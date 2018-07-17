Amazon India has running the second edition of the Prime Day sale in the country with full gusto. The ongoing Amazon India sale, meant only for Prime members, offers a number of discounts and exclusive launches and will continue till midnight tonight. There are several deals on offer, and with the large number of products, it can become difficult to keep track of the most notable deals out there in the Amazon India Prime Day sale. But worry not, we have compiled a list of the best deals you can get right now in the ongoing sale. Remember that the sale continues only till 12am tonight, and it will be back to business for all customers after that. And if you are not using the service yet, this will explain how to sign up for Amazon Prime membership.

iPhone 8 64GB

Discounts on Apple products have dropped severely in the last few months, so the iPhone 8 64GB at Rs. 60,497 looks like a good deal over its MRP of Rs. 67,940. The Amazon Prime Day sale is offering this price only on the Gold colour option, and not the other three colour models, which are a little pricier. The smartphone has a 4.7-inch Retina display, A11 Bionic processor, 2GB RAM, and 1821mAh battery.

Price: Rs. 60,497 (MRP Rs. 67,940)

Amazon Echo smart speakers

Another product you absolutely don't want to miss out during Amazon's promotional sales are the Echo smart speakers. The Echo Dot is currently available with a discount of 45 percent. The Echo Dot is the most affordable smart speaker powered by Alexa. At Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499), the Echo Dot is a great buy. Amazon is also organising a flash sale on the Echo Spot smart speaker. The Echo smart speaker is also down to Rs. 6,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999).

Price: Starting from Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Moto G5s Plus 64GB

The 64GB variant of Moto G5s Plus was launched at Rs. 16,999 but is selling in the Amazon.in sale at Rs. 11,999, a discount of Rs. 5,000. There's also a discount of up to Rs. 8,505 if you exchange a smartphone, along with additional Jio data for the telco's subscribers. The smartphone's key draw is the stock Android experience and a decent performance.

Price: Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999). That's a great price for a small streaming media player that can convert your regular TV into a smart TV. In case you're buying a TV during Prime Day 2018, you may be eligible for 100% cashback when you bundle your purchase with the Fire TV Stick.

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

TCL 55-inch 4K UHD LED Smart TV

When you buy a new TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV, you'll be able to buy a 32-inch TCL HD Ready LED TV for just Re. 1 during Prime Day. The bundle was earlier being offered during last year's festive season sales as well. In case you're looking to buy a big-screen TV and a smaller LED TV, this is a decent deal. The TCL 55-inch 4K smart LED TV includes 3 HDMI and 2 USB ports.

Price: Rs. 48,000

Bose QuietComfort 25 acoustic noise cancelling headphones

In case you missed them during the last sale, the Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones are now available at flat 50 percent off. These run out pretty quickly so don't waste a lot of time thinking about it. They're a decent pair of headphones with noise cancellation, useful while travelling or working in a noisy environment.

Price: Rs. 12,600 (MRP Rs. 25,200)

Huawei P20 Lite

The recently launched Huawei P20 Lite is down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999) on Amazon right now. Using the bundled exchange offer you can get another Rs. 12,00 (maximum) in an instant discount. The Huawei P20 Lite features a 24-megapixel selfie camera and a 19:9 FullView display.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999)

Bose SoundLink Mini II wireless speaker

The Bose SoundLink Mini II wireless speaker is down to Rs. 12,960 (MRP Rs. 16,200). That's a good 20 percent discount on the portable speaker, considering Bose products normally don't get huge discounts. The portable speaker comes with a battery that can last up to 10 hours on a single charge.

Price: Rs. 12,960 (MRP Rs. 16,200)

Belkin 7.5W wireless charging pad

The Belkin 7.5W wireless charging pad is down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon right now. The wireless charging pad is compatible with iPhone 8, iPhone 8 Plus, Samsung Galaxy S9, and other smartphones that support wireless charging.

Price: Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Nintendo Switch

Nintendo Switch is currently available for as low as Rs. 24,499 (MRP Rs. 39,999) on Amazon. That’s a decent deal considering it is available in the grey market at a similar price. The only downside is that it’s not officially available here so don’t expect any warranty, buy it at your own risk.

Price: Rs. 24,499 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Will Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale be bigger than its Diwali sale? We discussed that on Orbital, our weekly technology podcast, which you can subscribe to via Apple Podcasts or RSS, download the episode, or just hit the play button below.

