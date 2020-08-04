Amazon and Flipkart sales are set to kick off later this week. Both the online marketplaces have announced their first big sales of the year, and they start from August 6. Amazon's Prime Day 2020 and Flipkart Big Saving Days sales promise hundreds of great deals on popular mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics. While Amazon and Flipkart are busy promoting their online sales, it's time for you to prepare yourself well if you're looking to grab great deals without any buyer's remorse. A bit of early planning and careful buying goes a long way in keeping your online purchases safer.

With hundreds of popular smartphones, laptops, wearables, and other products going on sale during Amazon Prime Day 2020 and Flipkart Big Saving Days sale this week, it's easy to get carried away. But it's equally important to follow some basic rules so that you don't end up losing money, especially when you're buying high-value electronics.

We've created this simple guide to help you buy electronics online safely and securely. These tips will help you make the most out of the upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sales, without any major worries later on.

On sale days, shop online only on official website and apps

This is very simple thing to do, but most people who fall into scammers' traps fail to do so. When you're shopping online during this week's Prime Day 2020 or Big Saving Days sale on Amazon and Flipkart, make sure you're logged in to the official website or mobile apps only.

Don't get carried away by deals and offers floating around, especially the ones that get shared on WhatsApp, and other messaging platforms. These are generally phishing scams that can steal your credit card information by luring you into a deal that looks too good to be true.

Picking the right seller

Amazon and Flipkart are online marketplaces where sellers list their items. While most of the fulfillment is done by the online marketplaces themselves, some sellers still choose to ship their orders. While that's perfectly fine, you should avoid sellers with low ratings or the ones listed as 'new sellers' for all your expensive purchases.

On a product page, ensure you check the seller's name and ratings. See if a particular product listing is covered under Amazon's Prime program or Flipkart Assured. While these programs ensure better delivery systems, you're also more likely to get better support and easier returns too.

Is it a new product or a refurbished listing?

If you come across a product that offers a big discount, confirm if it's listed as new or refurbished. Online marketplaces clearly label all refurbished products, besides mentioning specific model numbers.

There are cases when some people end up buying older models of some products during online sales, simply because the discount was too good. Scrolling down on the product listing page, you'll be able to make out the specific model number or release date to ensure you're getting the right product.

What's the best way to reach Amazon, Flipkart customer care?

No matter how careful you are, there are times when things will go wrong. In case you're having issues with your orders placed on Amazon and Flipkart during this week's sales, you should reach out to their support teams quickly.

For Amazon, it's always better to simply reach out to them via their website. Click on Customer Service on the top menu, select Customer Service on the next page, and choose Contact Us. Select the product you're having problems with, and see if you want to chat online or drop an email. This is one of the fastest ways to get a quick response.

As for Flipkart, you can simply contact them on their Twitter handle, and someone will reach out to you. Flipkart also offers support options on its website.

