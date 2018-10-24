Amazon is back with its second big sale of this festive season. The Great Indian Festival sale will run from October 24 to October 28. The sale will include discounts and limited-period offers on hundreds of products. The online marketplace has tied up with ICICI Bank and Citibank to offer bundled payment offers. The sale is expected to revive some of the offers we saw during the last Great Indian Festival sale earlier this month. Amazon will be offering no-cost EMI options, bundled exchange offers, and free screen replacement on all smartphones sold during the sale. Meanwhile, Flipkart is also running its second festive season sale titled 'Festive Dhamaka Days' sale.

ICICI Bank credit and debit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount while Citibank credit card users will be eligible for a 10 percent cashback. Amazon Pay users can get 10 percent cashback (up to Rs. 200) on loading money into their wallet, valid only for today. Amazon will also offer select products at a discount for its Prime members only.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale: Best Offers so Far

We picked out some of the best offers available on the first day of Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale so far

Apple iPhone X 64GB

The iPhone X 64GB is available at Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 95,390) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. The phone was being sold at Rs. 69,999 during the last festive season sale on Amazon India, but it sold out pretty quickly. The bundled exchange price comes with a maximum instant discount value of Rs. 16,854. You can also avail no-cost EMI options on your purchase. Amazon is also offering a free one-time screen replacement on all smartphones sold during the Great Indian Festival sale. The iPhone X features a 5.8-inch display and is powered by Apple's A11 Bionic chip. If you're not too keen on spending a lot of money on this year's slightly expensive iPhone models, the iPhone X is still a decent buy at this price.

Price: Rs. 74,999 (MRP Rs. 95,390)

Vivo V9 Pro

The Vivo V9 Pro is currently down to Rs. 17,990 (MRP Rs. 19,990) on Amazon right now. You can use the bundled exchange offer to get another maximum instant discount worth Rs. 16,191. The Vivo V9 Pro features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display with a 90 percent screen-to-body ratio. The phone comes with a dual camera setup at the rear and is powered by the Snapdragon 660AIE SoC, supported by 6GB of RAM. ICICI Bank and Citibank card users can avail 10 percent instant discount.

Price: Rs. 17, 990 (MRP Rs. 19,990)

OnePlus 6 (8GB, 128GB)

The OnePlus 6 (8GB, 128GB) is down to Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999) on Amazon's second Great Indian Festival sale. In case you missed out this deal during the last sale, here's another opportunity. Even though the OnePlus 6T is just around the corner, the OnePlus 6 is still a decent option at this price point. To make the deal even sweeter, make sure you use the bundled exchange and payment offers. The OnePlus 6 features a 6.28-inch full-HD+ AMOLED display and is powered by the Snapdragon 845 SoC, supported by 8GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 34,999 (MRP Rs. 39,999)

LG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV

The LG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is again available at a discounted price of Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 101,990) on Amazon right now. This is a 2018 model and features LG's new AI ThinQ features that could make the TV slightly more useful. The TV comes with LG's new Magic Remote with voice recognition capabilities. There are three HDMI ports and a single USB port on the TV. The LG 55-inch 4K smart LED TV is also a Netflix recommended TV.

Price: Rs. 74,990 (MRP Rs. 101,990)

Amazon Echo smart speakers

As always, Amazon's promotional sales are a great time to buy Amazon's own hardware products. Amazon is currently offering its Echo smart speakers at a discounted price on the Great Indian Festival sale. You can pick up the new third-generation Echo Dot at Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499) or if you don't mind getting the older second-generation Echo Dot at Rs. 2,449 (MRP Rs. 4,499). The Echo Spot comes with a display and is currently down to Rs. 10,999 (MRP Rs. 12,999).

Prices: Starting from Rs. 2,999 (MRP Rs. 4,499)

Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower air purifier

Amazon is selling the Dyson Pure Cool Link Tower air purifier at Rs. 29,900 (MRP Rs. 43,900) for a limited period. The Wi-Fi enabled air purifier promises to remove 99.95 percent of allergens and pollutants present in the air. You can use the Dyson Link app to monitor real-time air quality apart from remotely controlling the air purifier.

Price: Rs. 29,900 (MRP Rs. 43,900)

Canon Pixma G2012 all-in-one printer

If you print a lot of pages in colour, it may make sense for you to pick up an ink tank-based printer. The Canon Pixma G2012 is currently up for Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 11,455) on Amazon right now. The all-in-one printer promises affordable cost per page of 8 paise for black and white prints and 21 paise for coloured pages.

Price: Rs. 7,999 (MRP Rs. 11,455)

Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE wireless headphones

If you're in the market for a pair of headphones under the Rs. 10,000, the Sennheiser HD 4.50 SE may be a perfect option for you. Currently available at Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990), the headphones feature support for Bluetooth 4.0 and promise a battery life worth up to 19 hours on a full charge. This is the same deal we daw during the last Great Indian Festival sale earlier this month.

Price: Rs. 7,490 (MRP Rs. 14,990)

Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB)

The Samsung Galaxy A8+ (6GB, 64GB) is again down to Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900). The phone usually sells at a price point of Rs. 30,000. There's a bundled exchange offer that can help with another instant discount worth up to Rs. 18,854. ICICI Bank credit and debit card users along with Citibank credit card users can avail 10 percent instant discount and cashback offers respectively. The Galaxy A8+ features a 6-inch FHD+ AMOLED display and a 3,500mAh battery. The phone features a dual camera setup at the front and a 16-megapixel rear camera.

Price: Rs. 23,990 (MRP Rs. 41,900)

Honor Play (4GB, 64GB)

The Honor Play is available at a discounted price of Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999) on Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale. This is the same price we saw in the previous sale on Amazon earlier this month. The Honor Play features a 6.3-inch FHD+ FullView display and a dual rear camera setup. The phone is powered by the Kirin 970 SoC, supported by 4GB of RAM.

Price: Rs. 17,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999)

Boat Rockerz 255 wireless earphones

The Boat Rockerz 255 wireless earphones are currently available at a discounted price of Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,990). The wireless earphones include a built-in microphone and offer a lightweight design. At this price, it's a no-brainer that these will sell out in a matter of hours, if not minutes.

Price: Rs. 999 (MRP Rs. 2,990)

Panasonic 49-inch 4K smart LED TV

Amazon is selling the Panasonic 49-inch 4K smart LED TV at Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000) to its Prime members only. This is a 2018 model and comes with three HDMI ports and two USB ports. Amazon is also offering an extended one-year warranty from a third party and free 2-month subscription to ACT Fibernet broadband connection.

Price: Rs. 52,990 (MRP Rs. 99,000)

