Diwali is just around the corner and Amazon is back with its Great Indian Festival sale. The 'Diwali Special' sale offers discounts and bundled offers on smartphones, LED TVs, appliances, electronics, and a lot more. This is probably the last chance you'll get to grab your favourite gadgets at a discount before Diwali. Amazon has tied up with HDFC Bank to offer 10 percent instant discount up to Rs. 1,500 for the bank's debit and credit card users. Amazon Pay users can also avail 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000. The Amazon Great Indian Festival sale will run from November 2 to November 5 alongside Flipkart's Big Diwali Sale.

This edition of the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale includes a number of new as well as previous offers from the last festive season sales. We've handpicked some of the best offers available on the first day of the sale.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale - best offers from day 1

JBL Cinema SB250 soundbar

Bought a new big-screen LED TV this year or planning to get one soon? A soundbar has to be your next most important purchase because those TVs just don't sound good. The JBL Cinema SB250 is now available at a discounted price of Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. You can get a 10 percent instant discount if you pay with an HDFC Bank debit or credit card. The JBL Cinema SB250 ships with a wireless soundbar and can easily hook up with your LED TV in a number of ways.

Price: Rs. 14,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Acer Aspire 5 15.6-inch laptop

The Acer Aspire 5 (A515-51) laptop is available at Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 41,999) on Amazon's third festive season sale right now. The laptop comes with a 15.6-inch display with a native resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. It is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 4GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Linux by default, although the Amazon listing doesn't confirm which specific distribution. The laptop is also eligible for an exchange offer with up to Rs. 14,014 as an instant discount.

Price: Rs. 29,990 (MRP Rs. 41,999)

Apple iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi

The iPad Pro 10.5-inch 64GB Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,900) on Amazon right now. This is about Rs. 1,000 cheaper than Flipkart's deal on the same variant right now. The iPad Pro features a 10.5-inch display and is powered by Apple's A10X Fusion chip. It's worth mentioning that Apple has recently launched its new iPad Pro models but if you're not too keen on spending a whole lot of money on those, this sounds like a decent deal if you were looking to grab an iPad.

Price: Rs. 39,999 (MRP Rs. 50,800)

Harman Kardon Omni 20+

The Harman Kardon Omni 20+ portable speaker is down to Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 21,990) on Amazon's sale right now. The wireless speaker has built-in Chromecast support which means you can easily stream audio from a compatible device. You can also pair a device using a Bluetooth, AUX, or Wi-Fi-based connection. If you're in the market for a portable speaker that sounds good and costs less than Rs. 10,000, this is one of the most decent options you have.

Price: Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 21,990)

Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

The Sony Bravia 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is available at Rs. 99,990 (MRP Rs. 144,900) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. This is a 2018 variant and comes with the 'Netflix Recommended' sticker which means it'll easily stream 4K content on Netflix. The Android TV-based LED TV also includes built-in Chromecast support and an array of apps from Google. If you're willing to spend about five digits on a TV that's future-ready, you can't go wrong with this one.

Price: Rs. 99,990 (MRP Rs. 144,900)

SanDisk 120GB SSD Plus

If you've got an old desktop or laptop that you'd like to upgrade, adding an SSD has to be the first step towards speeding things up. The SanDisk SSD Plus 120GB SSD is down to Rs. 2,048 (MRP Rs. 8,490). The hard drive supports read speeds of up to 530MB/s and write speeds of up to 400MB/s. The SSD is easy to setup and comes with a 3-year limited warranty from SanDisk.

Price: Rs. 2,048 (MRP Rs. 8,490)

Panasonic 49-inch 4K smart LED TV

If 55-inch is too big for you, the 49-inch Panasonic 4K smart LED TV is also available at a discounted price of Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000) on Amazon. This is the same deal we saw during Amazon's previous festive season sales in October this year. This is a 2018 model and it comes with three HDMI ports, along with two USB ports. The TV includes HDR support and promises a wide viewing angle as well.

Price: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000)

Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones

The Bose Quiet Comfort 35 II wireless headphones are now available at Rs. 26,424 (MRP Rs. 29,363) during the Amazon sale. This is the same price we saw during Amazon's previous festive season sale earlier last month. These popular noise-cancelling headphones feature support for Bluetooth and NFC connectivity. The headphones are Alexa-enabled which means you can ask the virtual assistant for news, weather, control your smart home appliances, and more.

Price: Rs. 26,424 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6GB, 256GB)

The Samsung Galaxy S9 Plus (6GB, 256GB) is again down to Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale right now. The online marketplace is also offering an extra Rs. 10,000 in exchange bonus over the normal exchange value on old smartphones. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users will be eligible for an extra 10 percent discount, above the usual payment options. Amazon is also offering a pair of noise-cancelling earphones from Samsung at an additional Rs. 999 with the Galaxy S9 Plus.

Price: Rs. 69,900 (MRP Rs. 79,000)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB) is also down to Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900) on Amazon's sale now. The phone usually sells at a price point of Rs. 30,000. There's a bundled exchange offer that can help with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,854. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount. The Galaxy A8+ features a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone features a dual camera setup at the front and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Price: Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro is currently down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) as part of Amazon sale right now. You can use the bundled exchange offer to get another maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,191. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and is powered by the Snapdragon 660AIE SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. HDFC Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

Honor Play (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor Play is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon Great Indian Festival sale. This is the same price we saw in the previous sale on Amazon earlier last month. The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

