Amazon Prime Day Is Here — How to Get Prime Membership for Free in India

Prime Day 2019: Operators such as Airtel, BSNL, and Vodafone are offering free Amazon Prime subscription with their select prepaid and postpaid plans.

By | Updated: 15 July 2019 16:48 IST
Amazon Prime Day Is Here — How to Get Prime Membership for Free in India

Amazon Prime membership brings you access to the Prime Day sale

Highlights
  • Airtel V-Fiber broadband customers get Amazon Prime for free
  • Airtel Thanks programme also brings Prime subscription
  • Tata Sky Binge comes with three months of Amazon Prime membership

Amazon has kicked off the Prime Day 2019 sale to host a list of deals and offers on various mobile phones, LED TVs, laptops, and various other gadgets and electronic products. While the Prime Day sale is popular for offering ample amount of discounts on a large number of products, its access is limited to Amazon Prime members. This simply means you can't avail the various Amazon offers under the e-retailer's Prime Day sale if you are not a Prime subscriber. To get a Prime membership, you generally need to pay either a monthly or an annual fee. But we're here listing all the methods using which you can get an Amazon Prime membership for free.

Free Amazon Prime subscription in India

Amazon India was initially offering a free Prime trial to let customers test the benefits of the membership before paying for it. The free trial is no longer available. Nevertheless, there are ways through which you can avail the Prime membership for free.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Kicks Off With Offers on Galaxy M30, OnePlus 6T, iPhone XR, and More

Airtel offer to get free Amazon Prime membership

Bharti Airtel is offering free one-year membership of Amazon Prime worth Rs. 999 to its V-Fiber broadband customers. To avail the membership, you need to pick a rental of Rs. 1,099 or above. Earlier this year, Airtel also relaunched the "Airtel Thanks" programme that brought Amazon Prime membership for its prepaid customers with prepaid recharges of as low as Rs. 299.

Just like prepaid customers, Airtel postpaid subscribers can also avail Amazon Prime membership with select plans. The telco is offering one-year of Amazon Prime through its Infinity postpaid plans starting at Rs. 499. The plans also offer unlimited voice calls and data benefits as well as three months of Netflix subscription.

BSNL offer to get free Amazon Prime membership

Similar to Airtel, Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) provides Amazon Prime subscription with some postpaid plans in select circles. The state-owned operator also offers Amazon Prime membership to its Bharat Fiber subscribers. Most recently, it was also spotted offering Amazon Prime membership to broadband customers with Rs. 499 and below plans.

Vodafone offer to get free Amazon Prime subscription

Vodafone is also in the race to provide free Amazon Prime membership with its Red postpaid plans. The operator is bundling one-year Prime subscription with Red postpaid plans starting at Rs. 399. If you're a prepaid Vodafone user, you can upgrade to an eligible Red postpaid plan to avail annual Prime membership for free.

How Telco Partnerships and Regional Content are Shaping India's Streaming Market

Likewise, Vodafone Idea is offering Amazon Prime subscription with its Nirvana postpaid plans of Rs. 399 and above. Subscribers to an eligible Idea Nirvana postpaid plan can activate the annual Prime membership through the Idea Movies & TV app.

Tata Sky Binge with Amazon Prime membership

If you don't want to change your existing prepaid or postpaid plan to avail the Prime subscription for free on this Prime Day sale, Tata Sky offers its Binge service that brings Prime access for three months. The service is available for all Tata Sky subscribers at a monthly charge of Rs. 249. The DTH provider also offers an Amazon Fire TV Stick - Tata Sky Edition that is touted to enable digital content from services such as Hotstar, Sun NXT, Eros Now, and Hungama Play -- of course, alongside Amazon Prime Video and Prime Music.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 Kicks Off in India: Everything You Need to Know

Normally, Amazon Prime membership can be availed for one month at Rs. 129 or for 12 months at Rs. 999. The e-commerce giant, however, recently launched its Youth Offer that brings 50 percent (Rs. 500) cashback on joining annual Prime membership. The offer is available only for customers between the age group of 18-24 in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2019: Amazon Staff Strike in Germany Demanding Better Wages
