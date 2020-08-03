Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale event is set to start from August 6 in India this year. This is the first time Amazon's annual sale event won't go live across all the countries where the company has its presence, due to the ongoing coronavirus pandemic. Despite COVID-19, Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale in India promises great deals across all major categories including smartphones, laptops, wearables, smart speakers, and more. Amazon has already started offering a sneak peek at some of the major upcoming Prime Day 2020 deals.

As with most online sales, you could feel lost while browsing a large sale such as Amazon's Prime Day 2020. But with a little careful planning, you can save a lot of money and end up with very little buyer's remorse. Today, we'll tell you how you can find the best deals during Amazon's Prime Day sale event in India this week, and save your hard-earned money.

How to find the best deals during Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale in India?

Amazon's Prime Day sale will begin at 12am (midnight) on August 6 and will be available until the end of August 7. That's a 48-hour sale event with thousands of deals to choose from, available exclusively for Prime members. While we'll be scanning through most of these to bring you the best deals during the Prime Day sale this week, you can use some tips to find some for yourself too.

1. Add your favourite products to your wishlist ahead of Amazon Prime Day 2020

This is a golden rule we keep on repeating every single year. Adding a product to your wishlist ahead of the sale will help you keep a track of the discount, and you'll also be eligible to receive a notification via Amazon's mobile app if that product is a part of the Prime Day 2020 sale in the form of a Lightning Deal. It'll also help you plan for the sale if you make a wishlist while keeping a strict budget in mind.

2. Grab deals early, before they run out

Amazon Prime Day 2020 sale event will include both regular and Lightning Deals. The latter usually consists of products in a small quantity, offered at a higher discount. Most of the best deals during Prime Day 2020 sale will run out quickly. Make sure you arrive on Amazon (Web or mobile app) the moment the sale goes live. It'll be your best chance to grab a bunch of great deals.

3. Compare, compare, compare

Amazon's biggest rival in India, Flipkart, will also run its own sale during the Prime Day 2020 sale event. Make sure you compare prices on Flipkart, and other online marketplaces before you make a final buying decision. There are times when you can end up with a better overall deal (considering bundled exchange and payment offers) on other online platforms as well. A simple Google search will help you compare prices before you checkout.

4. Don't miss the bundled offers

If you're buying high-value items such as smartphones or laptops during Amazon's Prime Day 2020 sale event this week, make sure you check out the available bundled offers. These come in the form of exchange offers, no-cost EMI payment options, credit and debit card offers, Amazon Pay cashback, and others. These will help add more value to your purchase.

5. Sign up for Amazon Prime (duh!)

Amazon's Prime Day sale event is exclusive to the company's Prime subscribers. In case you haven't signed up already, and plan to make a bunch of purchases during the Prime Day sale this year, you should sign up for it right now. Whiling finding a free trial is a bit harder now, some mobile operators also offer a free limited-period subscription to Amazon Prime with select plans. Amazon Prime membership costs Rs. 999 per year, and Rs. 129 per month.

