Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale Starts July 15: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

Prime Day 2019 is just around the corner and here are a few pro tips to help you out.

By | Updated: 10 July 2019 14:42 IST
Photo Credit: Amazon

Amazon's own devices will be available at discounted prices during Prime Day 2019

Highlights
  • Prime Day 2019 sale will begin on July 15 this year
  • Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale will offer thousands of deals in India
  • You can expect great deals on mobile phones, electronics, and more

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale is just around the corner. This will be Amazon's third Prime Day sale in India and its fifth one globally. The Black Friday-like two-day global shopping event will last 48 hours, kicking off on July 15. Amazon is promising a bigger Prime Day sale event this year with a million deals across 18 countries. Prime Day sale is just like any other major sale event except it's open exclusively to Amazon's Prime subscribers only.

This year, Amazon will be bringing thousands of deals across all major products categories during its Prime Day sale in India. Prime Day 2019 will also bring over 1,000 exclusive new product launches in India from major brands including OnePlus, Samsung, Intel, and others.

How to find the best deals during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale?

Prime Day sale will begin at 12am (midnight) on July 15 and will continue for the next 48 hours. The sale will include thousands of deals, primarily split into short-lived Lightning Deals and usual discounts and cashback offers. Amazon has already put up a teaser page to give you a glimpse of what to expect from this year's Prime Day sale in India.

1. Add products to your Amazon wishlist ahead of Prime Day 2019
If you have already decided what you want, you should go ahead and add those products to your Amazon account's wishlist. You'll receive notifications from Amazon's mobile apps when anything on your wishlist gets on a Lightning Deal. In case you're yet to decide on what to buy, you should start planning for Amazon's biggest sale right away.

2. Arrive early
During the Prime Day 2019 sale, it'll be easy to get carried away, considering there will be thousands of deals going around. The best way to ensure you get a great deal is to log on to Amazon's website or mobile apps just when the sale goes live, that's 12am on July 15. Some of the best deals last only a few minutes considering a large number of buyers.

3. Compare prices before you buy
Once you've added a product to your shopping cart, do a simple comparison to ensure you're getting the best deal. Other online retailers are likely to run their own promotional sale or simply match prices during Prime Day 2019. A simple Google search will take only a few seconds, and will ensure you're getting a good deal. While comparing prices, make sure you factor in the available bundled offers before making a final decision.

4. Use the available bundled offers
Another way to ensure you end up with a great overall deal is to take all the bundled offers into account. You'll find these available bundled offers on the right-hand side of Amazon's product listing page, and as you scroll down, just below the product images. These may include cashback offers, additional discounts with select payment methods, exchange offers, and more.

We'll be scanning all the offers to bring you the best deals from Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale once it goes live. Make sure you log on to Gadgets 360 during the Prime Day sale event for the best tech deals.

Should I sign up for Amazon Prime just for Prime Day 2019 sale?

In case you're not an Amazon Prime member yet and you're wondering if it makes sense to simply sign up for the program just for a sale, there are a few things you could consider.

Amazon Prime costs Rs. 999 per year and Rs. 129 per month, and seems to offer quite a lot of value. You get free fast delivery options with no minimum caps on shopping value, free access to Prime Video and Prime Music, exclusive early access to Amazon's sales, and more.

Use the monthly option only if you're looking to try out Prime membership, otherwise, the annual plan makes more sense. You could also get free access to Amazon Prime with select tariff plans on Airtel, Idea, BSNL, and Vodafone.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.
Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Prime Day 2019, Prime Day
