Technology News
loading

Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year

Prime Day 2019 sale will bring new products, more deals, and more entertainment.

By | Updated: 4 July 2019 10:23 IST
Share on Facebook Tweet Share Reddit Comment
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year

Photo Credit: Amazon

Prime Day 2019 sale will run for 48 hours and will include hundreds of deals

Highlights
  • Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale will begin from July 15
  • Prime Day offers deals and offers exclusively for Prime subscribers
  • You can expect a large number of deals on mobiles, electronics, and more

Amazon's Prime Day sale is all set to begin from July 15 in India. Amazon's biggest sale event of the year will run for 48 hours this year, promising a large number of great deals, new product launches, and more. Amazon's Prime Day sale is an exclusive sale event open to Prime subscribers. While we're almost two weeks away from this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon has already kicked off the event with new releases on Prime Video in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale in India - Everything you can expect:

Deals and offers during Prime Day 2019
Just like the previous Prime Day sale, Amazon is promising a much bigger sale event this year with over 1,000 new product launches, exciting deals and offers across all major product categories, and more. This year, Prime Day will begin on July 15 and will continue throughout June 16.

As for deals and offers, Prime Day 2019 sale will feature Lightning Deals which offer discounted products for a limited period, with limited stock. The sale will also include normal deals that are valid for a longer period of time.

Amazon has started teasing Prime Day 2019 deals and offers on mobile phones ahead of the sale. You can expect discounts and bundled offers on budget smartphones and mobile accessories. Amazon is also promising 'never before offers' on select premium smartphones. In case you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade from an old phone, it's worth waiting for another two weeks.

Besides mobile phones, Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will also offer discounts on over 5,000 products in the electronics category. Laptops will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 35,000. Amazon is promising the 'lowest price ever' on the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch. In case you're planning to buy a new DSLR, Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will offer no-cost EMI options on select Canon DSLRs and Sony mirrorless cameras.

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale will also offer up to 50 percent off on LED TVs. The sale will also include discounts on other home appliances. Prime Day 2019 sale will include discounts on books worth up to 60 percent and up to Rs. 12,000 off on select gaming consoles.

Probably the best products to grab during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale will be the company's own products. Amazon will offer discounts and bundled offers on Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart speakers, and the Fire TV Stick. Amazon is already teasing a 'lowest price' deal on the Fire TV Stick.

Apart from regular discounts, the Prime Day sale will also include bundled offers in the form of no-cost payment options, cashback via Amazon Pay, exchange offers, and more. These bundled offers can add value to your purchase, and help bring the effective prices down.

New product launches during Prime Day 2019
Amazon says it will launch over 1,000 new products in India during its Prime Day 2019 sale event. These will include new products from OnePlus, AmazonBasics, Samsung, Intel, Maggi, and much more. Prime members will have a chance to grab these products before anyone else.

Some of the upcoming products that are being teased include Samsung Galaxy M40 in a 'cocktail orange' colour variant, new laptops, an 'exciting new surprise' from OnePlus, AmazonBasics washing machines, and others.

Prime Video and Prime Music
Prime Day 2019 sale will begin in two weeks but Amazon has already kicked off things with new releases on Amazon Prime Video. From July 1 to July 14, Prime Video will feature one major 'blockbuster' release every day. Prime Video is a free online streaming service for Prime subscribers.

Amazon will also offer celebrity curated playlists during the days leading up to the Prime Day 2019 sale. Amazon will also stream its Prime Day concert on July 11 on Prime Video.

We'll be bringing you our selection of the best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale once the sale goes live. Make sure you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for live coverage from this year's Prime Day sale event in India.

Comments

For the latest tech news and reviews, follow Gadgets 360 on Twitter, Facebook, and subscribe to our YouTube channel.

Further reading: Amazon, Prime Day 2019, Prime Day
Harpreet Singh Harpreet is the community manager at Gadgets 360. He loves all things tech, and can be found hunting for good deals when he’s not shopping online. More
Samsung Sued by Australian Regulator Over Misleading Water Resistance Ads for Galaxy Smartphones
Amazon Can Be Held Liable for Third-Party Seller Products: US Appeals Court
Honor Smartphones
Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
Comment
 
 

Advertisement

 
In Mobiles and Tablets
Latest
Popular
Tech News in Hindi
More Technology News in Hindi
Latest Videos
More Videos
OPINIONS ALL AUTHORS

Advertisement

6GB RAM
TRENDING
  1. Redmi K20 Pro Marvel Hero Edition With Iron Man-Themed Finish Announced
  2. Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year
  3. Vivo Z1 Pro Review
  4. HP Launches 'World's First Laser Tank' Printers in India
  5. Mi Pop 2019 Event Taking Place in India on July 17, Xiaomi Reveals
  6. Redmi 7A to Launch in India Today, Here's How to Watch Live Stream
  7. Vivo Z1 Pro vs Redmi Note 7 Pro vs Realme X vs Samsung Galaxy M40
  8. Vivo Z1 Pro With Triple Rear Cameras, Game Mode 5.0 Launched in India
  9. Realme X to Launch in India on July 15, Company Confirms
  10. Spider-Man: Far From Home Full Movie Leaked on Torrent, Piracy Networks
Gadgets 360 is available in
Follow Us
Download Our Apps
App Store App Store
Available in Hindi
App Store
© Copyright Red Pixels Ventures Limited 2019. All rights reserved.