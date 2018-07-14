Amazon Prime Day 2018: How to Prepare Yourself for Amazon's Best Sale

Amazon's Prime Day sale is all set to begin from July 16. The 36-hour event will be open exclusively for Prime members. Amazon introduced its Prime Day sale in India for the first time last year and with Prime Day 2018, Amazon is promising a much bigger event this year with more than one million deals worldwide. Amazon says it is bringing more than 200 new products from multiple brands on Prime Day. Apart from that, you can expect discounts, exchange offers, and bundled payment offers during the sale. In case you're planning on buying something during Prime Day this year, we've put together a small guide to help you prepare for the massive sale.

Amazon Prime Day Sale 2018 Starts July 16: Here's How You Can Get the Best Deals

How to sign up for Amazon Prime

This is the first, and most obvious, step involved. Since all deals will be limited to Prime members, it's better to sign up early. There are several ways you can sign up for Amazon Prime in India. You could sign up for a 30-day free trial or even grab a free membership with a mobile connection from Airtel or a 50 percent discount with Vodafone. In India, Amazon also offers a monthly Prime membership plan that is priced at Rs. 129 per month.

In case nothing else works, you could still sign up for the Rs. 999 yearly plan. Prime membership offers free priority shipping, access to Prime Video and Prime Music, two-hour delivery with Prime Now (in select cities), and a lot more.

Plan early

You have a whole weekend to decide what you want to buy. To ensure you don't end up buying a lot of things you don't need, it's better to decide what you want. You could add items in your Amazon wishlist and get notified once they go on sale during Prime Day. Amazon is also offering a glimpse of what is expected to go on sale during Prime Day. That should help you plan most of your shopping.

Prime Day sale could be a good time to grab that big-screen television you want for your living room or an upgrade for your old computer, or maybe even grab a gift for someone. Whatever your excuse, the discounts should make things worthwhile.

First few hours of the sale are important

Prime Day will feature regular discounts as well as limited-period offers called Lightning Deals. If you're new to all this, Lightning Deals are like flash sales, they're available for a limited time and with a small amount of stock. They usually run out within minutes. Make sure you arrive early during the sale as the event kicks off at 12 pm on July 16. Amazon will be holding six main flash sales during Prime Day.

It's ideal to keep your payment information and shipping addresses on file in your Amazon account. This makes it easier and helps you complete your purchases quickly. Keep Amazon’s mobile app ready and stay signed in, considering it’s a Monday and you’ll be at work.

Compare prices before buying

Another key obvious point, make sure you compare prices before settling down on a good deal. Flipkart is also holding its Big Shopping Days sale on the same day, even though their sale will begin at 4 pm on July 16. You can also compare prices with Paytm Mall which might just offer similar deals during Prime Day. If you’re a first-time shopper, make sure you follow these simple tips to ensure you can safely make online purchases during the sale.

