flash sales and you need to complete the payment within a specific time interval. Good Lightning Deals normally sell out in a few minutes, if not earlier.

Amazon claims it will offer a wide range of products at a discount during the Great Indian Festival sale this year. Some of the most promoted offers include: up to 55 percent off on electronics, bundled discounts and offers on LED TVs and appliances, and a lot more.

It's always wise to plan your festive season shopping well in advance. See what you need and make a list of items you're planning to purchase during these online festive season sales. You should start adding them to your wishlist on Amazon so that they're easier to track. You'll also be able to receive a notification once items on your wishlist go on a Lightning Deal.

Amazon sale deals on TVs, speakers, and more

The most anticipated product category during online festive season sales is electronics. This year, Amazon claims it will offer discounts, exchange offers, no-cost EMI options, and more during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Laptops will be available with exchange offers with up to ₹17,000 off as an instant discount along with an extra 5 percent discount on select laptops. Xiaomi's new Mi TV Pro series will be available during the sale. These may not come with a discount but you can still bundle your purchase with a payment using SBI cards to get a little extra discount. Printers will be available with discounts worth up to 50 percent.

So far, Amazon has teased offers on LG 32-inch smart LED TV, JBL wireless speaker, Canon 1500D DSLR, JBL Cinema soundbar, Canon Pixma G2012 all-in-one printer, and others. You can expect the company to tease more deals in the days leading up to the sale.

Amazon sale deals on mobile phones

Another most sought out product category during online festive season sales is smartphones. A lot of consumers buy their first smartphones while others upgrade their devices during the festive season. You can not only find the best prices during these sales but you can also easily exchange your old phone and get an instant discount on your purchase.

During the Great Indian Festival sale this year, Amazon is promising an exciting exchange offer on the Oppo F9 Pro and the Redmi 6 Pro. Xiaomi's Mi A2 is expected to get a discount for the first time ever. Apart from these, Amazon is also promising the lowest price ever on the Huawei Nova 3i and a special price on the Honor 7C. The online marketplace is also teasing a 'special festive price' on the OnePlus 6. No doubt the sale would be worth checking out just for these smartphone offers alone.

Other notable deals to expect during the Great Indian Festival sale 2018

Amazon's promotional sales are probably the best time to grab Amazon's own products. This year, Amazon will be offering discounts and offers on its Echo smart speakers, Fire TV Stick, and Kindle ebook readers. You'll also be able to get your hands on the new Echo smart speakers.

A lot of customers also purchase big-screen TVs during the festive season. Amazon claims it will offer TVs and appliances at up to 85 percent discount during the Great Indian Festival sale this year. You can bundle your purchases with no-cost EMI offers on select debit and credit cards. You'll be able to exchange your old TV and other appliances to get an additional instant discount worth up to Rs. 22,000. Select JBL speakers will also be available at a discounted price. Those can make a perfect companion to your big-screen TVs.