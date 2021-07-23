Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale in India kicks off on July 26. The two-day sale will be open exclusively for Amazon's Prime subscribers. Amazon's sale promises hundreds of great deals on mobile phones, laptops, TVs, and other electronics and accessories. Amazon has teamed up with HDFC Bank to offer a 10 percent instant discount to the bank's credit and debit card users. We've prepared this simple guide to help you navigate Amazon's biggest Prime-exclusive sale of the year. Prime Day sale includes both regular discounts and limited-period Lightning Deals.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: When does it begin in India?

Amazon Prime Day sale event started as a one-day shopping festival for the company's Prime members. Over the years, Amazon has extended Prime Day to a massive 48-hour global sale event. In India, Prime Day 2021 sale was postponed earlier due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. This year's Amazon Prime Day sale will begin at 12am (midnight) on July 26 and will continue until July 27.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: How long will it last this year?

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale in India will be a two-day event. The 48-hour sale promises exciting deals across a wide range of products and categories. While the sale will last for two days, you're more likely to find better deals during the first day of the sale itself.

Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale: How to find the best deals?

Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale will bring a large number of deals and bundled offers, available exclusively to Prime subscribers. Just like last year, we'll be scanning through all these deals to bring you the best tech deals and offers during the Prime Day sale event. We've also prepared a few simple tips to help you find the best deals for yourself during this year's Prime Day sale.

1. Plan early, add products to your wishlist ahead of the sale

While the sale begins on Monday, Amazon has already started teasing some of the upcoming deals and offers. Amazon hasn't exactly revealed the deal prices yet, but you can get a good sense of what you'll find at a discounted price during the sale.

In case you've made up your mind already on what you want to buy during Prime Day, the best first step is to add it to your wishlist or your shopping cart. This way, you're likely to be able to check out early and even receive a notification if those products go on a Lightning Deal.

2. Arrive early and grab the best deals before they go out of stock

As we mentioned earlier, the best deals tend to run out quickly. In case you're looking to grab the best possible deals, make sure you arrive early as the Prime Day 2021 sale goes live. This could mean checking out at the sale at midnight or early in the morning. Lightning Deals are limited period offers that include products in small quantities, offered at a decent discount. These tend to run out quickly during Prime Day sale events.

3. Compare prices before you buy

Make sure you always compare prices when you're buying products during Amazon's Prime Day 2021 sale, just to ensure that you land up with the lowest effective price. Flipkart, Amazon's biggest rival, is also running its sale during the Prime Day 2021 sale event. Your comparison should also consider the available bundled offers.

You can also try and compare prices on other platforms by simply doing a basic Google search or other price comparison engines to find out if there's a better deal around. Some price comparison sites will also tell you the historical pricing of select products that can help you determine if you're getting a good deal.

4. Make the most out of bundled offers

Besides basic discounts, Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale will also offer several bundled offers. These include exchange offers on select products, payment offers, and no-cost EMI payment options. Some products tend to include coupons on specific product pages, letting you grab a quick 5 or 10 percent discount at checkout. These bundled offers can help bring down the overall effective price to ensure you get a much better deal.

5. Sign up for Amazon Prime subscription

This is quite basic, you'll need an Amazon Prime subscription to shop during the Prime Day sale next week. Prime subscription is quite cheap in India, compared to other countries, and you end up with a lot of value. Several mobile phone service providers also offer Prime membership with select plans. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 999 per year, and Rs. 129 per month in India.

Stick around with Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best tech deals from Amazon Prime Day 2021 sale in India when it goes live next week.