Amazon Great Indian Sale has entered its last day today. The sale kicked off on January 19 exclusively for Prime members and then opened up to everyone on January 20. In case you missed out, Amazon's first big sale of the year still has some great deals on mobile phones, wireless headphones, LED TVs, external SSDs, and more. The online marketplace is offering a large number of bundled offers on almost all electronics. These include exchange and payment offers which can further add value to your purchase.

Amazon Great Indian Sale 2019: Best deals still available on last day

Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones

The Sony WH-1000XM3 wireless noise-cancelling headphones are down to Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon right now. The headphones feature active noise cancellation and are perfect for your travels or daily commutes. These headphones come with 40mm drivers and Sony's new QN1 chip, along with 30-hour battery life. In our comparison with the Bose QC35 II, we found Sony's headphones to possess excellent noise cancellation, better battery life, and amazing sound.

Price: Rs. 26,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Sony 480GB Type-C external solid state drive

The Sony SL-EG5 Type-C external solid-state drive (480GB) is currently down to Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 22,700). The external SSD typically sells at a price point of Rs. 9,000. The deal is limited to just Prime members on Amazon as of now. If you're looking to add more high-speed storage to your workstation, this seems like a decent option right now.

Price: Rs. 6,499 (MRP Rs. 22,700)

Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 (4GB, 64GB) is currently available at Rs. 48,900 (MRP Rs. 62,500) on a Lightning Deal on Amazon's Great Indian sale. The best part is that Amazon is offering an extra Rs. 9,000 on the normal exchange value (just make sure you pick 'Appario Retail' as the seller to avail the offer). Also, if you pay online you'll also be eligible for up to Rs. 2,000 cashback on Swiggy, BookMyShow, and other services. The Samsung Galaxy S9 features a 5.8-inch quad-HD+ display and is powered by the Exynos 9810 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM. The phone comes with a 12-megapixel rear camera and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera.

Price: Rs. 48,900 (MRP Rs. 62,500)

OnePlus 6T

Amazon isn't offering a flat discount on the OnePlus 6T, but the online marketplace is offering extra Rs. 2,000 discount over the normal exchange value, in case you're upgrading your smartphone. In addition, the OnePlus 6T is also available with a new buyback offer where you're assured 70 percent value of the OnePlus 6T. The OnePlus 6T features a 6.41-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and a dual rear camera with OIS (optical image stabilisation).

Price: Rs. 37,999

Realme U1

The Realme U1 (3GB, 32GB) is now available at Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon right now. The bundled exchange offer can take off another Rs. 7,240 (maximum) from the listed price if you upgrade your smartphone. The Realme U1 features a 25-megapixel selfie camera and a dual camera setup at the rear. The phone comes with a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display, protected by Gorilla Glass 3.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Huawei Nova 3i

The Huawei Nova 3i (4GB, 128GB) is now down to Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990) as a part of Amazon's Great Indian Sale. The smartphone also comes with an exchange offer with an instant discount capped at Rs. 8,276. The Nova 3i comes with a dual camera setup at the rear as well as on the front. The phone features a 6.3-inch full-HD+ display and is powered by the Kirin 710 SoC.

Price: Rs. 16,990 (MRP Rs. 23,990)

Honor 8C

The Honor 8C (4GB, 32GB) is currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999) on Amazon. The smartphone features a 6.26-inch display and runs Android 8.1-based EMUI 8.2 out-of-the-box. As for the cameras, the Honor 8C features a dual rear camera setup and an 8-megapixel front-facing camera. The phone is powered by Qualcomm's Snapdragon 632 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Kodak 50-inch full-HD LED TV

If you're looking for a budget TV with a big screen this year, the Kodak 50-inch full-HD LED TV can be yours for as low as Rs. 20,990 (MRP Rs. 39,999) via Amazon. The bundled exchange offer can further sweeten the deal by up to Rs. 7,502. The TV comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. Kodak offers a standard 1-year warranty in case anything goes wrong.

Price: Rs. 20,990 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

Amazon Echo

Amazon is offering discounts on the all-new Echo Dot, Echo, and the all-new Echo Plus smart speakers. If you're looking to get started with Amazon's smart speakers, the all-new Echo Dot is a decent option at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,999). The bigger Echo speaker is available at Rs. 8,499 (MRP Rs. 9,999) and the all-new Echo Plus is down to Rs. 11,999 (MRP Rs. 14,999).

Price: Starting from Rs. 2,999

Kindle Paperwhite

The all-new Kindle Paperwhite has been discounted by Rs. 2,500 on Amazon's Great Indian Sale. This brings down the effective price to Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999). In case you're wondering why the Paperwhite is priced higher than the usual Kindle e-reader, it's primarily because it contains a backlight. The new Kindle is also thinner and waterproof. If you love to read, you'll love the Kindle Paperwhite.

Price: Rs. 10,499 (MRP Rs. 12,999)

Fire TV Stick

The regular Fire TV Stick is now available at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999). In case you were on the fence all this while, now is a good time to grab the Fire TV Stick. It's a streaming media player that can smarten your dumb TV. Fire TV Stick allows you to stream content from a number of popular streaming services. This particular Fire TV Stick comes with the first-generation Alexa voice remote. If you're willing to spend an additional Rs. 1,000, the Fire TV Stick is also available with the all-new Alexa voice remote.

Price: Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 3,999)

Affiliate links may be automatically generated - see our ethics statement for details.