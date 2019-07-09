Amazon Prime Day sale will kick off on Monday, July 15, and will continue for the next 48 hours. This year's Prime Day sale will be the company's longest yet, exactly 12 hours longer than last year. Amazon is promising a much bigger event this year with a million deals available globally and a lot more entertainment via Prime Video and Prime Music. The two-day global shopping event will bring thousands of deals and offers.

With less than a week to go, it's a good time to start preparing for Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale event. The sale presents a good chance to save some money but also enhances the risk of overshooting your budget by spending all your money on impulse purchases. But if you're well prepared and set clear goals, you need not worry.

Get Amazon Prime membership, if you don't have it already

First things first, you'll need to be an Amazon Prime member to enjoy all those exciting deals and offers on Prime Day 2019. In India, Amazon's Prime membership is relatively more affordable and offers a number of benefits. From free unlimited one-day and two-day shipping to free access to Prime Video and Prime Music, you get it all.

Prime membership costs Rs. 999 for a full year subscription and Rs. 129 for a monthly subscription. But in case you're looking for a way to crash the Prime Day 2019 party, you can get Prime subscription for free via your mobile service provider. Airtel, Vodafone, BSNL, and Idea offer complimentary subscription to Amazon Prime with select plans.

Make plans before Prime Day 2019 sale kicks off

Just like last year, Prime Day 2019 sale will include thousands of deals. It's very easy to get carried away and buy a bunch of things you don't really need. Plan what you need and assign a budget to your shopping list. Doing this will keep you focussed, and hopefully, prevent you from browsing Lightning Deals at 3 o'clock in the morning.

Create a specific wishlist on Amazon before the Prime Day sale begins. Do your research, and know exactly what you want. Pick a make and model, and add it to your Amazon wishlist. This way you'll also receive a notification in case the product you need goes on sale. In case you're looking for ideas and recommendations, take a look at our Guide section for our top picks in mobiles, audio gear, laptops, and more.

Usually, Amazon remains tight-lipped about the Prime Day deals but you can expect the online retail giant to through around a couple of hints days ahead of the Prime Day 2019 sale event. Amazon India had recently revealed a list of 10 premium smartphones that will go on sale during this year's Prime Day sale in India.

On Prime Day 2019, arrive early

Prime Day 2019 sale will last 48 hours, but the best deals won't last that long. Make sure you set a reminder to arrive early once when the sale goes live. Prime Day 2019 will begin at 12am on July 15. This means if you want to shop the best deals on Prime Day, don't crash early on Sunday, July 14.

Some of the best deals during Prime Day sale events are Lightning Deals. A bunch of these deals will go live right when the sale kicks off. Some Lightning Deals are refreshed after some time while others are available only once.

If you're looking to grab some great deals during this year's Prime Day sale, stay tuned to our updates as we'll be bringing you the best deals from the Prime Day 2019 sale event when the sale goes live.