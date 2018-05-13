Amazon Summer Sale has kicked off to rival the Flipkart Big Shopping Days, with offers on mobile phones, LED TVs, laptops, gaming consoles, and more. The Amazon sale will run from May 13 to May 16 and will feature more than 40,000 deals, according to the company. Just like the Flipkart sale, Amazon is also offering bundled exchange offers and no-cost EMI options. The e-commerce giant has tied up with ICICI Bank to offer 10 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 1,500) to its credit and debit card users, and instant discount on some products as well. Amazon Pay users will also get 10 percent cashback (maximum Rs. 300) during the sale.

We have handpicked the best deals in tech from the first day of the Amazon sale. We will continue to update this list regularly during the day so make sure you keep coming back to get the best of the Amazon sale today.

Before we get to the deals, here are some simple useful tips that can help you save more money and make better buying decisions:

If you haven't already, get an Amazon Prime membership. It comes with a lot of benefits, the biggest of them all being free fast shipping with no minimums. Prime members get access to exclusive deals during these sale events. Since Flipkart is also running its Big Shopping Days sale, make sure you cross check prices on both sites before buying. A lot of deals will be available in the Lightning Deals format. These deals are available only for a limited period and have a small amount of stock. To make sure you're able to grab these, keep money loaded in your Amazon Pay balance, so you don’t need to fiddle with OTPs. Use bundled exchange offers and ICICI Bank instant discount whenever possible.

Here's our list of the best deals from the first day of the Amazon's Summer Sale.

Amazon sale today’s offers on mobiles

iPhone X

Amazon is selling the iPhone X at a discounted price of Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 89,000). The bundled exchange offer promises to take off another Rs. 15,900 (maximum) from the listed price, depending on the device you're exchanging. You can also avail no-cost EMI options on multiple credit cards, unlike Flipkart which is offering no-cost EMI only for Bajaj Finserv users. ICICI Bank card users can get 10 percent instant discount too.

Price: Rs. 79,999 (MRP Rs. 89,000)

iPhone SE 32GB

The iPhone SE 32GB is down to Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000) as part of the Amazon sale. The bundled exchange offer can help take another Rs. 11,743 (maximum) off the listed price. The smartphone features a 4-inch Retina Display and comes with a 12-megapixel primary camera.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 26,000)

Huawei P20 Lite

There's no flat discount on the Huawei P20 Lite, but Amazon is offering an additional Rs. 3,000 discount on the normal exchange offer value when you swap your old phone with the purchase during the Summer Sale 2018. The online retail giant is also promising a 15-day price guarantee on the phone. The Huawei P20 Lite features a 5.84-inch full-HD+ display and comes with a dual camera setup at the back.

Price: Rs. 19,999 + extra Rs. 3,000 off on exchange

LG Q6

LG's Q6 is available for Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990). The exchange offer can help get another discount of up to Rs. 8,701. The LG Q6 comes with a 5.5-inch display and a 13-megapixel primary camera along with a 5-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 435 SoC, supported by 3GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 16,990)

Moto G5S Plus 64GB

The Moto G5S Plus is down to Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999) as part of the Amazon sale offers today. You can get up to Rs. 11,401 off by swapping your old phone with the purchase. The Moto G5S features a 5.5-inch full-HD display and comes with a dual camera assembly at the back along with an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. It is powered by the Snapdragon 625 SoC and runs Android 7.1 Nougat out of the box.

Price: Rs. 12,999 (MRP Rs. 16,999)

Oppo F7

The Oppo F7 is available for Rs. 21,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990). The discount isn't huge but there are a few bundled deals. First, the exchange offer can get you an instant discount of up to Rs. 12,743. Second, you get a number of freebies like a 3-month free subscription to Hotstar and up to Rs. 1,200 cashback and free 120GB data from Jio. All this makes it a decent buy if you were planning on buying this phone.

Price: Rs. 21,990 (MRP Rs. 22,990)

Amazon sale today’s offers on Amazon devices

Amazon Echo and Echo Dot

Amazon's Echo Dot is down to Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) while the Echo is available for Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 9,999). The smart speakers are powered by Amazon Alexa. Echo speakers offer a voice-based interface using which you can perform a lot of actions, like turning on a smart bulb or a plug, playing music, checking the weather, and more.

Price: Starting from Rs. 2,999

Fire TV Stick

The Fire TV Stick is down to Rs. 3,249 (MRP Rs. 3,999) as part of the Amazon sale offers today. The deal is exclusive to Prime subscribers. Fire TV Stick can help convert your regular big-screen TV into a smart TV. You can install apps and stream content from the internet and even play games.

Price: Rs. 3,249 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Kindle Paperwhite

The Kindle Paperwhite is down to Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999) in a deal available exclusively to Prime subscribers as part of the Amazon sale. Kindle Paperwhite lets you read ebooks and comes with a backlight. In case you were waiting for a discount to grab one, now is the time. Even the Paperwhite Starter Pack is down to Rs. 9,798 (MRP Rs. 12,298). The pack comes with bundled offers worth Rs. 6,699 including a free case, ebooks, accidental damage protection, and more.

Price: Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 10,999)

Kindle

The regular Kindle e-reader is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 4,749 (MRP Rs. 5,999) during the Amazon Summer Sale 2018. The one major difference between this variant and the Paperwhite is the lack of a backlight under the display.

Price: Rs. 4,749 (MRP Rs. 5,999)

Amazon sale today’s offers on TVs

Sony 40-inch smart LED TV

Sony's 40-inch full HD smart LED TV is down to Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 55,900) on Amazon's Summer Sale. You can get another discount of up to Rs. 11,730 by swapping your old TV with this. The TV includes two HDMI ports and two USB ports.

Price: Rs. 43,990 (MRP Rs. 55,900)

Sanyo 43-inch full HD smart LED TV

If you're in the market for a budget TV, the Sanyo 43-inch smart LED TV is down to Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 46,990) for a limited time on Amazon. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. The TV comes with Netflix and YouTube apps and allows you to stream your Android smartphone's mobile screen to the TV.

Price: Rs. 27,990 (MRP Rs. 46,990)

Amazon sale today’s offers on laptops

HP 15.6-inch laptop

If you're in the market for a mid-level laptop, the HP 15.6-inch (BS145TU) is down to Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 41,058) as part of the Amazon sale offers. The laptop features a 15.6-inch full-HD display. It is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. IT comes with a 1TB conventional hard drive but there's no operating system pre-installed.

Price: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 41,058)

Lenovo 15.6-inch laptop

Lenovo's 15.6-inch laptop (80XH01XBIN) is down to Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 47,090) during the Amazon sale. The laptop is powered by Intel Core i3 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It runs Windows 10 Home out of the box and features an NVIDIA 920MX graphics card with 2GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 36,990 (MRP Rs. 47,090)

Amazon sale today’s offers on audio gear

Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones

If you missed it during the last few sales, the Bose QuietComfort 25 is now available at a discounted price of ₹15,120 (MRP ₹25,200) on Amazon. The headphones feature acoustic noise cancellation which makes them a perfect fit if you travel a lot or work in a noisy surrounding. Don’t expect these headphones to stay at this price for too long.

Price: Rs.15,120 (MRP Rs. 25,200)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.