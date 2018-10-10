Amazon Great Indian Festival sale has well and truly kicked off, after an initial preview period for Amazon Prime members. The sale includes offers on all major product categories including smartphones, LED TVs, speakers, accessories, appliances, and a lot more. From iPhone X to OnePlus 6, there are plenty of deals on smartphones, so if you've been looking to get your hands on one, the Amazon sale might be a good time to pull the trigger. Of course remember that Flipkart Big Billion Days sale is on in parallel with Amazon Great Indian Festival, so do compare prices before you purchase anything.

Apart from deals, there are plenty of other benefits as well. State Bank of India debit card users can get 10 percent instant discount and additional cashback on their purchases during the Amazon sale. Just for Wednesday, Amazon is also offering 10 percent extra cashback on all purchases made above Rs. 6,000. The offer is valid when you purchase anything for Rs. 6,000 or more.

You'll be eligible to receive 10 percent cashback up to Rs. 1,000 in your Amazon Pay wallet within three days after your product gets shipped. This will be valid only when you pay for your purchase online during the Amazon Great Indian Festival. Amazon is also offering an instant credit worth up to Rs. 60,000 to select customers this year.

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale's best deals

Here are our top pics from the Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, updated live. Please keep coming back to this page for the latest from the Amazon sale.

Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones

The Bose QuietComfort 35 II wireless headphones are down to Rs. 23,489 (MRP Rs. 29,363). The headphones are known for their noise cancellation features. You can use Bluetooth and NFC to easily pair any device with them. The headphones feature voice assistant integration, enabling users to play music, listen to the news, and do more by simply asking the default voice assistant on their phone.

Price: Rs. 23,489 (MRP Rs. 29,363)

Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop

The Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop is available at Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990). There's a bundled exchange offer that can help you get an additional instant cashback worth up to Rs. 15,510 on your old used laptop. The Asus TUF 15.6-inch gaming laptop is powered by the 8th generation Intel Core i5 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out of the box. The 15.6-inch display runs at full HD resolution. The graphics are handled by the Nvidia GTX 1050 graphics card, supported by 4GB of video RAM.

Price: Rs. 59,990 (MRP Rs. 77,990)

iPhone X 64GB

Apple's iPhone X is still available at Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs.95,390) during the Amazon sale. If you're not willing to spend an awful lot of money on the new iPhone XS or the iPhone XS Max, the iPhone X is still a great option at this price. Bundled offers include an exchange offer and an extra cashback worth Rs. 1,000 in your Amazon Pay wallet that is valid only for today. You can also pay using a State Bank of India debit card to get a 10 percent instant discount and additional cashback worth up to Rs. 6,000 if you spend more money during the sale. Amazon is also offering a free one-time screen replacement with all smartphones sold on its platform during the Great Indian Festival sale.

Price: Rs. 69,999 (MRP Rs.95,390)

Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop

The Acer Nitro 15.6-inch gaming laptop is down to Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199) for a limited period on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The laptop is powered by 8th generation Intel Core i7 processor, supported by 8GB of RAM. It comes with a 1TB hard drive and runs Windows 10 out of the box. The 15.6-inch display supports a native resolution of 1920x1080 pixels. The laptop comes with a standard 1-year manufacturer warranty.

Price: Rs. 64,990 (MRP Rs. 92,199)

Bose QuietComfort 25 headphones

In case you missed out last time, the Bose QuietComfort 25 noise-cancelling headphones are again available at a discounted price of Rs. 12,600 (MRP Rs. 25,200) on Amazon. The headphones are perfect if you want to cut out outside noise while travelling or at work. It comes with an inline microphone that makes taking phone calls quite easier while you're using the headphones.

Price: Rs. 12,600 (MRP Rs. 25,200)

Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch

The Samsung Gear S3 Frontier smartwatch is available at Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500) at Amazon right now. The smartwatch features a 1.3-inch super AMOLED display with Corning Gorilla Glass SR+ protection. It is temperature and shock resistant and comes with IP68 certification. The Gear S3 is compatible with both Android and iOS-based devices, although functionality may be limited for iOS devices.

Price: Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 28,500)

Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB)

The Vivo Nex (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990). While the discount may not seem huge, it does come with a free Amazon Echo Dot smart speaker and a one-time free screen replacement that's said to be worth Rs. 17,000. Apart from that, if you use the exchange offer you can get an additional Rs. 6,000 off the normal exchange value. The Vivo Nex features an Ultra FullView display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM. To get your free Amazon Echo Dot, just add the phone along with the Echo Dot in your cart and you'll see the discount during checkout.

Price: Rs. 44,990 (MRP Rs. 47,990)

JBL Cinema SB250 soundbar

The JBL Cinema SB250 soundbar is currently available at Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990). If you're buying a new TV this year, the soundbar can help deliver a great audio experience. The soundbar also comes with a wireless subwoofer. The soundbar is easy to setup and promises virtual surround sound.

Price: Rs. 13,990 (MRP Rs. 29,990)

Canon Pixma G2012 all-in-one printer

The Canon Pixma G2012 all-in-one ink tank printer is down to Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 11,455). If you're looking for a cost-effective printing solution, the Canon Pixma G2012 is a decent choice at this price. The printer comes with a 1.2-inch LCD so you can use it without a computer for specific operations. It ships with two extra bottles of black ink along with standard colour ink bottles. You can get an additional 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 1,000) cashback in your Amazon Pay account when you pay for the printer online.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 11,455)

OnePlus 6

The OnePlus 6 is finally available at a discount. The 6GB RAM, 64GB storage variant is down to Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999). The 8GB RAM, 128GB storage variant is available at Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999). The OnePlus 6 features a dual rear camera setup and a 6.28-inch full HD+ AMOLED display. Although the OnePlus 6T is set to launch later this month, the OnePlus 6 is still a good option at the Rs. 30,000 price point considering the speculations around OnePlus 6T sporting a higher price tag at launch.

Price: Starting from Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999)

Fitbit Versa smartwatch

​The Fitbit Versa smartwatch is available now at Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999). The company promises a 4-day battery life while the smartwatch is capable of capturing continuous heart rate. It's a decent pick if you're considering a smartwatch with balanced fitness capabilities under the Rs. 20,000 price point.

Price: Rs. 16,999 (MRP Rs. 19,999)

Apple iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi (sixth generation)

The sixth generation iPad 9.7-inch Wi-Fi is down to Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 28,000) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale right now. The iPad 9.7-inch is powered by Apple's A10 chip and supports Apple Pencil. This particular variant comes with 32GB of onboard storage.

Price: Rs. 22,990 (MRP Rs. 28,000)

