Amazon Great Indian Festival Sale Begins Tomorrow: All You Need to Know

Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale begins tomorrow, Tuesday, October 9, with Prime members getting an exclusive early access. The Amazon sale is set to begin at 12 PM tomorrow and will offer deals and offers on hundreds of products across all major product categories across the e-commerce marketplace Unlike rival Flipkart's Big Billion Days sale, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will offer deals on all categories right from the beginning.

While we'll be scanning all available deals to bring you the best ones, we've also put together a quick guide with some tips and tricks and the major deals previewed so far to help you prepare for the massive sale on Amazon. Here's everything you need to know.

Amazon Great Indian Festival Early access for Prime members

As we mentioned above, Amazon Prime members will get an early access to the Great Indian Festival sale starting Tuesday. For everyone else, the Amazon sale will begin at midnight on Wednesday. This means Prime members will be able to grab their favourite deals early on. If you haven't signed up yet, here's how you can become a Prime member right now. Prime membership offers a lot of other benefits apart from early access to promotional sales such as free access to Prime Video, Prime Music, Prime Reading, and more.

How to get the best deals during the Great Indian Festival sale?

Like all previous sales, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will be a combination of flat discounts and limited-period Lightning Deals. Some of the best deals sell out in a matter of minutes so make sure you log on to the website or fire up Amazon's mobile app just before the sale is about to begin at 12 noon (for Prime members). To ensure you don't get lost navigating the website or the mobile app, directly search for your favourite products and see their discounted prices. In case the product you're looking to buy isn't currently available at a discount, add it to your wishlist and make sure you have notifications turned on for Amazon's mobile app. This ensures whenever the product goes on a Lightning Deal, you'll be notified instantly. We've also prepared a simple guide to help you make sure you get the best deal during this week's festive season sales. Also, before you start your shopping, make sure you're well prepared

Amazon Great Indian Festival sale: Best deals revealed so far

Amazon has previewed a number of upcoming deals that will go live during its Great Indian Festival sale this week. The OnePlus 6 will be available with prices starting from Rs. 29,999 (MRP Rs. 34,999). Amazon will also offer free one-time screen replacement on all smartphones sold on its platform during the Great Indian Festival sale. Some of the Amazon exclusive smartphones will also get discounted pricing. These include the Honor Play at Rs. 18,999 (MRP Rs. 21,999), Honor 7X at Rs. 9,999 (MRP Rs. 13,999), and the Huawei P20 Lite at Rs. 15,999 (MRP Rs. 22,999).

The Samsung Galaxy S9 will be available at Rs. 42,990 (MRP Rs. 62,500) along with an extra Rs. 3,000 instant discount over normal exchange value. The Huawei P20 Pro will be available below the Rs. 60,000 price point, according to an official teaser. Apart from this, Amazon's Great Indian Festival sale will also include discounts on big-screen LED TVs, Bluetooth speakers, mobile accessories, Amazon's Fire TV and Kindle e-readers, and a lot more.

More ways to pay for your purchases This year, both Flipkart and Amazon are offering a large number of payment options during their sale. During Amazon Great Indian Festival sale, for example, you can avail an instant credit worth up to Rs. 60,000, as well as no-cost EMI options for major credit cards, making it harder to resist high-value purchases this year. But make sure you stick to your budget and choose the sensible payment option that offers an additional layer of discount to your purchase. SBI card users will be eligible for a 10 percent instant discount while Amazon Pay will also receive cashback offers during the Amazon sale.