Amazon Prime Day 2019 Sale: Everything You Can Expect This Year

Amazon's Prime Day sale is all set to begin from July 15 in India. Amazon's biggest sale event of the year will run for 48 hours this year, promising a large number of great deals, new product launches, and more. Amazon's Prime Day sale is an exclusive sale event open to Prime subscribers. While we're almost two weeks away from this year's Prime Day sale, Amazon has already kicked off the event with new releases on Prime Video in India.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale in India - Everything you can expect:

Deals and offers during Prime Day 2019

Just like the previous Prime Day sale, Amazon is promising a much bigger sale event this year with over 1,000 new product launches, exciting deals and offers across all major product categories, and more. This year, Prime Day will begin on July 15 and will continue throughout June 16.

As for deals and offers, Prime Day 2019 sale will feature Lightning Deals which offer discounted products for a limited period, with limited stock. The sale will also include normal deals that are valid for a longer period of time.

Amazon has started teasing Prime Day 2019 deals and offers on mobile phones ahead of the sale. You can expect discounts and bundled offers on budget smartphones and mobile accessories. Amazon is also promising 'never before offers' on select premium smartphones. In case you're looking to buy a new smartphone or upgrade from an old phone, it's worth waiting for another two weeks.

Besides mobile phones, Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will also offer discounts on over 5,000 products in the electronics category. Laptops will be available with discounts worth up to Rs. 35,000. Amazon is promising the 'lowest price ever' on the Samsung Gear S3 smartwatch. In case you're planning to buy a new DSLR, Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale will offer no-cost EMI options on select Canon DSLRs and Sony mirrorless cameras.

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale will also offer up to 50 percent off on LED TVs. The sale will also include discounts on other home appliances. Prime Day 2019 sale will include discounts on books worth up to 60 percent and up to Rs. 12,000 off on select gaming consoles.

Probably the best products to grab during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale will be the company's own products. Amazon will offer discounts and bundled offers on Kindle ebook readers, Echo smart speakers, and the Fire TV Stick. Amazon is already teasing a 'lowest price' deal on the Fire TV Stick.

Apart from regular discounts, the Prime Day sale will also include bundled offers in the form of no-cost payment options, cashback via Amazon Pay, exchange offers, and more. These bundled offers can add value to your purchase, and help bring the effective prices down.

New product launches during Prime Day 2019

Amazon says it will launch over 1,000 new products in India during its Prime Day 2019 sale event. These will include new products from OnePlus, AmazonBasics, Samsung, Intel, Maggi, and much more. Prime members will have a chance to grab these products before anyone else.

Some of the upcoming products that are being teased include Samsung Galaxy M40 in a 'cocktail orange' colour variant, new laptops, an 'exciting new surprise' from OnePlus, AmazonBasics washing machines, and others.

Prime Video and Prime Music

Prime Day 2019 sale will begin in two weeks but Amazon has already kicked off things with new releases on Amazon Prime Video. From July 1 to July 14, Prime Video will feature one major 'blockbuster' release every day. Prime Video is a free online streaming service for Prime subscribers.

Amazon will also offer celebrity curated playlists during the days leading up to the Prime Day 2019 sale. Amazon will also stream its Prime Day concert on July 11 on Prime Video.

We'll be bringing you our selection of the best deals from Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale once the sale goes live. Make sure you stay tuned to Gadgets 360 for live coverage from this year's Prime Day sale event in India.