It's that time of the year again, Amazon's Prime Day sale is just around the corner. The two-day global shopping event promises exciting deals and offers on hundreds of products, new product launches, and more. This year's Prime Day sale will be spread across two days, July 15 and July 16. Just like last year, Amazon is promising a much bigger event this time around to turn you into a trigger happy Prime shopper.

In case you're confused or if you've never shopped on a Prime Day sale before, we've put together a simple guide to help you out.

What is Prime Day?

Amazon's Prime Day started as a one-day shopping festival about five years ago. Since then, Amazon has introduced its Prime Day sale event in more countries each year. This will be the third Prime Day sale event in India.

Prime Day is a shopping event open exclusively to Amazon's Prime members. Amazon brings thousands of great deals on smartphones, electronics, home appliances, and other popular product categories during the sale. Prime members also enjoy exclusive new product launches and new releases on Prime Video.

This year, Amazon's Prime Day sale will kick off at midnight on July 15 and will run for the next 48 hours, until July 16.

What is Amazon Prime and how can I sign up for it?

Amazon Prime is a subscription-based service that offers a number of benefits. For starters, you receive free priority shipping while shopping on Amazon. You also receive a number of other freebies including free access to Prime Video and Prime Music in India. From time to time, Amazon offers exclusive deals and products to its Prime members in India.

You can sign up for Amazon Prime directly via the company's website. You can also sign up for Prime using Amazon's Android mobile application. Once you make a payment, you'll get instant access to all Prime benefits.

How much does Amazon Prime cost and can I get it for free?

Prime membership costs Rs. 999 for a full year and Rs. 129 per month. Amazon is currently offering a 50 percent discount (in the form of cashback) to young users aged between 18 to 24. In case you're looking to get Prime membership in India for free, you could sign up for a specific tariff plan with Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, or Idea that offers complimentary access to Prime membership for a full year.

What type of deals and offers can I expect from Prime Day 2019?

Amazon has been teasing its upcoming Prime Day 2019 offers in India for some time now, without really revealing specific prices or offers. The online retail giant has already revealed a list of ten premium smartphones that will receive discounts in India. Amazon's own devices will also receive discounts and bundled payment offers during the Prime Day sale this year.

There's no doubt that smartphones are one of the most sought after products during Prime Day sale events in India. On Prime Day 2019, you can expect deals and offers on a number of popular smartphones across all major price points. In case you're looking to buy a new phone or upgrade from an older one, you should wait until the Prime Day sale.

Apart from smartphones, Amazon will also introduce exclusive new products in collaboration with companies such as OnePlus, Samsung, Nestle, and others. Prime Day 2019 sale will also bring discounts on laptops, big-screens TVs, headphones, soundbars, home appliances, and hundreds of other products.

How to make the most out of Prime Day?

Prime Day 2019 will offer a good chance to grab all your favourite products at a discount. To make the most out of the sale, make sure you're well prepared. Sign up for Amazon Prime, if you haven't already, and keep all your shipping addresses and payment information loaded into your account.

On the day of the sale, make sure you arrive early. Prime Day 2019 will begin on Monday at 12am, on July 15. Your best shot at grabbing the best deals is when the sale goes live right at midnight or early morning on July 15. Don't leave things hanging for the second day of the sale. To grab the best deals during Prime Day 2019, you can follow these useful tips and tricks

What to avoid during Prime Day 2019?

Big sales like Prime Day invite a lot of impulsive purchases. No matter what, you'll always end up with packages filled with products you bought on a Lightning Deal at3 3am, but didn't need them in the first place. That's why you should prepare well ahead of the sale.

Here are a few things you should avoid during the Prime Day 2019 sale event, unless you want to end up with a massive credit card bill next month:

1. Avoid randomly browsing Lightning Deals

You'll end up purchasing things you don't need, just because it looked like a good deal. Instead, go through the main Lightning Deals in the morning or when the sale goes live at midnight, and see if something you want is listed.

2. Big discounts don't always mean good deals

Big-ticket products with seemingly large discounts aren't always great buys. Older models with bigger discounts seem like good deals, but they're not. While browsing deals for laptops, TVs, or other electronics, make sure you scan through the product listing to see which year the product was released. You don't want to end up with an older model just because it was available at a discount.

3. Don't buy before comparing prices

Rival online retail marketplaces are likely to match prices, at least for a few popular products. Before you make a purchase, make sure you compare prices on other online marketplaces.

In case you're looking to grab the best deals during Prime Day 2019, stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be sharing our curated list of the top deals from Amazon's Prime Day sale when it goes live.

