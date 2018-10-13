Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has now entered its fourth day. The sale will still run till Monday but some of the biggest offers will probably sell out over the weekend itself. In case you were super busy all week, there are still a few offers you should definitely check out on the Amazon sale. The online marketplace has tied up with State Bank of India to offer 10 percent instant discount on its debit and credit cards during the Great Indian Festival sale. Amazon is also offering bundled exchange offers, no-cost EMI options and an instant credit worth Rs. 60,000 to select customers. If you are in the market for a mobile, do look these best deals on smartphones available on Flipkart and Amazon. Also, check out the best deals still on offer as part of the Flipkart sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: The best deals available on day 4

Whirlpool Purafresh W440 air purifier

It's that time of the year when you'll need an air purifier if you're living in an urban area. The Whirlpool Purafresh W440 air purifier is down to Rs. 13,500 (MRP Rs. 31,500) during the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The air purifier comes with a Clean Air Delivery Rate (CADR) of 440 m^3/hour. It also comes with an air quality indicator, a HEPA filter, and a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 13,500 (MRP Rs. 31,500)

Netgear AC3200 Nighthawk X6

If you need a single powerful router, mostly for multiplayer online gaming, the Netgear AC3200 Nighthawk X6 may be a decent fit for you. It is currently selling at Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) during the Amazon sale. The tri-band router features six high-performance antennas and amplifiers to ensure larger Wi-Fi coverage. It is powered by a 1GHz processor along with three offload processors.

Price: Rs. 8,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199) for a limited period during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out-of-the-box. The graphics are handled by a Nvidia GeForce GTX 1050 Ti graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM. You can swap your used laptop and get another discount worth up to Rs. 14,002.

Price: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199)

Beyerdynamic Custom Street headphones

Beyerdynamic's Custom Street headphones are available in a Lightning Deal at Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 10,750) during the Amazon sale. The headphones typically retail at a price point of Rs. 5,500. The Beyerdynamic Custom Street headphones feature a closed-back design and a slider to adjust sound and bass levels. It comes with a detachable remote that also includes a microphone. The headphones come with 2-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 3,399 (MRP Rs. 10,750)

HP 15.6-inch AMD Ryzen 3

HP's 15.6-inch laptop (DY00004AU) is down to Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 32,917) as part of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop is powered by AMD Ryzen 3, supported by 4GB of RAM. It ships with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 Home out-of-the-box. The bundled exchange offer can help sweeten the deal further by another Rs. 14,0002 (maximum).

Price: Rs. 24,990 (MRP Rs. 32,917)

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale 2018: Other notable deals still available

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are down to Rs. 23,489 (MRP Rs. 29,363). The headphones are known for their noise cancellation features. You can use Bluetooth and NFC to easily pair any device with them. The headphones feature voice assistant integration, enabling users to play music, listen to the news, and do more by simply asking the default voice assistant on their phone.

Price: Rs. 23,489 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi (sixth generation)

The sixth generation iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000) during Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. The iPad 9.7-inch is powered by Apple's A10 chip and supports Apple Pencil. This particular variant comes with 32GB of onboard storage.

Price: Rs. 21,999 (MRP Rs. 28,000)