Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale has entered its last day today. The online retail giant's massive 2-day global sale event will end in less than 24 hours from now. Prime Day kicked off yesterday with hundreds of deals and offers on electronics, mobile phones, big-screen TVs, home appliances, and other popular categories. To grab all these great offers you'll need to sign up for a Prime membership. Amazon and HDFC Bank have teamed up to offer 10 percent instant discount during the Prime Day 2019 sale. Many of the big deals available on the first day of the Amazon Prime Day Sale 2019 sale are still available, so we suggest you check out our list from day one if you are looking for a deal on a mobile phone, laptop, TV, soundbar, accessories, or other electronics.

We've selected the best deals available on the last day of the Prime Day sale event this year. While some of the deals have ended (or sold out), there are still a handful of decent offers that are worth your time and money.

Amazon Prime Day 2019 sale – best offers available on last day

Boat Airdopes 311 true wireless earbuds

Boat's new Airdopes 311 are a part of the hundreds of exclusive new product launches during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. As a Prime member, you can get your hands on the new true wireless earbuds early, and at a discounted price. The Boat Airdopes 311 are selling at Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,999) on a Lightning Deal during the Prime Day 2019 sale.

The Airdopes 311 support Bluetooth 5.0 and come with a 500mAh charging case. The earbuds are rated IPX5, making them water and sweat resistant. In case you're eyeing an affordable alternative to Apple's AirPods, this looks like a pretty decent deal.

Price: Rs. 2,299 (MRP Rs. 6,999)

Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick bundle with Syska smart bulb

If you're looking to buy an Echo Dot and a Fire TV, don't buy them separately. Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale includes a Lightning Deal on the Echo Dot and Fire TV Stick combo at a low price of Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 10,297). What's more? You also get a Syska 9W smart bulb so at least you have something to play around with your new Echo Dot.

Price: Rs. 4,999 (MRP Rs. 10,297)

Amazon Kindle 10th generation

Amazon's new 10th generation Kindle ebook reader is down to Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999) during the Prime Day 2019 sale. This is the regular 4GB variant with Wi-Fi connectivity. The higher-end 10th generation Kindle Paperwhite with waterproofing is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,249 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon right now.

Price: Rs. 6,249 (MRP Rs. 7,999)

Bose SoundLink Revolve

If you're in the market for a decent portable speaker, the Bose SoundLink Revolve is down to Rs. 13,930 (MRP Rs. 19,900) in a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Prime Day sale. The wireless speaker from Bose promises a 360-degree sound experience and comes with an IPX4 rating. Bose promises that the speaker can last up to 12 hours on a single charge. You can access Siri or Google Assistant via the speaker, and even pair multiple speakers.

Price: Rs. 13,930 (MRP Rs. 19,900)

LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV

Why wait until Diwali to buy a big-screen TV for your home? The LG 55-inch 4K Smart LED TV is selling at a discounted price of Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 89,990) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale. This is a 2019 model that comes with LG's new Ai ThinQ features, although you'll need to purchase the company's Magic Remote separately. The TV features 3 HDMI ports and two USB ports. It comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 59,999 (MRP Rs. 89,990)

Sony Bravia 32-inch smart LED TV

If you're eyeing something smaller, the Sony Bravia 32-inch smart LED TV is down to Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 39,900) on Amazon. You can get another Rs. 1,000 additional discount by clipping the virtual coupon on the product listing page, during the Prime Day 2019 sale. The full-HD LED TV comes with YouTube, Opera Store, Netflix, and other apps. There are two HDMI ports and two USB ports on the TV.

Price: Rs. 28,990 (MRP Rs. 39,900)

LG 22-inch full-HD monitor

Add another display to your workstation or simply upgrade your existing setup with the LG 22-inch full-HD monitor, currently selling at a discounted price of Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 11,000) during the Prime Day 2019 sale. The monitor supports a native resolution of 1920x1080 on a borderless IPS panel. It comes with a VGA port, an HDMI ports, a DVI port, and audio out. The monitor also supports AMD FreeSync.

Price: Rs. 7,499 (MRP Rs. 11,000)

Other notable deals - Kindle Unlimited at Rs. 69

In case you missed it the last time around, Amazon is again offering a 3-month subscription to Kindle Unlimited at just Rs. 69 (usually Rs. 597). Kindle Unlimited lets you read a large number of books for free from a specific Kindle library. You don't need to own a Kindle ebook reader to read these free ebooks.

Price: Rs. 69 (usually Rs. 597)

Great Deals still available from the first day

Samsung Galaxy M30

Amazon's Prime Day sale includes a discount on the Samsung Galaxy M30. The phone is now available at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490) to Amazon's Prime subscribers. That's Rs. 1,000 less than its initial launch price. Amazon is also offering an exchange offer with up to Rs. 10,400 off.

The Samsung Galaxy M30 features a 6.4-inch full-HD+ display. It comes with a triple camera setup at the rear along with a 16-megapixel front-facing camera. Galaxy M30 features a massive 5,000mAh battery and supports fast charging.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 16,490)

Amazon Fire TV Stick

If you're planning to cut the cord, Amazon is offering a pretty good deal on the Fire TV Stick during its Prime Day sale this year. The Fire TV Stick with all-new Alexa voice remote is now available at Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999) while the Fire TV Stick 4K is down to Rs. 3,999 (MRP Rs. 5,999). The 4K variant comes with a powerful processor so it's slightly faster, and can still be used with TVs that don't support 4K

Fire TV Stick is a great way to smarten your regular dumb TV and watch content from an array of apps and online streaming services. Even if you have a smart TV, but lack certain apps, a Fire TV Stick is still a cost-effective way to enjoy your favourite content from online streaming services.

Price: Rs. 2,799 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

TP-Link Deco M9 Plus mesh Wi-Fi router (Pack of 3)

If you suffer from dead spots when it comes to wireless coverage around your home or small office, it's time to switch to a mesh wireless system. The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) during Amazon's Prime Day 2019 sale.

The TP-Link Deco M9 Plus comes in a pack of three routers. It's easy to set up and offers a much better wireless coverage compared to multiple repeaters. You can set up your entire wireless network via a simple mobile app and it offers a bunch of useful features.

Price: Rs. 24,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Boat Rockerz 255 Sports wireless earphones

The Boat Rockerz 255 Sports Bluetooth wireless earphones are down to Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,489) on Amazon right now. The earphones typically retail at a price point of Rs. 1,500. The Boat Rockerz 255 earphones are powered by a Qualcomm chipset and promise a long battery life. The inline remote can let you control volume, attend phone calls, or activate a virtual assistant on your smartphone.

Price: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 1,489)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.