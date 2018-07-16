Amazon Prime Day 2018 sale is scheduled to start today at 12pm IST. The Amazon sale deals on the site will run till 12am on Wednesday, July 18. This year, Amazon India is hosting the second edition of its Prime Day sale in the country, and it aligns with the Prime Day sales across other nations. Ahead of the Amazon Prime Day sale, the e-commerce giant has revealed some of the offers and deals on products such as smartphones, electronics, and more. As per the official landing page, the Prime day sale will see major discounts on other products such as home appliances, smart devices, clothing, home interiors, and more during the 36-hour period. Also, six different flash sales, starting 1pm IST today, will be held during the Prime Day sale, and up to 10 percent cashback or discount is valid on HDFC Bank card/ EMI and Amazon Pay transactions. Notably, the deals will be open exclusively for Prime members. Of course, since Amazon's first announcement, Flipkart has announced its own sale at the same time - the Flipkart Big Shopping Days sale - from today to Thursday, July 19.

As mentioned, the Amazon Prime Day sale will begin at 12pm on July 16 and will continue for the next 36 hours. The sale will include thousands of one-day deals as well as the short-lived Lightning Deals. As mentioned, only Prime members can participate, and the membership costs Rs. 999 for a year. There's also a monthly subscription plan of Rs. 129 that you can avail. Airtel even offers Prime Membership free to some customers, as does Vodafone to the subscribers of its Red postpaid plans and 50 percent discount to prepaid subscribers.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 Starts July 16: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

First up are the exclusive announcements, Amazon Prime Day 2018 is said to see over 200 new products released for the first time in India. As a part of the Amazon Prime sale, products from brands such as OnePlus, Sennheiser, WD, Godrej, Cloudwalker, Seagate, Samsung, and others will be available with discounts across categories like Home & Kitchen, Daily Needs, Fashion & Lifestyle, and more. Also, an app-only contest will also be held where users can potentially win a OnePlus 6. This sale will also see offers and deals on a list of smartphones from brands such as OnePlus, Vivo, Samsung, Motorola, Huawei, and more.

Will Amazon Prime Day 2018 Be Bigger Than Amazon's Diwali Sale?

Coming to the Amazon Prime Day deals on smartphones, price cuts will be seen on handsets such as the Moto G5 Plus, Samsung Galaxy On7 Prime, Huawei P20 Pro, Huawei P20 Lite, 10.or E, 10.or G, and the InFocus Turbo 5. Extra discounts on exchange offer will be listed for smartphones like the Moto G6, OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8 (extra Rs. 10,000 off on exchange), Vivo V7+, and the Vivo V9. Honor phones will be available at discount too in the sale - most notably, Honor View 10 will be available at Rs. 29,999, a discount of Rs. 6,000. The Honor 7C 32GB and 64GB storage variants will cost Rs. 9,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999) and Rs. 11,499 (MRP Rs. 14,999). Lastly, the Honor 7X 32GB variant will be up for grabs at Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999), while the 64GB variant will cost Rs. 13,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999). During the Amazon sale, there is also going to be up to 80 percent discounts on power banks, cases and covers, screen protectors, and data cables.

As a part of the Prime Day sale, Amazon has announced a quiz for its app users, and participants stand a chance to win the OnePlus 6. In the quiz, you will be needed to answer five questions, and if you answer them correctly, you are enrolled in a lucky draw where you could win the OnePlus 6. Separately, OnePlus 6 variants, including the Red Edition, will be available with a Rs. 2,000 discount during the Amazon Prime Day sale for 2018. Apart from this, the Amazon-exclusive phone Redmi Y2 will go on sale on July 16 at 1pm IST. As mentioned, the e-commerce site has partnered with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount to debit and credit card holders. This is applicable on EMI transactions as well. All Amazon Pay users will get 10 percent cashback, and No Cost EMI offers starting from Rs. 1,111 per month will also be applicable on select products. The company is also offering an extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange of old phones, in order to buy new ones.

Amazon Prime Day Sale Starts July 16: OnePlus 6, Samsung Galaxy Note 8, Huawei P20 Pro, and More Deals Previewed

When it comes to Amazon Prime Video, following up to Prime Day, the e-commerce site has been adding seven new titles (one per day) to the catalogue staring July 10. These include Dunkirk, 102 Not Out, Comicstaan, Transformers: The Last Knight, and more. There are offers even for Amazon Prime Music - between July 3 and July 15, users can stand a chance to win Echo Dot units by playing 3 songs on the music streaming platform. Additionally, Amazon devices such as Fire TV Stick and the company's Echo range will get exclusive offers, which are yet to be announced. However, certain offers are already live ahead of Prime Day. These include Rs. 100 cashback on the Prime Now app, up to 40 percent off on grocery items, and extra discounts with coupons.

Notably, Amazon Prime members can avail existing benefits including free one-day delivery, discounted same-day delivery, access to Prime Video, access to Prime Music, exclusive deals, and 2-hour delivery on Prime Now.

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.