Amazon Prime Day 2019: A Glimpse at International Deals and Offers

Amazon's longest Prime Day sale event ever is all set to kick off from Monday, July 15. The global shopping event will run for 48 hours across 18 countries exclusively for Amazon's Prime subscribers. Prime membership allows Amazon customers to enjoy free benefits like priority shipping and access to a host of Amazon services. The benefits vary from country to country. This year, Amazon is promising more deals, exclusive launches, and much more during its Prime Day 2019 sale event.

Let's take a look at what Amazon is offering in different countries during its Prime Day 2019 sale:

Amazon Global Store Deals During Prime Day 2019 Sale

Australia will be the first to access Prime Day 2019, thanks to the difference in time zones. Prime members in Australia will also get access to an additional 17 hours of deals from the US via Amazon's Global Store. Amazon will be offering deals on all popular product categories throughout July 15 and July 16.

Prime members in Australia will be eligible for free expedited international shipping with no minimum order on all Prime-eligible products on the Global Store during the Prime Day 2019 sale. This will be available on products available from the US on the Global Store.

In China, Prime members will be able to shop goods from the United States, Britain, Japan, and Germany via the Amazon Overseas program. Apart from thousands of local deals, Prime members in China will enjoy deals on products from 20 international companies including Philips, Western Digital, and others.

Other countries, including India and UAE, where Amazon's Global Store is available are also expected to receive promotional discounts and offers during the Prime Day 2019 sale this year.

Deals Go Live in Some Countries Ahead of Prime Day 2019 Sale

While there's still almost a week left for the Prime Day 2019 sale to officially kick-off, some deals are already available for Amazon's Prime subscribers in the US and the UK. Amazon will offer a number of deals during the days leading up to the Prime Day sale event.

In the UK, Prime members will get access to exclusive offers and deals on the days leading up to Prime Day. Amazon UK is also offering a free trial in case users haven't signed up for Prime yet. The deals that are already live include discounts on products in fashion, beauty, pantry, Amazon Music, Prime Video Channels, Kindle Unlimited, and Amazon Basics products.

Amazon's Prime members in the US can also shop ahead of the Prime Day 2019 sale. Deals that have already gone live include discounts on the Echo Input, Amazon Echo speakers, Fire TV Recast, Ring Video Doorbell Pro and free Echo Dot, and credit offers at Whole Foods Market

In the US, Amazon is also collaborating with popular celebrities to introduce new, exclusive products during the Prime Day 2019 sale. These include brands founded by Mark Wahlberg, Jaden Smith, Kristen Bell, and others. Products from their companies will be available during the Prime Day sale in the US.

Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale is also coming to the UAE for the first time ever. While the sale is still 7 days away, some of the deals have already gone live ahead of Prime Day 2019. These include discounts on Amazon's Kindle Oasis, Ring Video Doorbell, Ring Spotlight Cam, and other products.

Over 1 million deals worldwide on Prime Day 2019

Each of the 18 countries will experience thousands of deals and offers during the 48-hour Prime Day 2019 sale event. While these deals and offers will vary from country to country, the most commonly shared deals will include discounts on electronics, Amazon products, daily essentials, fashion, and other categories.

Amazon's own devices and digital services will be available at discounted prices during the Prime Day 2019 sale. Prime members will be able to grab Echo speakers, Fire TV, Amazon Basics products at attractive prices. In some countries like France and the UK, Amazon will also offer discounts on its digital services including Amazon Music and Kindle Unlimited.

Nearly all countries participating in the Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale event will receive deals on smartphones, consumer electronics products, home appliances, big-screen TVs, toys, books, and a lot more during the two-day sale. The deals will consist of regular discounts and well as limited-period Lightning Deals.

Can I shop from other Amazon markets during Prime Day 2019?

In case Amazon offers its Global Store or Amazon Overseas program in your country, you can directly buy products from Amazon's online marketplace in your country.

But in case you spot a great deal on another country's Amazon marketplace, you'll have to find a workaround. Amazon ships some products internationally, especially from its US marketplace, but you'll have to factor in shipping and import duties. You can also use a third-party courier service to get your product shipped directly in your country.

Stay tuned to Gadgets 360 as we'll be bringing you the best deals from this year's Prime Day sale next week.